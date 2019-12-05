EMORY, Va. – With five returning starters from a Class 1 state quarterfinal team, Patrick Henry figures to be a power in girls basketball this season.
But that didn’t seem important earlier this year when the PH players learned of the health challenge facing their head coach Tommy Thomas.
“Cancer is way bigger than basketball,” sophomore guard Payton Monahan said.
Thomas, who underwent surgery for brain cancer in July, was back on the bench Thursday as the Rebels opened the season.
The courage shown by Thomas from diagnosis day through his current chemotherapy treatments has helped to galvanize students and staff at Patrick Henry and beyond.
“I was shocked when I found out that Coach Thomas had cancer, but seeing how he has faced the worst point of his life has been very inspiring,” said Kasey Uecker, a second-year assistant to Thomas and former PH player.
Uecker guided the team through informal workouts while Thomas underwent 33 radiation treatments over an eight-week period at Duke University Hospital.
“Tommy would ask me how the girls were doing and I would give him updates,” Uecker said. “The players knew the basics of the diagnosis, but I don’t think they realized how a brain tumor can change a person.”
Monahan kept in contact with Thomas via text, while the coach provided reassurance to his players.
“I was concerned that he wasn’t going to be able to coach or teach,” said Monahan, whose late grandmother battled breast cancer. “We talked about it as a team. We also prayed and made shirts that said ‘Team Tommy’ on the back.”
As is the case with most cancer cases, family members or friends carry a heavy burden behind the scenes. The daughters of Thomas, Heather and Tory, took turns driving their father to his treatments at Duke each week.
“I got off work at 1 a.m. on Saturday, and dad I would arrive at Duke at about 5 a.m.,” Heather said. “We would drive back home on Thursday, and then dad would drive back to Duke with my sister. He didn’t want us to be on the road alone.”
So how many times did Heather make the 223-mile journey from the Thomas home in Abingdon to the Duke campus in Durham, North Carolina?
“I lost count, but it was worth it,” Heather said.
Heather and Tory are both nurses, and their medical backgrounds were helpful during each stage of their father’s ordeal.
“I have a better understanding of medical terms and what patients go through,” said Heather, who played for and coached with her father at PH. “I crumbled when I found out that dad had cancer, but we knew that he would be in good hands at Duke. We also knew that God would take care of us.”
As her father underwent the usually grueling rounds of radiation, Heather was going through the critical process of clinicals where nurses work with patients in a supervised setting.
Heather, who is now qualified to be a nurse practitioner, said the positive approach of her father made things easier for everyone involved in his care.
“Dad is a very upbeat and competitive person who loves to beat the odds and prove people wrong,” Heather said. “Through all this, dad has stayed strong and lifted us up.”
So how much strength did Tommy Thomas show?
“After reading a Bible passage, he would walk four miles before his radiation treatment and four miles after his treatment,” Heather said. “Most people talk about getting sick from radiation, but not dad. He just kept on fighting.”
After arriving home from the final round of radiation on Oct. 2, Heather and Tory arranged a surprise party at Milano’s Italian Cuisine in Abingdon.
“I’m not big into celebrations, but I had spicy chicken and shrimp pasta,” Tommy Thomas said. “That was a good day.”
Coach Thomas made it a point to keep his team in the loop throughout his surgery, treatments and recovery.
“When the doctors told me that I needed brain surgery, a couple of my players asked me if I was scared. I told them that I didn’t have a reason to be scared,” Thomas said.
Thomas was prescribed a strong form of medication to deal with expected pain. But he said that he never took a single pill, even after surgery.
“I think the perception going into this was that I was going to be very sick and lucky to get back with the team,” Coach Thomas said. “I feel very blessed that I was able to get through all this without experiencing some of the suffering that I saw other people go through.”
Tommy Thomas is a distant cousin of Judy Thomas, a record-setting track and field athlete at Patrick Henry who earned All-American status at the University of Kentucky. Judy died of brain cancer while coaching at the college level, and her father, Kermit, also died of brain cancer.
Entering surgery, Tommy Thomas was told that there was a slim chance that all his cancer could be removed.
“But my surgeon was able to get all the cancer out,” Coach Thomas said. “I’ve always tried to be a good person, but sometimes bad things happen to good people. I just kept faith.”
Following his surprise meal, Thomas enjoyed another part of his recovery process when he met with his players.
Thomas doubles as the head girls basketball and baseball coach at PH. He led both squads to the state quarterfinals last year.
“Before all this came about, I was usually in the gym usually five days a week year-round coaching either baseball or basketball,” Coach Thomas said. “While I was at Duke, I really missed being around my athletes and seeing their enthusiasm.”
Thomas Larimer is entering his third-year as an assistant to Thomas in basketball.
“I was worried that Tommy might change a little after all the treatments, but he’s been same ol’ determined Tommy since the first day of practice,” Larimer said. “His recovery has been a miracle. It’s going to be a very special season for all of us.”
Uecker said she has urged Coach Thomas to relax.
“But that’s not Tommy. I don’t think he ever takes a rest during the season,” said Uecker, whose grandfather passed away from cancer six years ago from a combination of prostrate and liver cancer. “I’ve heard the bad stories regarding cancer. But if a person were to meet Tommy, they wouldn’t know what all he’s been through. He’s joking, laughing and even yelling.”
As with any form of brain cancer, there is a possibility of recurrence.
“I was told there is a 50 percent chance,” said Coach Thomas, who recently began oral chemotherapy. “I will be monitored the rest of my life, but I feel great.”
Several cancer patients have sought out Thomas for advice. And he has shared his testimony with his fellow members at the Glade Spring Church of Prophecy.
According to Monahan, the Rebels have all that motivation they need for another run to the state playoffs.
“Time is precious. The example with Coach Thomas has really brought that home to all of us,” Monahan said.
NOTE: This is the final chapter of the Tommy Thomas portion of the series “Living with Cancer: The Silent Warriors.” A new chapter will begin next month.
