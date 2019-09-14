Cole McBrayer tossed six touchdown passes as Tennessee High took a 46-23 victory over Virginia High on Friday night and wrote another chapter in a city football rivalry that has spanned more than a century.
Next Sunday marks the 40th anniversary of the book closing on a different border battle between two schools located in Bristol.
Tennessee High and John Battle played on the gridiron every year from 1966-1979 and it was a rather lopsided feud as the Vikings held an 11-2-1 edge in the series.
However, those wearing green will never forget the final meeting that has resulted in four decades of bragging rights.
Sept. 22, 1979: John Battle 15, Tennessee High 6.
“That was by far the most satisfying high school game I ever played in over my four years of varsity,” said Terry Ashe, who was the quarterback for the Trojans. “I am sure John Battle has many memorable upset victories in its history, but I’m not sure we had ever been anymore of an underdog than we were that night. The fact that it was the last game with THS made it that much sweeter.”
Indeed, nobody saw it coming.
John Battle would win just twice that season (THS would finish 5-5) and the Trojans entered the showdown with the Tennesseans having been trumped by Tazewell, 26-7, the previous week.
History wasn’t on the side of the Washington County crew either: Battle hadn’t beaten Tennessee High since 1968 when the heroics of David Halstead and Norman Odum enabled the Trojans to prevail by a 14-13 margin.
After a scoreless tie in 1969, Tennessee High won nine straight against the Trojans in convincing fashion: No game was closer than 20 points. In fact, Battle went five straight years without even scoring a point against the Vikings.
On their way to a second straight TSSAA Class AAA state championship and a National Sports News Service national title in 1972, THS rolled up 696 yards of total offense in a 39-0 triumph over the Trojans at the Stone Castle.
Again, nobody saw it coming.
“We had heard going in that THS would not be on our schedule moving forward,” Ashe said. “So this was extra incentive for us all. As cool as it was playing in the Stone Castle, it was not fun getting beat handily by them there.”
This clash would take part on the Virginia side of town.
“As players, we went into the game with a big chip on our shoulder,” said Tim Donahue, a running back for the Trojans “With not having had a great record against Tennessee High in the recent past and tired of hearing in town how the Vikings were so much better. In a small town, all of us players knew each other for years so there was a lot of chatter at the Bristol Mall, in town, at Bella’s, our favorite pizza place. We really wanted to prove that we were up to the challenge.”
They were.
Tennessee High took a 6-3 lead with 3:36 remaining in the first quarter as Dirk Gentry threw a 64-yard touchdown pass to Bryan Dandridge. A safety with 1:56 to play before halftime pulled Battle within a 6-5 and a 15-yard penalty on the Vikings during the ensuing free kick put the Trojans in business.
Taking over near midfield, Ashe completed passes to Jeff Cumbo, Jim Posey and Chuck Haderer to get the ball down to Tennessee High’s 3-yard line.
That’s when Ashe fired a scoring strike to Posey with 33 seconds remaining in the first half to give Battle a 12-6 lead it never relinquished.
“I don’t remember the whole drive, but I do remember the huddle being very animated and intense as we all knew how important this drive was and we moved the ball down inside the 10,” Ashe said. “Jim Posey never lacked in confidence and was a very dependable receiver and fiery teammate.”
There’s more to the story of Posey’s catch.
“After the score, a quick inside slant pass, I got to the sideline and Coach [George] Viereck asked me why we ran that play,” Ashe said. “I told him it was the play Jim brought in from the sideline and Coach seemed both angry and relieved at the same time. Turns out Jim decided he had a better play and called his own number on this one. We have laughed about that one for years.”
Battle sealed the deal with 10:35 remaining when David Owens drilled a 30-yard field goal to put the Trojans up by nine points. It was one of two field goals Owens booted through the uprights.
“David was an excellent athlete in different sports and an excellent teammate,” Ashe said. “We had complete confidence in David and he was clutch that night.”
Each team had two turnovers in what turned out to be a defensive struggle.
“I will never forget our defensive front chasing Gentry all over the field that night,” Ashe said. “From my viewpoint as a defensive back, out front kept pressure on Gentry all night and the receivers were contained for the most part. The defense was in the zone that night and a huge factor in the win.”
As usual, there was plenty of lively banter shared across the line of scrimmage.
“Those Bristol rivalries had many great aspects,” Donahue said. “One that us as players always got a kick out of was after the tackle looking across the pileup, seeing a buddy who’s wearing opposing colors, laughing and trash talking each other; only to get back to your respective huddles, readying to smack each other again on the next play.”
The Trojans and Tennessee High Vikings don’t play each other much anymore in the major sports like they used to. The baseball teams square off frequently, but the basketball teams haven’t played since the 1980s.
“My Sharona” by The Knack was the most popular song the last time the schools squared off on the gridiron and it was probably blaring from the speakers of a few automobiles as spectators left Battle Hill that night.
Ashe. Posey. Owens. Tim Donahue. Butch McMurray. David Kiser. Jeff Cumbo. Glenn Wright. Tim Taylor, Alan Barker. Pat Donahue. Shawn Butterworth. Paul Gensurowsky. Steve Gensurowsky. Gary McCroskey.
Those guys and their teammates certainly had the knack for pulling off a monumental upset on a September Saturday night 40 years ago.
“A few years back, someone sent me the picture of me in the paper from that game running over some Vikings,” Tim Donahue said. “I’ve been living away from Bristol since 1980, so it brought back a flood of good memories from that night.”
Now, for a look at historical high school football moments which occurred this week in history:
Sept. 16, 1949
Joe Smith scored two touchdowns in Grundy’s 13-7 victory over Rich Valley. A.B. Taylor accounted for Rich Valley’s TD. … Behind two touchdowns from Jack Hawks, Tazewell took an 18-7 triumph over William King of Abingdon. … Bill Steffy’s touchdown was the difference as Damascus defeated Chilhowie, 8-0.
Sept. 12, 1969
David Mitchell threw three touchdown passes to Ray Spenilla to highlight Coeburn’s 26-0 victory over Haysi. … Steve Warden accounted for Sullivan East’s only points as the Patriots suffered a 38-8 setback to Ketron. … Powell Valley’s Foster Taylor scored three touchdowns as the Vikings vanquished St. Charles, 34-14.
Sept. 20, 1974
Carlos Lee rushed for 132 yards in Virginia High’s 42-24 pounding of Patrick Henry. … Behind three touchdowns from Bill Gulley, Ervinton overpowered Holston for a 24-6 win. … Randy Coomer, Greg Ringley and Gary Pate scored touchdowns as Coeburn subdued St. Paul, 18-7.
Sept. 16, 1983
Steve Link’s 47-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter highlighted Tennessee High’s 12-0 win over Sullivan South. … Jimmy Powers and Tony Farris each scored two touchdowns in Chilhowie’s 44-0 rocking of Rich Valley. … Ervinton edged Appalachia, 12-6, as Mark Palmer scored two TDs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.