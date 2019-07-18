Little League
Abingdon, Bristol hosting state tourneys
Three area teams will be involved in the Virginia State Major League Baseball Tournament (ages 11-12) beginning today at the Abingdon Little League fields.
District 1 champion Abingdon will be joined by Tazewell (District 11) and Coeburn (District 13) in the start of pool play that will run through Sunday. The pool winners and runner-ups will begin single-elimination action on Monday, with the championship slated for Tuesday.
Wise will play the District 14 champion Louisa today at 12:30 p.m. at Debose Field, while Tazewell will meet the District 3 champ Front Royal at adjacent Ray Petty Field at 1 p.m.
Homestanding Abingdon will meet the District 15 champion Spotsylvania at Ray Petty Field at 6 p.m.
Each team will play three pool play contests through Sunday.
*Bristol is also hosting the Tennessee Little League State Tournament beginning on Saturday at Fairview, located behind Holston View Elementary School.
Bristol, the champions of District 5, will open in the eight-team, double-elimination event on Saturday against Clarksville at 5 p.m.
Opening ceremonies for the event are tonight at 6:30 p.m. The tournament is slated to run through Tuesday.
College Basketball
Wasps to meet Seahawks
The Emory & Henry men’s basketball team will face NCAA Division I North Carolina-Wilmington in an exhibition game on Aug. 26 in Wilmington, N.C.
The contest will be second of two home games for the Seahawks in the inaugural D.C. Classic, a new exempt tournament that allows Division I programs to augment their 28-game schedule with additional dates.
"We are incredibly excited about the opportunity to play UNC Wilmington this November. Being able to compete against a Division I program with the history and tradition of UNCW will be an incredible experience for our student-athletes and our program," said E&H head men’s basketball coach Ben Thompson, who is entering his first year this winter. "We hope to see many of our fans and alumni in Wilmington just before Thanksgiving to cheer us on against the Seahawks!"
Wilmington will also face Florida International and Cleveland State at the DC Entertainment & Sports Arena as part of the event.
ETSU adds transfer guard
East Tennessee State University has added that 6-foot-5 guard Ledarrius Brewer as a transfer from Southeast Missouri State. Due to NCAA transfer rules, Brewer will have to sit out the 2019-2020 season and will have two years of eligibility remaining.
In two seasons at SEMO, Brewer averaged 13.6 points and 4.2 rebounds in 59 games, including 48 starts. The Meridian, Miss. native scored in double figures 44 times, including a career-high 34 points against Eastern Illinois in 2018.
Overall, Brewer scored 805 points and registered 118 made three-pointers for the Redhawks.