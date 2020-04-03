Floyd selected to NABC all-star team
The honors keep coming for King senior basketball sensation Jordan Floyd.
Floyd has been selected to the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) all-star team, becoming the first player in King program history to be selected.
While the 2020 Division II College All-Star Game has been canceled due to the coronavirus, the NABC felt it was appropriate to still recognize the All-Stars for their outstanding seasons.
Floyd was one of two players from Conference Carolinas to be selected as he was joined by DeQuan Abrom of Belmont Abbey College.
He was previously selected Ron Lenz National Player of the Year and first team All-America by the D2CCA as well as Southeast Region Player of the year and first team all-region. He garnered All-America honors and first team All-Southeast District from the NABC as well as Conference Carolinas Player of the year and first team all-conference honors.
Floyd finished his impressive senior campaign averaging an NCAA Division II-best 31.9 points per game for King. Floyd shot 50.3 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from beyond the arc in scoring over 30 points per game. He also knocked down 81.3 percent of his free throw attempts. The Stone Mountain, Ga. native also dished out 2.7 assists per game and brought down 4.1 boards per game.
Pappy Thompson letters mailed
Despite the coronavirus ending spring sports early, the Bristol Herald Courier sports department will still award the Pappy Thompson Award, which goes to the senior student-athlete who most exemplifies the qualities of outstanding achievement in athletics, academics and citizenship, including community service.
Letters to 68 schools have been mailed, with the deadline for nominees slated for May 1, with the candidate listed on May 10. Five finalists and a winner will be chosen the following week.
The award has been an annual tradition since 1982. Patrick Henry’s Isaac Eldreth was last year’s winner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.