BRISTOL, Va. – The Bluefield Beavers are on Crews control.
Senior point guard Braeden Crews will lead the Beavers into action tonight against Wesley Christian (Ky.) in the opening round of the FCA Prep Showcase at Virginia High School.
Tip-off for the third of four games is slated for 7 p.m.
“We just seen some video and a roster and we are very, very impressed with them,” Bluefield head coach Buster Large said. “We may be a little bit over our head down there.”
Crews will lead the way, an-All-Class AA first team selection at point guard, who is providing 18 points a game for the Beavers.
“He is a very, very good basketball player,” Large said. “He is not committed anywhere yet. He has several schools looking at him so we will just take it from there.”
Crews isn’t all. Six-foot-7 Sean Martin and 6-4 Kaulin Parris will both play college football at West Virginia. Martin, a defensive end prospect who was originally committed to North Carolina, but switched to the Mountaineers, is providing 10 points and six blocks per game.
Parris, who scores 11 points a contest, will kick for the Mountaineers.
Add 6-4 Jahiem House, who was also a talented receiver on the Class AA state runner-ups, and 5-7 point guard Tyrese Hairston and Large is pleased with a potent starting five.
“We have some pretty good players, but it has been a real, real competitive and tough schedule so far,” Large said. “We have played about as difficult a schedule that I think we have played in the history of our school.”
The lone losses for the 7-3 Beavers have been by two points to Mercer County rival Princeton, a 10-point setback against two-time Class AA defending champion Chapmanville and a three-point loss to No. 1 Shady Spring last Friday.
Chapmanville, who will play Abingdon at the Bearcat Den on Saturday night, had a 54-game win streak snapped earlier this season. The Tigers are led by 6-8 Marshall signee Obinna Killen.
“We are currently 7-3. We lost a two-point ball game and a three-point ball game,” said Large, whose Beavers led Shady Spring by eight points at halftime before falling 73-70. “We were leading both games, and then we lost to defending state champion Chapmanville, which had a 54-game winning streak.”
It is a busy stretch of games for the Beavers, who will play Mercer County rival PikeView on Friday and return to Bristol on Saturday to face University High from Johnson City, Tennessee.
That will be followed on Monday against James Monroe in the always-competitive Coal Classic in Beckley.
While the overall record might take a dent against such competition, Large is interested at the end of the season, as the Beavers look to make a ninth straight trip to the Class AA state tournament. Bluefield won consecutive titles in 2010-11.
Getting back to Charleston is always the goal for the Beavers.
“I am not really worried about the won-loss record. I am worried about where we are in March,” Large said. “We have made eight straight trips to the state tournament and this year would be nine.
“If we can just get there some way somehow with this schedule I think we will have a chance.”
Large is no stranger to Southwest Virginia. He served as head football coach at J.I. Burton, posting a 27-18 record from 1994-97. He still roams the sidelines in Bluefield, serving as coach of the Bluefield Middle School Buccaneers.
“We just had an undefeated football season this year on my middle school team,” Large said. “We averaged 55 points a game and gave up one touchdown all year long. That may have been the best football team I have ever had.”
He’s focused on basketball now. All that awaits tonight is Wesley Christian, who have plenty of size – led by 7-1 Stetson commit Gabe Wuor - and basketball tradition.
“I know what we are going to be heading up against tomorrow night,” Large said.
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
