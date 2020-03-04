BRISTOL, Tenn. – A legacy of coaching excellence will be coming to an end soon at King University.
His players want George Pitts’ career to last a while longer.
“We are trying to send him out with a championship,” King senior Jordan Floyd said, “send him out with a bang for his last year.”
King (23-6) will continue its season on Saturday, playing Southern Wesleyan (18-11) in the Conference Carolinas semifinal game at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C.
The goal for all four teams remaining is to win the final game and claim the automatic bid to the NCAA Division II tournament. That would certainly be a fitting end for Pitts, who will retire after this season.
“It has been amazing. He has made me into such a great player and such a great young man,” said King senior James Brown, in his second season at King. “I owe it all to him. Coming in here from a junior college, I didn’t really know what to expect.
“I had a lot of adversity throughout high school and some in junior college as well, but this man right here, he gave me a home so I am thankful for that.”
North Greenville, which had lost by 32 in their previous visit to Bristol, certainly made the Tornado earn their 90-81 quarterfinal victory over King on Tuesday night.
“That is what we get out of every team. Every team wants to win, every team wants to keep playing and win the championship,” Brown said. “Whoever is the better team each night, they came out and played hard. Kudos to them, but we came out and we got the dub.”
Pitts picked up his 299th win in his 14th season at King, but had no idea how many it was after the game.
“I don’t know. I have no idea,” said Pitts, with a smile. “Whatever it is, I want one more.”
A true local coaching legend, Pitts won 811 games in 30 years at the prep level, claiming three state championships at Science Hill and another four in five seasons at Brentwood Academy.
He took over at King in 2006, and has continued to win, doing it in his own demanding way.
“I wouldn’t say he is hard to play for. I would just say his coaching style is different,” Floyd said. “He is going to make you the best player he can possibly make you every time you step out on the court.
“It is just not to take it to heart when he gets on you. It is just that he loves you and he wants you to be the best you can be.”
Could Pitts be called old school? Floyd replied with a smile.
“He is very old school, very, very old school,” he said. “From the running, from when he tells you to do something, it is that way or the highway. That type of old school.”
It has worked, especially for Floyd, who has enjoyed a remarkable
senior campaign, leading all of NCAA Division II in scoring, while picking up numerous Conference Carolinas and national awards.
He added King’s career scoring record on Tuesday, finishing with 36 points, giving him 1,860 for his career over four seasons, and he barely played last year due to a knee injury.
Floyd struggled with his shot for much of Tuesday despite all those points, including six 3s, but made key plays down the stretch, scoring 11 points over the final 3:23 and also added a block on a breakaway layup to help the Tornado pull away from the Crusaders.
“They made some plays late when they needed to, no doubt,” North Greenville head coach Chad Lister said. “That is the mark of a number one seed and a really good team.”
North Greenville certainly put up a fight, leading by nine points at halftime before finally falling behind for good with just over three minutes to play, due largely to the inspired play of Floyd.
“We had what we thought was a good game plan for him, but players like Floyd, they don’t come around every year and he is going to get going. We knew we were going to have to survive some runs,” Lister said. “It went from a tie ball game and he got loose two straight possessions and it went to six and then we were facing something we hadn’t faced all night, that is a deficit.
“That was a game-changer in those back-to-back possessions, but he is a fantastic player.”
It wasn’t just him. King received contributions all over the court, including Josh Releford (15 points, four 3s), Mike Salomon (12 points, nine rebounds), Damion Ottman (nine points, nine rebounds), Justin Frazier (10 assists) and Brown, who had 10 points and nine boards.
“I think we just go off each other,” said Brown, whose Tornado held the Crusaders to 24 percent shooting in the second half, compared to 61 percent in the opening 20 minutes. “If somebody is off we have got to go get rebounds. [Jordan] is a shooter, he is a scorer, we believe in him. He is going to shoot it and we don’t have a problem with that.
“It is our job to get rebounds, it is our job to do the extra things on the floor and we did that tonight.”
That will be needed again on Saturday when the Tornado faces Southern Wesleyan, which defeated King 79-73 in December. The Tornado won the rematch in Bristol, and the Pitts-led Tornado will have to keep it going on the Wofford Terriers’ home floor.
The other semifinal will pit Belmont Abbey (20-9 and Emmanuel (18-11). The championship game is slated for Sunday.
“I am always impressed with what Coach Pitts is able to do with his guys. They didn’t panic and he got the ball in the right hands when he needed to late,” Lister said. “I hope the folks in the community here appreciate what they have had with Coach Pitts because he has done it the right way. I really enjoy our relationship and coaching against him.
“He has represented King in the highest fashion. This is a team that is going to be tough to beat in the tournament. I am anxious to see how it plays out.”
So does King. The Tornado were sixth in the most recent NCAA Southeast Regional rankings, which will be used to select the NCAA Division II Tournament field slated to be announced on Sunday night.
Floyd wants to take Pitts as far as the Tornado can go.
“I have been here with Coach Pitts for four years and he just has a lot of fire and passion in him,” Floyd said. “He is going to push you as hard as he can every time you step out on the court.
“It has been an honor playing with him. This is his last year. We are trying to send him out with a bang.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
