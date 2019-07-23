BRISTOL, Tenn. – Joey Hale has been toasted in Nashville, profiled on ESPN and praised from coast to coast.
Meet one of the country’s most successful youth league coaches.
For 18 years, Hale has coached in the Goodlettsville, Tennessee, Little League baseball program.
That’s the same Goodlettsville that won the 2012 United States championship at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and the same program that lost to the eventual world champion squad at Williamsport in 2016.
Hale, the manager for both of those Goodlettsville powers, has been in Bristol this week leading another Goodlettsville team in the Tennessee State Major League (age 11-12) tournament.
So what’s your secret, Coach Hale?
“We just prepare as good as we can, and then hope we’re lucky enough to win,” Hale said.
Of course, this story isn’t nearly as simple as that. There are chapters on the power of positive thinking, dedication, and perseverance
The players on that 2012 Goodlettsville team earned cult hero status for their nationally-televised run to a showdown against eventual world champion Tokyo, Kitasuna.
“At the time, we were getting calls from our local radio and television stations in Nashville, but we were just playing baseball. We didn’t realize how big this had grown,” Hale said.
On their return to Nashville International Airport, the Goodlettsville contingent was greeted by waves of adoring fans and curious media members.
“It was crazy,” Hale said.
Things were about to get more interesting.
“As we were going home from the airport, we watched the helicopter footage of our bus,” Hale said. “There were over 3,000 people waiting on us when we got to the city hall where all of our players were introduced.”
The gang from Goodlettsville was selected as the grand marshals for the Nashville Christmas parade. From the Atlanta Braves to county fairs, various other invites followed.
“It seemed like we were somewhere every weekend that summer,” Hale said.
The highlight from that 2012 series came in the semifinal where Goodlettsville outlasted Petalumula, California, 24-16, in seven innings.
“California actually scored 10 runs in the sixth inning to force extra innings,” Hale said. “That’s still the highest-scoring game in Little League World Series history.”
For a few days at least, Goodlettsville stars such as Jake Rucker, Brock Myers and twins Luke and Jason Brown became household names. Rucker was the starting second baseman for the Tennessee Volunteers this past season, Myers is a pitcher at Tennessee Tech, and Luke Brown is on the pitching staff at Austin Peay.
During an interview with ESPN, Hale described the Little League Baseball World Series as “Christmas on Steroids.”
With Hale again directing the team in 2016, Goodlettsville returned to the United States title game before losing to eventual world champion Endwell, New York. Goodlettsville dropped a 4-3 decision to the Latin American representative in the consolation game.
Friends have sent Hale DVD versions of those ESPN telecasts in 2012 and 2016, but the veteran coach prefers his own cinematic memories.
“The excitement in Williamsport was just amazing,” Hale said. “In 2012, there was a pre-tournament parade in downtown Williamsport and a crowd of 50,000 attended in the rain.”
Hale became fast friends with the coaches and players from the Tokyo squad, whose star went on to pitch at the professional level in Japan.
“That kid was 6-foot and threw 82 mph,” Hale said. “We used up all our pitching in the California game, so I just told my kids to go out and have fun in the world championship. During that week, we watched Japan work on bunting for an hour. And one of my friends on the Japan coaching staff told me that they practiced from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturdays. You could never do that here.”
In the telecast of that 2016 American championship game from Williamsport, ESPN baseball expert Karl Ravech raved about the “magic” of Hale.
Jerry Hale, Joey’s father, coached Goodlettsville teams to four Dixie Youth World Series championships. Since moving to the Little League ranks in 2011, the Nashville-area program has won four state titles and has advanced to final four of this year’s event in Bristol.
“I inherited my father’s passion for baseball and for coaching,” said Joey Hale, who also coached his son at the Dixie Youth level. “It’s a great game.”
Joey Hale has also been to navigate through the waters of travel league baseball, which continues to make a major dent in Little League participation.
“Travel ball has hurt Little League programs around the country,” Hale said. “This year, we had kids in our league that opted to play travel ball instead of Little League because they didn’t think our team would accomplish anything. We adopted the motto of “Prove Them Wrong” and made up shirts with that motto.
Nashville is one of America’s fastest-growing cities. It’s also a hotbed for baseball. South Nashville, the primary rival to Goodlettsville, represented Tennessee at the Little League Baseball World Series in 2013 and 2014.
“For a kid to be really good in baseball, it takes more than a two-hour practice before they go home to play Fortnite,” said Hale, referring to the wildly popular online video game. “We’re fortunate to have parents and kids who understand that and are willing to go the extra mile with hitting and pitching lessons at an early age.”
Little League baseball has the advantage of national exposure with ESPN providing some form of tournament coverage from the regional tournaments to the World Series. The big stage for travel ball is Cooperstown Dreams Park in Milford, New York.
“That’s 16 different tournaments over 16 weeks in Cooperstown,” Hale said. “We have some kids from our area that played in those tournaments, but nobody even knows they went. Really, nobody gives a hoot.”
Hale said that nearly 600 people, including head coach Tim Corbin from 2019 NCAA baseball champion Vanderbilt, recently watched Goodlettsville win its district championship game that served as a qualifier for this week’s state event in Bristol.
“A lot of people have at least heard of Goodlettsville,” Hale said. “Some of the kids from our area have experienced lifetime dreams in Little League baseball. We just keep working hard in hopes of realizing more dreams.”