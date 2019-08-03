CLINTWOOD, Va. – Ridgeview running back Trenton Adkins has followed a routine this summer and it has nothing to do with grueling workouts or visits to college campuses.
“I’ve been marking an X on my calendar for each passing day,” Adkins said. “I’m eager for the first game to get here.”
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Adkins will be the star attraction for that Aug. 29 opener at J.I. Burton. And the spotlight will follow the remainder of the season.
Adkins has already received scholarships offers from eight major colleges, including Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee and Penn State.
Not bad for a low-key guy who entered his freshman season with a humble goal.
“I thought that I was going to be playing some on the junior varsity team that year,” Adkins said. “I didn’t expect all this attention, but I started to get offers after my freshman year. I was like, ‘Wow.’”
The wow factor has been a common reaction to Adkins from opposing coaches and players the past two years.
With a mix of country-strength and quickness, Adkins rushed for 1,987 yards and 22 touchdowns last season while adding 285 yards receiving with five scores.
The big-game buzz created by Adkins might partially explain the large turnout of fans during Saturday’s media day session at Ridgeview.
“This crowd shows many people in our town and county want us to do well,” Adkins said. “People come up to encourage me all the time away from the football field.”
Unlike many elite football prospects, Adkins did not follow the camp circuit in the off-season. His lone experience came in the spring during the Big Cat Mega Camp at the University of Memphis.
“It’s been a busy summer,” Adkins said “I went to three basketball team camps, lifted weights and worked out.”
According to Adkins, his summer of sweat has paid dividends.
“I feel a lot faster and stronger compared to this point last year,” said Adkins, a power forward in basketball. “I haven’t gotten any taller, but I did gain nearly 10 pounds. I think that will help me be more explosive and elusive.”
Most scouting reports on Adkins focus on his balance and vision. Adkins said he’s still a work in progress.
“I’ve worked on all aspect of my game,” Adkins said. “Over the past two seasons, I’ve learned how to get to the line quicker and how to read holes better.”
With 6-foot junior quarterback Nick Phillips moving in to direct Ridgeview’s I formation offense, Adkins said he anticipates getting more carries.
“Our offensive line is looking a lot better and Nick has been looking good at quarterback,” Adkins said. “Really, every guy on our team has gotten stronger.”
Chemistry will not be a problem between Phillips and Adkins.
“Trenton and I have played together since we started in youth league football and it’s been fun to watch him develop,” Phillips said. “He’s gone from just being Trenton into this huge college prospect, and he’s still the same guy.”
While the recruiting game continues to expand with scouting services, prospect camps, all-star games and various social media sites, Adkins has opted for a low profile.
“It’s pretty exciting to look at all the opportunities out there, but I haven’t more felt much pressure until this year as signing day gets closer,” Adkins said. “I’ll probably wait until after this season and maybe just before my senior year to make my decision.”
For now, Adkins is focused on that Aug. 29 debut where he figures to start at cornerback in addition to running back.
“That’s definitely going to be a different role, but I will adjust,” Adkins said. “Any time I find an area of my game that needs improvement or an adjustment, I work on that.”
So what is the primary concern for Adkins at this point?
“I just want to get the season started,” he said.
