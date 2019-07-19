ABINGDON, Va. – The Abingdon Little League press box contains an array of championship banners, but there is one missing link.
That might partially explain the massive crowd for Abingdon’s opening game Friday evening in the Virginia State Major League tournament.
With an 8-5 victory over District 15 titlist Spotsylvania County, Abingdon completed the first step in its quest for a first-ever title in the marquee Major League division.
“This was a huge crowd for us and there were a lot of nerves,” Abingdon manager Brock Hawkins said. “We’ve played a lot of baseball already this year and the kids have come out slow before, so I wasn’t stressing.”
Trailing 3-0 and attempting to decipher the curveball of Spotsylvania right-hander Aiden Zovak, Abingdon flashed its power in the top of the fourth inning with a six-run rally highlighted by a three-run homer from Braylen Debusk.
“I was a looking for a base hit, but I will take a homer,” Debusk said. “It took a while for us to get things going today. We were finally able to put some runs together and play our game.”
Debusk noticed how many fans were crammed into every available seat.
“I’ve never played in front of this many people,” Debusk said. “That made us a little nervous at first because this was a big game, but it was a good for us overall.”
Alex Hawkins delivered three hits for Abingdon and Beckett Dotson added two.
Brock Hawkins has worked with his current team since they were nine, advancing to the state championship two years ago in Harrisonburg.
There are three travel ball teams in Abingdon, with eight of the Major League players competing in the 12-under LDA Bombers program directed by Hawkins.
“We’ve started with that group during the second week of January and we went to tournaments in places like Atlanta and Charleston, South Carolina, before Little League started,” Hawkins said. “We divide our time now with Little League and travel ball. That’s the only way we can compete with these teams from Northern Virginia.”
En route to the District 1 championship, Abingdon outscored four foes by a run margin of 63-2 while slamming nine home runs. Debusk and Drew Niebauer each hit three long balls.
Working around the various pitch count limits for Little League, Abingdon used four pitchers Friday.
“I’ve got eight pitchers and our top six hitters are very consistent,” Hawkins said.
Abingdon will continue its quest today with a 12:30 game against Poquoson.
“We’ve known that Abingdon was going to host this state championship for a few years and this type of event is why we play so many games in travel ball,” Hawkins said. “We started this [Little League] journey on June 3. I’ve been preaching to these kids that they can win this thing, and I need them to believe that.”
In other games involving local teams Friday, District 11 champion Tazewell rallied for five runs in the sixth inning en route to a 5-2 victory over District 3 titlist Front Royal and Louisa (District 14) posted an 11-6 win over Coeburn from District 13.
Coeburn built a 6-0 lead after the first inning.
“I’m always confident in my kids, no matter the score,” said Coeburn manager Anthony Nixon, a former standout running back and baseball player at now defunct Coeburn High School. “Louisa was able to put a few hits together, but I’m tickled to death with how our kids played.”
Justin Nixon, brother of Anthony and former quarterback at Coeburn, is an assistant coach for the Coeburn Major League team.
Luke Trent and Landon Nixon collected two hits apiece for Coeburn. Will Johnson and Gabe Raymond each supplied a hit, with Raymond and Johnson driving in a combined four runs. Nixon is the son of Anthony Nixon.
“It’s great to be able to give back to this program and community,” said Anthony Nixon, who has coached Little League since Landon was five. “We’re been able to watch these kids grow and achieve. It’s a great thing.”
Trent also kept the Louisa bats in check over the first four innings, striking out five. Trent was forced to leave the game after reaching the maximum single-game pitch limit of 85.
Nixon said that Coeburn scored over 50 runs in district tourney play while allowing just two en route to its fifth straight title at various age groups
“We’re still hoping to get that first [state] win,” Anthony Nixon said. “That would be a great thing because these kids really deserve it.”
Johnson and Landon Nixon are making their fifth appearance in a state tournament.