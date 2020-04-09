In the far-flung and hype-filled world of professional wrestling, the name Ricky Morton commands respect.
The 63-year-old Nashville native earned international fame as a member of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express tag team and was inducted into the World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Fame in 2017.
Kerry Morton of Bristol, Tennessee, knows the story behind the headlines. He’s the 19-year-old son of the former teen idol who once helped pack arenas around the country.
“I’ve watched my father wrestle for as long as I can remember,” Kerry said. “He’s truly a professional storyteller.”
After toiling as an actor in musical theatre, Kerry is now determined to become the third member of his family to make an impact in professional wrestling. Paul Morton, Ricky’s father, worked as a referee and trainer.
“The pressure is definitely there,” Kerry said. “Dad’s legacy is very well-defined. Now, I want to show the world what Kerry Morton is all about.”
In addition to having a front row seat for his father’s high-flying exploits, Kerry found success in the amateur wrestling ranks and won a state title at the 138-pound weight class. He’s trained with legends such as Tom Prichard, Bobby Eaton and Robert Gibson, the second member of Rock ‘n’ Roll Express.
“I’ve watched Kerry grow up in this business,” Gibson said. “He’s going to be something very soon.”
Another mentor is Chase Owens, a Bristol, Virginia, native who has wrestled at famed venues such as the Tokyo Dome and Madison Square Garden and now competes for New Japan Pro Wrestling. Ricky Morton served as the trainer for Owens.
“I believe in dreaming and setting goals,” Kerry said. “People will say many things. Those that succeed don’t let the criticism get to them.”
A key part of success in wrestling is a technique called “selling,” or making matches look believable to the audience. Ricky has been long been regarded as one of the best wrestlers in the business when it comes to selling moves and promoting upcoming shows through dramatic interviews.
Naturally, any kind of theatrical experience comes in handy when a person steps into the squared circle.
“With my background as an actor, playing a certain gimmick isn’t as hard,” Kerry said. “I want to be myself and explore myself within the limits of professional wrestling.”
Ricky Morton paid his dues by working for various promotions, including the Continental Wrestling Association, Smoky Mountain Wrestling, World Championship Wrestling, All Japan Pro Wrestling and the World Wrestling Federation.
“Earning respect is a much more important deal than having someone liking me,” Kerry said. “I want people to know that I’m just like them.”
Prichard, known by fans as Dr. Tom, earned a legion of fans during his 40-year wrestling career. He has trained a variety of stars including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and now operates the Jacobs-Prichard Wrestling Academy in Knoxville.
The business partner for Prichard is Knox County mayor Glen Jacobs, who enjoyed a long wrestling career while performing under the name of Kane.
According to Prichard, the younger Morton has made all the right moves so far.
“Kerry is taking his time and learning the correct way to put on a proper wrestling match. He’s mixing the style of today with his ability,” Prichard said.
Taking another cue from his father, Kerry said he feeds off the energy of the audience.
“The fans make the business of professional wrestling,” Kerry said. “If they like you, they will let you know. And if fans don’t like you, they will let you know.
“It’s a beautiful thing. Without fans, we couldn’t perform to our best ability.”
Along with athletes in sports at all levels, Kerry must now play a waiting game due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I had some huge wrestling dates coming up that would have given me great exposure. Then the coronavirus cancelled everything for me until at least June or July,” Kerry said.
Instead of fretting, Kerry has simply gone back to the drawing board and devised a Plan B.
“I’m eager to take the big steps and go behind the scenes,” Kerry said. “Performing is amazing, but I want to learn every aspect of the business including producer, agent and talent scout.
“With everything being closed, this is a great time to explore new options. Professional wrestling is entertainment. It’s exciting and there’s always something new.”
Ricky Morton continues to perform for independent wrestling groups, where he attracts crowds with signature moves such as the diving crossbody and the roll up. Ricky also trains potential wrestlers and conducts podcasts at his School of Morton located in the Greene County community of Chuckey.
Kerry studied all facets of the family business while attending school in Bristol, Tennessee.
“I’m dedicating my life to wrestling and working every day to reach the top someday,” Kerry said. “It’s all about getting that big opportunity, and then making the best of it. You never know where I will end up.”
So how does Kerry plan to deal with the inevitable comparisons to his famous father?
“There is a difference between being cocky and confident. I just plan to be myself, and I want everyone to realize that.”
gregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.