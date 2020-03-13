A product of Stone Mountain, Ga., Floyd finished his impressive senior campaign averaging an NCAA Division II-best 31.9 points per game.
Floyd shot 50.3 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from beyond the arc in scoring over 30 points per game.
He also knocked down 81.3 percent of his free throw attempts.
Floyd also recorded 4.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Tornado, who finished the season with a 23-7 record and a Conference Carolinas regular season crown.
Floyd, who was an All-Southeast Region first team honoree, also earned Conference Carolinas Player of the Year honors for the second time in three seasons.
Floyd, who missed nearly all of last season with a knee injury, earned Conference Carolinas Player of the Week honors seven times during the season, scoring 30 or more points 18 times and 40 or more points eight times for the Tornado.
He set a school record with 47 points in a game after breaking the original mark with 43 points four times during the season.
Floyd became the all-time leading scorer in King history, passing Twin Springs product Mark Dockery with 1,900 points.
