King senior Jordan Floyd drives to the basket for two points in a Conference Carolinas tournament quarterfinal victory over North Greenville earlier this month. Floyd had a memorable season that resulted in several postseason honors.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Floyd selected to NABC all-star team
The honors keep coming for King senior basketball sensation Jordan Floyd.
Floyd has been selected to the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) all-star team, becoming the first player in King program history to be selected.
While the 2020 Division II College All-Star Game has been canceled due to the coronavirus, the NABC felt it was appropriate to still recognize the All-Stars for their outstanding seasons.
Floyd was one of two players from Conference Carolinas to be selected as he was joined by DeQuan Abrom of Belmont Abbey College.
He was previously selected Ron Lenz National Player of the Year and first team All-America by the D2CCA as well as Southeast Region Player of the year and first team all-region. He garnered All-America honors and first team All-Southeast District from the NABC as well as Conference Carolinas Player of the year and first team all-conference honors.
Floyd finished his impressive senior campaign averaging an NCAA Division II-best 31.9 points per game for King. Floyd shot 50.3 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from beyond the arc in scoring over 30 points per game. He also knocked down 81.3 percent of his free throw attempts. The Stone Mountain, Ga. native also dished out 2.7 assists per game and brought down 4.1 boards per game.
HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS
Pappy Thompson letters mailed
Despite the coronavirus ending spring sports early, the Bristol Herald Courier sports department will still award the Pappy Thompson Award, which goes to the  senior student-athlete who most exemplifies the qualities of outstanding achievement in athletics, academics and citizenship, including community service.
Letters to 68 schools have been mailed, with the deadline for nominees slated for May 1, with the candidate listed on May 10. Five finalists and a winner will be chosen the following week.
The award has been an annual tradition since 1982. Patrick Henry’s Isaac Eldreth was last year’s winner.

