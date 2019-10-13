BRISTOL, Tenn. - Jon Lisenbee has attended races at Bristol Motor Speedway for much of his life.
He never dreamed of driving on the “World’s Fastest Half-Mile”, and definitely never thought of actually winning a race there.
“That is the reason they call it Bristol, baby. I mean anything can happen,” said Lisenbee, who won the 30-lap Bandit Bristol Battle, his first feature race win in the fourth season of the Bandit Big Rig Series on Saturday at BMS. “Dale [Earnhardt] Junior said it when he said it, he was right. It just feels different when you come over here to this track.”
A few thousand fans gathered to watch the “The Iron Giants of Asphalt” on a cool evening at BMS, the culmination of a long day that saw each of the 16 drivers also compete in qualifying, a trio of heat races, two challenge races and a shootout race before the feature finale.
Lisenbee, a resident of Weaverville, N.C. with the nickname of “Red Beard”, who started seventh in the 30-lap feature finale, was able to move into first place following a caution with eight laps to go, and then held off Jupiter Motorsports teammates and fellow North Carolinans Scott “Lightning” Treadway (Marshall, N.C.) and Marshall “Pig Pen” Davis (Mars Hill, N.C.) at the end.
“I never would have dreamed I would have got to drive [here]. I have come over here and watched a lot of races, but just to be able to get on it,” said Lisenbee, a resident of Weaverville, N.C. “I got fortunate enough to do 10 or 20 laps last year [during an exhibition].
“When I came through the tunnel, just seeing all the old guys on the wall, the hair just stands up on your arms and the back of your neck. I think we have done something to be in Bristol.”
Treadway moved from third to second after the caution was forced when Brian Bayer’s tire was torn to pieces on the 22rd lap. That also ended the run of Randy Briggs, who led for the first 22 laps, but finished in fourth place.
“It is just phenomenal for us to have 1-2-3 finish for us at Bristol,” Treadway said. “We got the top three spots. [No. 3 driver] Allen Boles told us we needed the top spots, do what you can do.
“When the caution came out there at the end I thought it was going to hurt, but it helped me and Jon and it helped Marshall too. We pulled it through.”
Ricky “Rude” Proffitt placed fifth, but still won the Bandit Series points title, while Mark “Wheel Man” Noble, who was second to Proffitt in the points standings entering the race, finished in sixth place.
Lisenbee was a little concerned following the caution, which forced trucks that weigh around 12,000 pounds to come into the infield for a pit stop, with the chance of picking up tire-shredding trash. It all worked out just fine.
“It worried me a little bit. When you get these tires heated up it can go both ways on a restart and a caution because it had set so long and we had to go through the pits,” said Lisenbee, who received a $10,000 check for the win. “When we got the restart, my truck just hooked up and it just went. I got the tires cleaned very well and it held in there and did what it should have done.”
Proffitt, who started the race with a 13-point standings lead over Noble, picked up his third straight Bandit Series championship despite suffering some damage when getting wrecked out of an earlier race. He still won a heat race and finished second in the shootout, enabling him to edge Noble for the 10-race points title by three points.
“This was the hardest one yet. The first one, it was actually pretty close too, every championship is the best you have won,” said Proffitt, who earned $20,000, trophy and custom ring for claiming the series title again. “We were so fortunate to be welcomed by Bristol. All the guys here at Bristol were just so hospitable, it was unreal...”
The Bandit series expects to return in 2020, and Proffitt finds that anything but Rude, calling it a “family friendly” event.
“We are just a rolling wreck,” said Proffitt, of the Bandit series. “We are just a disaster that has tried to be captured and make something out of it. We just can’t thank Bristol enough for having us here.”
The three heat races were won by Darren Proffitt, Ricky Proffitt and Noble. Darren Proffitt also won the shootout, while Boles and Noble claimed the two challenge races. Doug Hillson was chosen as the circuit’s newcomer of the year.
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.