BRISTOL, Va. – Perhaps it should be called the Appalachian League’s Wild West Division.
Kingsport’s 7-6 triumph over the Bristol Pirates on Sunday at DeVault Stadium was indicative of the tightly-contested matchups that have been prevalent all summer between the evenly-matched squads in the rookie-league circuit as the Mets snapped their own four-game losing skid and also put an end to Bristol’s three-game win streak.
Bristol (15-17) and Kingsport (15-17) are currently tied for third place in the West Division, while Elizabethton (18-14) leads, Johnson City (15-16) is in second and last-place Greeneville (14-18) is lurking.
As five teams vie for two playoff spots and the halfway point of the season nears, things are wide open.
“It seems that way,” said Kingsport outfielder Cole Kleszcz. “We’ve gone on some runs this year and I have a lot of confidence in our team. Hopefully, tonight was what we needed to get it going.”
The BriBucs and Mets combined for 21 hits and used five pitchers apiece in a 3-hour, 10-minute marathon. It was a far cry from Bristol’s 3-1 victory over Kingsport on Saturday in which Luis Ortiz and Yoelvis Reyes teamed to toss a gem for the Pirates in a pitching duel.
“It was crazy how we went from the [2-hour, 2-minute game] yesterday to this one,” said Bristol third baseman Aaron Shackelford. “We kept battling till the end and that’s the positive out of it. We were right in it till the very last pitch.”
Bristol scored a run and got the potential tying run to second base with two outs in the bottom of the ninth against Kingsport closer Reyson Santos, the Appy League’s saves leader with six. However, Santos got Fernando Villegas to line out to shortstop Jaylen Palmer to seal the deal.
Eli Wilson had two hits and two RBIs for the Pirates, while Josh Bissonette (two hits), Shackelford (two hits), Francisco Acuna (two runs) and Jose Medina (two RBIs) had good days at the plate as well.
Kingsport sent 10 men to the plate and scored four times in the top of the third inning to build a 6-2 advantage and the Mets held on the rest of the way.
Kleszcz had two hits and two RBIs for Kingsport, which had 10 different players reach base.
“It felt good to get ahead early and to just keep battling,” Kleszcz said. “The past couple of games we’ve been battling and it just hasn’t gone our way. It was good to get one in the win column.”
Bristol has been one of the Appy League’s streakiest teams this summer.
The Pirates opened the season with a 1-6 record, won 10 of their next 12 at one juncture and then lost five in a row.
Which direction will Bristol head in now?
“I think we’re on the upswing right now compared to last week for sure,” Shackelford said. “We’ve been playing good and we had nine hits tonight.”
NOTES: Larry Broadway, the senior director of minor league operations for the Pittsburgh Pirates, was in attendance. … Samson Abernathy pitched two scoreless innings of relief and lowered his ERA to 2.77 for the BriBucs. … Kingsport also received two hits apiece from Kennie Taylor (Duke University) and Brett Baty, the 12th overall selection in last month’s Major League Baseball Amateur Draft. … A crowd of 365 attended the contest. … Right-handed pitcher Bear Bellomy, promoted from the Bristol Pirates to the short-season advanced West Virginia Black Bears on July 17, notched his first save with the Black Bears on Saturday night. … Bristol hosts Kingsport again today at 6:30 p.m.