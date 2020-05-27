Jim Dotson has been careful to adhere to the safety measures brought on by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but that doesn’t mean he’s a fan of being quarantined since mid-March.
“I don’t like it,” Dotson said in a telephone interview earlier this month. “I get the newspaper in the morning and then go to the grocery store once a week. I’ve done a little bit of walking here lately. I wanted to go out West this summer on vacation to Oklahoma City and a few other places. I’ve got a lot of things I want to do that have kind of been put on the backburner.”
Dotson was not quarantined as a coach as he guided five area high school football teams and the 80-year-old retiree is a local treasure, a friendly, wise and well-traveled man who has seemingly seen it all on the gridiron.
He served as the head coach at Honaker (1968-69), J.I. Burton (1970-72; 1977-79), J.J. Kelly (1975-76; 1988-1992), Tennessee High (1980-86) and George Wythe (1987), at two small colleges in the Midwest and for a semi-pro team in Germany.
His 1972 J.I. Burton team won the VHSL Group A state title at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville.
He walked off the field victorious at such local football landmarks as the Mini-Dome, Stone Castle, Bullitt Park, Riggs Stadium and The Cliff in Hurley.
He was on the coaching staff at Carson-Newman University when the Eagles dropped an epic four-overtime thriller to Northwest Missouri State in the NCAA Division II national title game in 1999.
Dotson won a lot more games than he lost during a memorable career that produced enough stories and memories to fill a few volumes of leather-bound books.
Kenny Kerr of the Bristol Herald Courier once referred to him as Southwest Virginia’s Miracle Worker.
Dotson’s former pupils simply call him Coach.
“Coach Dotson had great leadership qualities,” said Randy Stidham, who played for Dotson at J.I. Burton. “He was very good at relating to his players on an individual basis. He was a true players’ coach and teacher. He had great instincts on how to motivate and inspire young players or seasoned players.”
***
A graduate of both Clintwood High School (Class of 1958) and Carson-Newman, Dotson got his first coaching job at Oneida High School in Tennessee, where he spent four seasons as the head boys basketball coach and assistant football coach.
He eventually made it back to Southwest Virginia and was serving as a guidance counselor and eighth-grade coach at John Battle when he applied for the job as head football coach at Honaker.
It wasn’t a coveted gig.
Honaker had just resurrected its football program seven years earlier, and the Tigers had won just six games since the reboot.
“I felt confident that I could do it,” Dotson said. “There wasn’t any pressure at that time. A.P. Baldwin was the principal there at the time, and I told him I’d like to have that job, and he seemed kind of shocked. We had a two-man coaching staff and we did all right.”
Dotson went 12-6-1 in his two seasons at the small Russell County school and then left to take over the J.I. Burton Raiders.
Burton went winless in 1969, the year before Dotson arrived, and had ended the season with a 42-0 loss to Pennington.
Three years later, the Raiders went 13-0 and closed the season with a 26-14 triumph over Madison County in the state title game in Charlottesville as Dotson’s crew answered all challenges in winning the state title with the wishbone offense.
“An interesting thing is the spring before that season [Clintwood coach Ralph Cummins] and I went to a coaching clinic in Washington, D.C.,” Dotson said. “Barry Switzer was an assistant at Oklahoma at the time and spoke about the nuts and bolts of the wishbone offense. We’d had some injuries in 1971 and were playing people out of position and so on and so forth.
“I came back and installed the wishbone, and that really maximized the talents of our players.”
Another move that worked for the Miracle Worker.
***
That Dotson was able to have success at multiple stops and in most cases turn downtrodden programs into playoff teams should be appreciated.
“Very impressive,” said Chris Crabtree, who played for Dotson at J.J. Kelly from 1988-1991 and later had head-coaching stints at Ervinton and Pound. “It seems he was able to go right in and make an instant impact. That’s not an easy task.”
J.J. Kelly had gone 3-7 in 1974. The Indians were 8-2 in his first season on the job in 1975.
“He quickly made believers out of us,” said Robin Dotson (no relation to Jim), who played two seasons for the coach. “In fact, on the first play from scrimmage in his first game with us my junior year, our fullback ran a 74-yard touchdown untouched. … Coach was a storyteller, always having an inspiring story to motivate you.”
In his second stint at J.J. Kelly, the Indians went 2-8 his first season and 9-3 his last. That playoff win in 1992 would the last one for the football program as the school consolidated with Pound to form Wise County Central in the fall of 2011.
It also should be noted that most of Dotson’s wins came in the Lonesome Pine District, long the gold standard in Group A football.
“It was one of those things where it was a three-yards-and-a-cloud-of-dust philosophy,” Dotson said. “Physically, there were just tough football teams in the Lonesome Pine District. Football is all about blocking and tackling, I don’t care how you cut it, and I think all the schools in the LPD emphasized those two things.”
The Tennessee High Vikings had gone 5-5 in each of the three seasons before Dotson arrived. THS was 8-3 in each of his first two seasons pacing the sidelines.
“Coach Dotson was a stoic man as much as I can remember,” said Craig Baucom, a lineman for the Vikings from 1982-84. “Very even-keeled. I would compare him to [Dallas Cowboys legend] Tom Landry on the sidelines … Coach D was a coach’s coach. He let his assistants, and they were great in their own right, coach up their individual positions. He seemed to bring it all together on game day and encouraged us to be the best we could be.”
With running back Todd Daggs setting the pace, Tennessee High qualified for the playoffs for the first time in a dozen years in 1984.
Dotson went 49-26 in his seven seasons in Bristol.
“In all honesty, looking back I would’ve stayed at Tennessee High if I could,” Dotson said. “On the 13th of April in 1987, [school administrators] called me into a meeting and told me they wanted the program to move in a different direction and I was out of a job. … For a while after that, I was bitter and when I’d drive by the Castle I’d get a lump in my throat and tears in my eyes. It hurt.
“Then, on the other hand, if I had stayed there, all the opportunities I’ve had would not have been presented to me or been available.”
***
The last miracle Dotson worked occurred far from the mountains of Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee
It happened at Trinity Bible College, a small NCAA Division III school in Ellendale, North Dakota, that featured a roster of less than 30 players, many of whom played on both sides of the ball. He had sent out his resume to a number of small colleges across the country and got a response from the tiny institution.
It was a far cry from the strong teams at Clinch Valley College (now the University of Virginia’s College at Wise) and Carson-Newman that Dotson had helped coach.
Trinity defied the odds and snapped a 31-game losing streak during the 2005 season, the lone year Dotson coached the team.
“I felt that having a guy like Coach Dotson with that much experience coming in could help us get over that hump and begin to build our program,” said Heston Huwa, a standout on the squad. “I was excited to play for him because I knew that he had more football experience than anyone I had ever been around.
“He was not a coach to yell and scream to make his point. When he spoke to us in a game or in practice he could be direct without being demeaning, but we also knew if we screwed up we would be running fix-its. I know that personally if he gave me a compliment that it carried a lot of weight behind it. He had coached so many people over the years that if I had done something that stood out to him than it must have been special.”
In 2012, Dotson was appointed as the interim coach at Bethel College in Kansas and the Threshers went 0-10. At some places, even miracles cease.
“The coach resigned on a Tuesday and the players were coming in on a Friday and the school didn’t have a coach,” Dotson said. “I decided I’d take it. They were expected to bring in a hundred players and they had 54 and six of those could not pass the NCAA eligibility [requirements]. … From about midseason on, it wasn’t a whole lot of fun.”
***
“I fondly remember Coach Dotson saying in many of his pre-game motivational talks: ‘Hey guys, the hay and the horse are in the barn, let’s go play football,’” Stidham said. “This was his way of saying we have worked hard in practice, we are prepared, now let’s go out have fun, execute the game plan and win the game.”
The hay and horse are in the barn now for Dotson as far as coaching football goes as he enjoys a peaceful life in retirement with his wife, June, as they live in Wise, Virginia.
Dotson misses working with kids and teaching techniques and still keeps up with the local high school football scene.
When you’ve coached as many places as Dotson has, the number of kids you’ve impacted in places far and wide is a high number.
It was a rewarding career to say the least for the Miracle Worker.
“I had the opportunity to coach some good people and rub shoulders with some good people,” Dotson said.
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.