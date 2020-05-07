Madison Hill had been holding out hope.
A truncated Virginia High School League spring sports season played in July would be better than no season at all in salvaging part of her senior year the John Battle softball standout reasoned.
However, such aspirations came to an end on Thursday as the VHSL closed the book on the 2019-20 athletic campaign amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and officially canceled baseball, softball, track and field, lacrosse, tennis and soccer seasons during its online Executive Committee meeting.
“I thought that we would get to play some way or another, but a part of me knew that it was a long shot,” Hill said. “The toughest part is that this is the last year I’d get to play with most of the girls I’ve played with – and against – since childhood.”
The decision ended a long waiting game for Hill and thousands of athletes across the Commonwealth.
Gov. Ralph Northam had issued a state of emergency on March 12, which led to the cancellation of the VHSL Class 1, 3, 4, 5 and 6 basketball championship games at the Siegel Center in Richmond.
Spring sports were supposed to hold their first events on March 16, but three days prior to that date the league mandated a two-week hiatus on contests. It was announced on March 23 that schools in Virginia would be closed for the remainder of the year.
The VHSL canceled spring sports the following day, but left open the possibility of a summer season, even though no state tournament would be held.
That ended up not happening.
“This extremely difficult decision was made knowing the great disappointment our student-athletes, academic activity participants, coaches, administrators, parents, and their communities will experience. We share those same feelings as well,” VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun said in a press release. “We especially grieve with those senior athletes and activity participants who will not have an opportunity to represent their school or wear their school jersey one final time after years of hard work and dedication.
“Any options for the spring sports season would require that COVID-19 no longer be a threat and pose no health risks to our student-athletes or to the public. Sadly, the situation has not changed and has made it impossible to have a spring season without putting people at risk.”
The VHSL Executive Committee will meet again in June to further hash out plans moving forward in terms of summer workouts and the football, volleyball and cross country schedules.
“The only thing we, as athletic directors, can do at this time is prepare for the fall as usual,” said Honaker AD Trevor Coleman. “We have to plan for a full season and if something changes we will have to adjust at the time. I am optimistic about the fall, but we obviously have to wait until we know what the governor decides with the stay at home or safer at home order.”
For those senior athletes, the what-ifs that come with missed opportunities will weigh heavily on their minds.
Richlands won the VHSL Class 2 state softball championship in 2019 and had most of its starters back.
Patrick Henry claimed the VHSL Class 1 girls track and field state team title and a repeat was a strong possibility.
Lebanon was the 2019 VHSL Class 2 state baseball runner-up and had most of its roster intact as well.
Those teams will not be able to add any more mementos to the trophy case in 2020 and neither will anybody else.
“When the news first came out about a month ago that they were gonna try to do some summer games and not have a state tournament, we weren’t really all about that idea because we had big goals this year,” said Logan Smith, a senior for the baseball team at Lebanon. “However, after a month and half without seeing my friends, going to school, and playing ball, I was praying that I could go out on the field just one more time with my team. The reality of it all is just now sinking in, and I just hate that I’m never gonna get that opportunity ever again.”
Those seniors who participate in spring sports got in some practices and a scrimmage or two if they were lucky.
“I think the Class of 2020 will go down in history as one of the toughest, most resilient groups,” said Virginia High athletic director Brad Harper. “They have dealt with so many disappointments, especially with the timing of the announcement back in March being so sudden. … I think it is important as school administrators and coaches that we are doing everything possible to recognize these seniors. While it will never replace those opportunities it will hopefully help them in the present and give them fond memories to reflect back on.”
VHSL leaders are keeping a close eye on the decisions of the governor, Virginia Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control.
Gate City’s 64-54 win over Luray on the afternoon of March 12 in the VHSL Class 2 girls basketball state championship game remains the last victory for a Southwest Virginia squad.
Gate City’s boys suffered a 75-57 setback to the John Marshall Justices in the VHSL Class 2 finals that same day in what was the last postseason game played in the Commonwealth.
“I truly appreciate the VHSL’s decision to not make a quick decision on either the spring season or the fall season. It would have been easy to go with the knee-jerk reactions of canceling the spring season back in March, and canceling the fall season today,” Coleman said. “But they are giving us every opportunity to salvage what we can in these difficult circumstances and that is all we can hope for.”
Until then, speculation and uncertainty will remain as the 2020-21 school year grows closer by the day.
“I think it’s really too early to tell what may happen,” Harper said. “I think we are all hopeful that we will be able to return this fall, but I think that there are too many unknowns at this time. Will we start on time? Will we play a reduced schedule? I think a lot will depend on the guidance that we receive from state governments, Virginia Department of Education and the VHSL as we navigate through this process together.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
