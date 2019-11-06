Abingdon’s Jessee wins Region 3D meet
Abingdon freshman Makaleigh Jessee captured the Region 3D cross country championship on Wednesday at Sugar Hollow Park in Bristol, Virginia.
Jessee completed the course in 18:58.70, beating fellow freshman Sadie Wagner of Hidden Valley, who finished in 19:17.70.
Another Abingdon freshman Cecelia Johnson placed 11th in 20:44.20.
Hidden Valley defeated Christiansburg to win the girls team title. Abingdon placed sixth out of 10 teams.
Abingdon placed fifth out of 10 teams in the boys race, led by sophomore Isaac Thiessen, who finished sixth in 16:41.60.
Christiansburg senior Ethan Wilson led the Blue Demons to the boys team title, winning the race 15:34.10, defeating Austin Hayden of Cave Spring (15:50.10). Lord Botetourt placed second as a team.
Tornado blows past Tigers
Julie Ward had 24 kills and six digs to help lift King to a 21-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-19 Conference Carolinas victory at North Greenville.
Tristyn Lozano added 11 kills and six digs and Remi Thele tallied 10 kills. Keri Ricker dished out 49 assists for the Tornado (14-8, 10-3).
King’s Morales claims honors
King University wrestler Tony Morales has been selected as the South Atlantic Conference Carolinas Men’s Wrestler of the Week.
Morales finished runner-up at the Southeast Open in Roanoke, Va., posting a 4-1 mark in the 165 pound weight class.
COLLEGE AWARDS
King takes two ECAC awards
Two King University athletes were honored by the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) following productive months in October.
Ben Delisle of the men’s soccer team was selected ECAC Offensive Player of the Month while Kirstin Barton of the women’s cross country team garnered ECAC Runner of the Month honors.
Delise posted two multi-goal games and scored nine goals, leading the Tornado to three Conference Carolinas wins in October.
Barton earned first team All-Conference Carolinas honors for the second straight year, finishing runner-up at the conference championships in a season-best 6k time of 23:12.0. She helped the Tornado win their first Conference Carolinas title since 2014 and their fourth Conference Carolinas title in program history.
