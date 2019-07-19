ABINGDON, Va. – An Axe chopped down the best laid plans of Front Royal.
The District 3 champions intentionally walked cleanup batter Logan McDonald to load the bases with two outs in the top of the sixth inning. Axe Compton had one thought.
“They shouldn’t have done that,” said the 12-year-old Compton, a rising seventh grader at Tazewell Middle School. “They didn’t know what was coming.”
Compton made them pay, clubbing a three-run double to put Tazewell on top, and later scored on a two-run single from Reece Mullins, leading the District 11 champions to a thrilling 5-2 Virginia State Major League Tournament victory over Front Royal on a sultry Friday afternoon at Ray Petty Field.
Front Royal had taken a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth, and had runners on second and third with two outs in the sixth before southpaw reliever Walker Patterson struck out Mason Smedley to end the game.
“I was a little nervous, but I really wanted to pitch and I kind of knew I could do it,” said Patterson, the fifth Tazewell pitcher, who also made several nifty plays as a left-handed shortstop.
Tazewell, which will play District 6 champ Churchland today at 10:30 a.m., won its seventh straight Little League contest, having rebounded from an opening game loss to win six straight in District 11 competition, taking out Richlands in the final game.
“We are going to try to win the next one. We are going to give it all we have got,” Tazewell manager Jerry Myers said. “These kids don’t quit, it is always don’t quit.”
No need to quit with an Axe on their side.
“He is always a solid pitcher and he does great,” said Patterson, of Compton, who worked 4 1/3 innings, allowing just four hits, striking out six and walking two.
Compton, whose shortened real first name is Alex for former Alabama star running back Shaun Alexander, replaced McDonald five batters into the first inning, and pitched Tazewell out of a bases loaded and one out jam with a pair of strikeouts. He wound up throwing his limit of 85 pitches, taking Tazewell into the bottom of the fifth.
“I could tell Logan wasn’t on it for today and I knew Axe was going to come in and throw strikes,” Myers said.
Compton, who is also named for legendary Alabama football coach Paul “Bear” Bryant, was relieved with the bases loaded and two outs in the fifth. Front Royal would then score the game’s first runs on a wild pitch and bases-loaded hit-batsman off reliever Sean Dillon. Brody Myers got the final out with a strikeout to strand the bases loaded, a common theme for Front Royal, which left 13 runners on base in the game.
With Tazewell three outs from defeat, Front Royal’s Braeden Majors retired the first two batters before Dillon drew a walk and Hunter Snapp singled to right. McDonald, batting fourth for Tazewell and the speedy hero in the District 11 championship game by scoring the winning run on a grounder back to the pitcher, was intentionally walked by reliever Adam Andlinger to load the bases. His speed paid off again in this one.
“I was a little bit surprised when they walked Logan, but I think it was a good move on their part,” Myers said. “I can’t blame them. I would do the same thing. A great game.”
It was Compton’s turn next with the bat.
“I was just trying to put the bat on the ball and try to get past the fielders and that is what I did and I came through in the clutch,” Compton said.
Front Royal, which out-hit Tazewell 6-5, didn’t quit either, putting two runners on with two outs in the sixth before Patterson retired Smedley on strikes to end the game.
“Walker is a great pitcher, he is a great teammate, he is a great guy altogether,” Compton said. “He can work his pitch command awesome.”
Tazewell, which didn’t get its first runner on base until the fourth inning, needs to win one of its final two pool play games to advance to Monday’s eight-team single elimination event, with the championship game awaiting two teams on Tuesday.
“We are going to come back here [today], Lane [McMullen] is going to pitch a great game, we are going to play defense and we are going to hit the ball,” said Compton, whose squad faces Churchland today and District 16 champs Loudoun South American on Sunday.
“This is a good group of kids,” added Myers. “We are still good on pitchers. Axe is done for the tournament, but I have got 11 more pitchers to go.”
And, they will play to the very end.
“They never quit. They haven’t quit since we started practice June 3,” Myers said. “It is a good group of kids. Axe Compton came out and pitched a great game. They all played good. You can’t get no better than that.”