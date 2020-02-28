vs

John Battle’s Reed Samuel and Chilhowie’s Malachi Thomas won state titles on Friday during the opening day of the VHSL Class 1/2 indoor track and field championships at Roanoke College.

A senior, Samuel won the boys long jump with a top leap of 22-0 ¾ to claim his first state gold.

“I am super excited to get this title,” Samuel said. “It’s one that I’ve been working for since my freshman year.”

Samuel easily outdistanced runner-up Reshaud Brown of Prince Edward County, whose best mark was 20-09 1/2.

“I got second by a quarter of an inch last year in outdoor, so it feels really good to win indoor this year,” Samuel said. “I felt like I had some unfinished business when I left the outdoor meet last year. … I knew that I had won when I jumped the [22-0 3/4]. The jump felt good and I knew I had it when I hit the sand.”

Samuel hopes it is the first of several first-place medals to add to his collection in 2020.

“It felt good, but I have a lot left in me for outdoor,” Samuel said. “I can’t wait to see how far I can go this season.”

Thomas won the boys high jump with a top mark of 6-feet, 4-inches. Freddy Watkins (Stuarts Draft), Tyreese Seal (Appomattox County) and Chris Sizemore (Rural Retreat) followed with jumps of 6-2.

“I knew that it would be hard to win because of how close everyone was on the performance sheet,” Thomas said. “But I felt confident that today was the day that I would win.”

It was also the first state championship for Thomas, a senior.

“Winning today made me feel great and I’ll cherish that moment for the rest of my life,” he said.

J.I. Burton’s Lydia Blair-James was third in the girls triple jump with a top distance of 34-00.

The event continues today.

MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Mount Olive mashes King

Jarrod Ferguson slammed down 13 kills in leading Mount Olive to a 25-18, 25-19, 25-18 Conference Carolinas victory over King University. King (7-8, 5-2) was led by Julian Young’s seven kills.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

UVa-Wise loses to Lee

The University of Virginia’s College at Wise suffered its first loss of the 2020 season, a 15-12 setback to Lee. UVa-Wise (2-1) was led by Caroline Earnshaw’s four goals.

