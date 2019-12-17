HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
Northwood Panthers
Coach: Randy Vaughn
Last season: 13-13
Key returners: Luke Carter, G, sr.; Michael Frye, G, jr.; Eli Carter, F, soph.; Chris Frye, F, jr.; Cole Rolen, G, soph.
Key losses: Tyler Strong; Al Johnson
Promising newcomers: N/A
Outlook: It could be a milestone season for the Northwood Panthers and their leading scorer.
The crew from Saltville returns almost its entire team from a season ago (Tyler Strong transferred to Virginia High and Al Johnson graduated) and was picked to win the Hogoheegee District in the preseason coaches poll.
Senior guard Luke Carter entered the 2019-20 season with 1,299 career points and is quickly closing in on the school record.
Luke Carter and Eli Carter were first-team All-Hogoheegee picks a season ago, Michael Frye was a second-team selection and Cole Rolen earned honorable-mention status.
Chris Frye, Dyson Briggs, Seth Debusk and Austin Barlow also have experience for Northwood.
Coach’s Quote: “A team with experience. … Kids are very hard workers. Luke is a four-year starter and under his floor leadership and scoring ability, I look to have a great year. Our defense has improved greatly and we are going to take pride in that. These kids have played a ton of ball and it is a blast to watch the intensity and scoring ability that they have.”
Holston Cavaliers
Coach: Jeff Austin
Last season: 15-10
Key returner: Jordan Keith, G, sr.
Key losses: Ben Hulbert; Nathan Mossholder; Caleb Campbell; Eric Rector; Layton Henry
Promising newcomers: Nick Delatos, G, jr.; Quaheim Brooks, F, jr.; Brycen Sheets, F, soph.; Austin Faris, C, sr.
Outlook: Holston ended the 2018-19 season with a flourish, winning the Hogoheegee District tournament for the first time in program history.
The Cavaliers carried that momentum into the 2019-20 campaign as evidenced by the fact they finished as runner-up in the Ballard Lee Bearcat Tip-Off Tournament in Bristol.
Keep in mind the team has an entirely different starting lineup this season save for senior guard Jordan Keith.
Keith averaged 6.8 points and 4.8 assists per game last season in earning second-team all-district honors.
Nick Delatos, Quaheim Brooks, Brycen Sheets, Austin Faris, Keegan Watson, Lane Blevins, Ethan Norris and Braxton Vannoy are expected to step in and step up for the Cavaliers, who are primarily a guard-oriented squad.
Coach’s Quote: “I am very excited about this year’s team. I believe that will be very competitive this season, even after graduating six seniors. We will be very athletic and we have players who expect to be successful and are willing to put the work in to accomplish that goal.”
Chilhowie Warriors
Coach: Matt Snodgrass
Last season: 17-9
Key returners: Ray Berry, G/F, sr.; Dawson Walters, G/F, jr.; D.J. Martin, G, soph.; Jonathan Gilley, F/C, soph.
Key losses: Dylan Catron; Zack Cale
Promising newcomers: Ethan Puckett, G, jr.; Josh Tuell, G, jr.; Tabor Kistler, F, jr.; Jonathan Phelps, F, jr.
Outlook: For the first time in several years, Chilhowie isn’t among the top two teams in the Hogoheegee District preseason coaches poll.
For the first time in four years, the Warriors also won’t have consistent scorers Dylan Catron and Zack Cale making plays.
Catron scored more than 1,000 career points and is now getting major minutes for the Emory & Henry College Wasps, while Cale was point guard who stuffed the stat sheet nightly.
Ray Berry has been the catalyst so far as he was a second-team all-district performer a season ago. Lucas Doss (who missed last season with a knee injury), Dawson Walters, D.J. Martin, Jonathan Gilley, Ethan Puckett, Josh Tuell, Tabor Kistler and Jonathan Phelps are among the other guys who will be counted on for the new-look Warriors.
Coach’s Quote: “We have a solid group of athletes who are ready to run the floor and play with relentless effort. Offensively, we lost 75 percent of our scoring, so I am excited to see who will rise up and fill that void. Defensively, we are going to guard in the full court more than we have in the past. Our mantra is to stay in attack mode on both sides of the ball and play unselfishly.”
Rural Retreat Indians
Coach: Bryan Sexton
Last season: 1-22
Key returners: Brady Smith, G, soph.; Gavin Crowder, G, jr.; Jacob Alford, G, soph.; Chase Musser, F, soph.; Hunter Lemmon, C, jr.
Key losses: Nathan Deel; Aaron Johnson; Jonathan Tuell
Promising newcomers: Justin Pugh, jr.; Jacob Debord, jr.; Garrett Worley, fr.; Andrew Salyers, jr.; Gatlin Hight, fr.
Outlook: Will a change of scenery change the fortunes of Rural Retreat’s program?
After a two-year stay in the Mountain Empire District, the Indians were shifted to Region 1D and the Hogoheegee District under the latest round of VHSL realignment.
Brady Smith, Gavin Crowder, Jacob Alford, Chase Musser and Hunter Lemmon all have varsity experience and will carry a heavy workload for a team that entered the season with just nine players on the roster.
Rural Retreat lost its first four games of the season and the offense hasn’t put up a lot of points.
Coach’s Quote: “We have a great group of kids. They are continuing to work hard, buy in and trust the process. We have been trying to eliminate the stress and just focus on each moment, whether that be a rebound, loose ball or possession and winning those moments. I am proud of these guys for their dedication and we are looking forward to getting the season started.”
Patrick Henry Rebels
Coach: Fred Selfe
Last season: 6-18
Key returners: Andrew Belcher, G/F, sr.; Dakota Rector, G, sr.; Cameron Fulton, F, sr.
Key losses: Drew Miller; Josh Presley; Isaac Eldreth; Landon Smithson; Brady Stiltner
Promising newcomers: Zach Brown, G/F, sr.; Cody Smith, G, sr.; Ean Rhea, F/C, jr.; Ely Hale, G, jr.; Hamilton Addair, G, fr.; Kade Gobble, G, fr.
Outlook: Patrick Henry won the Region 1D baseball title in May and followed that up with a regional football championship last month.
Will that winning tradition carry over into the winter under first-year head coach Fred Selfe?
A PH graduate, Selfe was most recently an assistant coach at Gate City and was on Scott Vermillion’s staff in 2018 when the Blue Devils won the VHSL Class 2 state title.
Dakota Rector, Andrew Belcher and Cameron Fulton are varsity veterans who are the cornerstones for the Rebels. Rector was a second-team All-Hogoheegee pick a season ago, while Belcher was PH’s top rebounder.
Ely Hale, Jake Arnold, Zach Brown, Jacob Pierce, Cody Smith, Ean Rhea, Hamilton Addair, Luke Anderson and Kade Gobble will also be counted on for PH, which didn’t open the season until Tuesday after the football team’s deep foray into the postseason.
Coach’s Quote: “I am extremely excited and thankful to be back at Patrick Henry, especially with this group of young men. They are great students and obviously tremendous athletes. Every sport at Patrick Henry has had its success recently and our boys basketball program wants to be where everyone else is. This group of seniors is here to win and they will give everything they have for this school.”
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
George Wythe Maroons
Coach: Tony Dunford (interim)
Last season: 23-5
Key returners: Dorrien McMillian, G; Dayson McMillian, G; Peyton Coe, F; Daniel Goode, F; Avery Mabe, C
Key losses: Josh Reeves, Ty Farrow
Promising newcomers: Channing Blevins; Davion Tillison
Outlook: George Wythe has a new coach in Tony Dunford, lost leading scorer Josh Reeves to graduation and saw playmaker Ty Farrow transfer to Page High School in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Still, the Maroons started the 2019-20 season with three consecutive victories and are poised to once again be a factor come playoff time.
Dunford previously had stints as the head coach at Christiansburg and Brookville and was most recently an assistant at GW for Pat Burns, whose place he takes on the sidelines on an interim basis.
Dorrien McMillian, Dayson McMillian, Peyton Coe, Daniel Goode and Avery Mabe are experienced and Coe has been a consistent scorer so far.
Nick Martin, Joe Wilkins, Channing Blevins, Bryson McCall, Davion Tillison and Edgardo Mansanet-Molina are other players to keep an eye on.
Look for GW to once again battle the Auburn Eagles for Mountain Empire District and Region 1C supremacy.
Coach’s Quote: “Most players on this year’s roster were coached by Pat Burns, so I know they have been developed and are battle ready. Our kids are enthusiastic about the 2019-20 season. We believe our mixture of experience and newcomers could give us the depth we’ve lacked in previous years. If our work ethic meets our vision, we could have a good year.”
