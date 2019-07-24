Abingdon High School golfer Will Watson had a strong showing in the second round of the VSGA Junior Stroke Play Championship at the Winchester Country Club.
Watson followed up his first-round 73 with a 71 on Wednesday for a two-day total of 144 and is tied for ninth on the leaderboard.
Daniel Goode (George Wythe) made the cut as well and he is tied for 24th after carding rounds of 70 and 78.
David Stanford of George Marshall High School leads the event with a total of 136.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
King announces signing class
King women’s basketball coach Josh Thompson has announced his recruiting class for the upcoming season, and it includes the Virginia High guard duo of Amaya Lee and Jada Campbell.
Thompson has also added a pair of Division I transfers, including forward Julietta Ford (Albany) and guard Lexi Campos (Eastern Kentucky). Two other additions include Symantha Fugate, who played at both Science Hill and Daniel Boone, and Megan Miller, who played at Cosby and Gatlinburg high schools.
King opens its 2019-2020 season by hosting Mars Hill on November 8.