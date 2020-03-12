Conference Carolinas, the home of King University athletics, has suspended all athletics competition until further notice due to the evolving COVID-19 public health situation, according to a statement from Commissioner Chris Colvin.
“We fully understand the ramifications of what this means for our student-athletes, coaches and administrators who put in so much hard work daily for their institutions, but we feel this is the right decision currently,” Colvin said. “Our first priority is always the protection of our student-athletes along with our coaches and administrators. I would like to thank all of our presidents and administrators for working together to help us make this incredibly tough decision.”
E&H postpones athletics through March
Emory & Henry has suspended its spring sports through the month of March due to the coronavirus.
According to a press release on Thursday, all games or practices prior to March 15 may continue at the discretion of coaches. Plans as of Thursday were to return to class on March 30, with athletic events then allowed, although that is still pending.
Any games postponed will not be considered forfeits. E&H will be in contact with the Old Dominion Athletic Conference for further developments.
UVa-Wise suspends athletics for academic year
The University of Virginia’s College at Wise, along with the South Atlantic Conference, have suspended all athletic competition and practice for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
“This is an unprecedented situation and there will be many questions to work through,” said UVa-Wise Director of Athletics Kendall Rainey, in a press release. “There will be information from UVA Wise, the SAC and NCAA in the days and weeks to come, we will work diligently to support our athletes both emotionally and academically.”
UVA Wise and the SAC will continue to monitor the situation and will make any adjustments to future events if necessary.
ETSU joins SoCon in suspending athletics
The Southern Conference, including East Tennessee State University,, have suspended all athletic competition through March 30, according to a release from Commissioner Jim Schaus.
“Our membership feels that it is imperative to protect the health and welfare of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans by suspending athletic competition due to this very serious virus,” Schaus said.
The released added that the Southern Conference will closely monitor the situation, as well as national, state and local policies regarding the coronavirus, and re-evaluate the potential for resumption of competition.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
King splits twinbill with Carson-Newman
Emma Hughes allowed two hits, struck out five and walked none in pitching King to a 3-0 non-conference victory over Carson-Newman on Thursday afternoon.
Bailey Deason had two hits, scored a run and joined Erin Foster with RBI apiece.
King (11-13) dropped the opener, defeating Ridgeview product Nikole Counts 4-2. Sullivan Central’s Azlee Sells had two hits and Sullivan East’s Chelsea Sams hit her third home run of the season in the loss.
Trojans out-hit Cavaliers
Eastside product Kaylee Jones had two hits, including a home run, and scored twice in the University of Virginia’s College at Wise’s 5-2 South Atlantic Conference loss to Anderson.
Kayla Pepper picked up the win for the Trojans, allowing just two hits, both by Jones, while striking out 12.
Nikki Smith and Jones had doubles in the nightcap, but the Cavaliers (9-13, 1-3) fell 12-2 to the Trojans. Alexis Miles had two hits and drove in a run for UVa-Wise.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.