While he has a new employer, Justin Grimm’s goal of returning to the major leagues remains the same.
The Cincinnati Reds acquired the right-handed pitcher from the Los Angeles Dodgers organization late Wednesday night in exchange for cash considerations.
The former Virginia High star got word of the deal shortly after the Class AAA Oklahoma City Dodgers had dropped a 7-5 Pacific Coast League decision to the Iowa Cubs.
“I was actually in Des Moines hanging with a former teammate, C.J. Edwards, when I found out the news,” Grimm said. “The trade happened pretty quickly after speaking with the Dodgers front office. … I believe both sides kind of came to an agreement to see what was out there and put me in the best situation they possibly could to get back to the big leagues. I do believe I could have helped the Dodgers bullpen at some point, but moving forward I am just grateful for another opportunity and a fresh set of eyes to watch me.”
Since he reported to spring training in 2018, Grimm has spent time with six different MLB organizations: The Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals, Seattle Mariners, Cleveland Indians, Los Angeles Dodgers and now Cincinnati.
“Adapting to different teams isn’t an ideal situation, but it’s one that I feel comes easy to me,” Grimm said. “I don’t have a tough time making friends, but when you get the ball it’s about not trying to do too much for new eyes and just keeping it the same game.”
Grimm had compiled a 4-4 record with one save and a 5.66 ERA in 35 relief appearances for Oklahoma City, the top farm team in L.A.’s minor league system.
“I feel I pitched well in OKC and I was showing swing and miss stuff,” Grimm said. “It was more of a constant mental grind of being where I felt like I belong to actually being where you are and having to deal with that is something to grow from.”
He struck out 56 batters in 41 1/3 innings, while issuing just 15 walks and yielding only three home runs in the hitter-friendly PCL.
“Overall, I think the numbers will show he’s been inconsistent,” said Alex Freedman, the radio play-by-play man of the Oklahoma City Dodgers. “He’s still shown the good mid-90s fastball, slider and the occasional curve. I think what he brought the most was a veteran leadership as he’s about as affable as it gets.
“It was just great having him around and he always kept it fun and loose in the clubhouse. Our team got off to a pretty rough start this year and he’s a guy I don’t think was used to losing like that. Without yelling and screaming, he tried to instill a winning mentality in everybody. I remember one day he wrote something on the board in the office that championship teams have to care about winning. I think just having that was important. Overall, he’s a guy who’s certainly easy to root for. Hopefully, this chance in the Reds organization will be good for him.”
Grimm will report to the Class AAA Louisville Bats, a team whose bullpen currently includes Tristan Archer (Sullivan South High School) and Joe Mantiply (Virginia Tech). Mantiply played at Tunstall High School in Dry Fork, Virginia, and was the winning pitcher in a 2019 Region IV tournament game against Tazewell.
Grimm’s former University of Georgia teammates – Alex Wood and Kyle Farmer – are also playing in the Reds organization.
“There’s been some pitching depth, or lack thereof, in the Reds system,” said Doug Gray, who writes for RedlegNation.com. “Grimm has big-league experience and his peripheral stats are strong this season in Triple-A even if the ERA isn’t. I’m guessing that Cincinnati is expecting his ERA to be more in line with his walk, strikeout, home run rate totals moving forward and maybe given them some help in the bullpen for Triple-A Louisville.”
Grimm is 20-23 with four saves and a 4.93 ERA in 306 regular-season MLB games with the Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, Royals and Mariners. He found his greatest success with the Cubs and was a valuable member of the 2016 World Series championship squad.
Could he resurface with the Reds?
“If he shows anything akin to what he did in his peak years with the Cubs – absolutely,” said Wick Terrell, editor of redreporter.com. “Even if the Reds don’t become sellers at the trade deadline, they’re going to need additional arms down the stretch, especially ones with the kind of National League Central [Division] experience Grimm has.”
The last local player to take the field for the Cincinnati Reds was first baseman Kevin Barker – a Virginia High graduate as well – who appeared in 29 games for the club at the end of the 2009 season.
A decade later, Grimm hopes to put in some time of his own with the Reds.
“I’m just looking to show enough to get back in a big-league uniform,” Grimm said. “I do feel a bit reenergized. … I’m just going to keep pushing forward, continuing to put in the work and see if it can all pay off.”
