The Appalachian League announced Friday it surpassed $2.3 million in charitable contributions for the 2019 calendar year. The multi-million dollar figure is a culmination of all community involvement from the 10 teams in the rookie league – including the Bristol Pirates – as well as efforts from the Appalachian League office.

MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Ohio State cruises past King

Reese Devilbiss had nine kills as Ohio State University cruised to a 25-10, 25-11, 25-20 win over the King Tornado. King (2-3) was led by seven kills from Suetonius Harris.

