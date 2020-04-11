You’re tired of “Tiger King,” have exhausted all the episodes of “Ozark,” are wondering why Game 4 of the 1989 World Series has seemingly been aired 89 times on ESPN Classic this week and are looking for other binge-watch options during this quarantine caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
How about a marathon of sports movies?
All of the flicks mentioned in the following paragraphs have likely been viewed by some of you hundreds of times thanks to cable television and the $5 DVD bin, but several local folks have connections to some of the classics.
***
Dan Ruettiger etched his name in University of Notre Dame football lore on Nov. 8, 1975, when the undersized, underdog walk-on recorded a sack to polish off a 24-3 win over Georgia Tech and was carried off the field by his teammates. His story was told (with plenty of liberties taken by Hollywood) in the 1993 film “Rudy.”
A Bristol boy had a pretty memorable day himself that afternoon for the other side.
Former Tennessee High standout Gil Kyle made a handful of tackles and recovered two fumbles for Georgia Tech. He was a junior defensive back for the Yellow Jackets at the time, three years removed from playing a starring role as THS won its second consecutive TSSAA state championship and a National Sports News Service title.
Kyle had played his high school home games in the Stone Castle, a Northeast Tennessee landmark. This time he was playing in front of 59,075 fans in a college football cathedral in South Bend, Indiana.
“It was a thrill, no question about it,” Kyle said. “Notre Dame was bigger than anybody in college football in the ‘70s. I remember it was a cold, dreary day and it warmed up a hair as the game went on. I liked hitting people back then and I knew it was going to be a chore all day long.”
When Tim Simon couldn’t corral a punt in the fourth quarter, Kyle pounced on the loose ball.
That led to Georgia Tech’s only scoring drive of the day, ending with a 40-yard field goal by E.O. Whealler.
“We played really hard and we were in the game,” Kyle said.
The end of the game eventually turned Hollywood and Kyle saw the famous scene unfold from the opposite sideline.
“I do not remember one voice in the stands saying or chanting Rudy,” Kyle said. “One of my best friends was playing right guard on the play. It was at about our own five-yard line and we were in tight-end right formation. The tight end released in the flat … Rudy was so small that when the fullback went to block him, he didn’t see him and he just came in right behind the defensive tackle and wasn’t touched. It was a complete miss and he got the tackle. I didn’t really think a thing about it until years later when the movie came out.”
***
Roger Maris of the New York Yankees homered off Coeburn, Virginia, native Tracy Stallard of the Boston Red Sox on Oct. 1, 1961 to become Major League Baseball’s single-season home run king. The pressures Maris faced during that record-setting season were depicted in “61*” a 2001 HBO movie directed by Billy Crystal.
Paul Gallo was the baseball coordinator for the film and ended up portraying the pitcher from Southwest Virginia.
“While we were shooting I asked Billy if I could have a part in the movie,” Gallo said. “He said, ‘Sure, what do you want to do?’ I said, ‘How about Tracy Stallard?’ knowing full well I couldn’t be cut out of the movie, I thought it was the best part to have. He said OK.”
Stallard was 30-57 with four saves and a 4.17 ERA over the course of 183 outings with three teams during his seven-year big-league career. He was 24-years-old when he took the mound that day in 1961 at Yankee Stadium.
The man playing him in the film had been a college pitching coach and an instructor in baseball schools managed by ex-major leaguers Reggie Smith and Bucky Dent. Gallo now coaches in California.
“I grew up in Connecticut, so basically all I knew was that [Stallard] was a Red Sox player and through trivia that he gave up the 61st home run,” Gallo said. “I found out later that he was a rookie that year, and that it was rumored that he was told that he would be fined if he gave up the home run. I didn’t do much research on his career following, but I did watch video to see if I could get the motion right.
“I also know that I was older than [Stallard would’ve been in ‘61], and heavier, but I tried to get the wind-up right.”
Forgotten by many folks is the fact that Stallard and the Red Sox only lost that game by a 1-0 count. Stallard allowed just five hits and struck out five in seven sharp innings.
“The three days I played Tracy, we shot the movie at old Tigers Stadium [in Detroit],” Gallo said. “It was late-August and pretty hot in the old wool uniforms. Barry Pepper, who played Roger Maris, and I had gotten to know each other pretty well as pitcher and hitter. I had two blinding lights in my eyes as I threw the pitch. Luckily, I grooved a fastball and Barry hit one of the best balls he had ever hit off me for the home run.
“Billy Crystal came out after we shot the pitch scene and told me he wanted to do a close up of me yelling an expletive. That scene got cut, so no residuals. Playing the part was a great experience and something I can show my kids. I have a friend who is now a general in the U.S. Marine Corps who didn’t know I had done the movie and he was watching the movie in the Middle East with his unit and saw me, stood up and said ‘I played baseball with that guy in high school and college.’ “
***
The climactic scene of the 2006 film “We Are Marshall,” captures the thrill of Marshall University Thundering Herd’s 15-13 triumph over Xavier in 1971.
It was the first victory for the school’s gridiron program since the Nov. 14, 1970 plane crash of Southern Airways Flight 392 in Wayne County, West Virginia, that killed all 75 people on board, most of them members of the football squad.
Marshall head coach Rick Tolley was among those who perished. Tolley, portrayed by Robert Patrick in the movie, had been an assistant football and baseball coach at John Battle High School, along with serving as a math teacher and wrestling coach at the Bristol school during the 1962-63 and 1963-64 school years.
Terry Gardner scored the game-winner in that win over Xavier after taking a screen pass from Reggie Oliver 13 yards to the end zone with no time remaining on the clock. It is shown as a straight TD pass to the end zone in the film.
The guy who made the key block on Xavier’s Leo Burby to spring Gardner free was none other than Jack Crabtree, a Tazewell High School graduate.
Crabtree had missed the fateful plane crash the season before because he was academically ineligible at the time.
“Time was running out and we had no timeouts,” Crabtree told the Bristol Herald Courier in a 2016 interview. “I think the ball was snapped right before time ran out. It was a reverse screen where the quarterback rolls right and throws it back to his left. They threw it back to the running back and there was just one guy there. I got in his way for the block. I was at the right place at the right time.”
***
Ray Allen plays high school hoops phenom Jesus Shuttlesworth in the 1998 film “He Got Game” as he co-stars opposite Denzel Washington.
Just six years earlier he had been a high school hoops superstar himself at Hillcrest High School in Dalzell, South Carolina, where one of his teammates was current King University assistant coach Julius Gallishaw. Allen averaged 28.5 points during four games at the 1992 Arby’s Classic at Bristol’s Viking Hall.
***
“The Rookie” was released in 2002 and chronicles the unlikely journey of Jim Morris, a pitcher who makes his Major League Debut with the Tampa Bay Devil Rays in 1999 at the age of 35.
During his first stint in pro baseball, which was derailed due to shoulder problems, Morris pitched for the Appalachian League’s Paintsville Brewers in 1983.
***
T.C. Williams High School won the 1971 VHSL Group AAA state football title and the team from Northern Virginia was the subject of Disney’s “Remember the Titans” in 2000.
The Titans beat Andrew Lewis of Salem by a 27-0 count in the title game at Victory Stadium in Roanoke, not a thriller against George C. Marshall at Roanoke Stadium as the film depicts.
***
Cylk Cozart is a 1980 graduate of King College (now known as King University) where he was a basketball standout for the Tornado. Since then, he’s carved out quite an acting career in Hollywood.
He’s portrayed basketball players on the big screen in “White Men Can’t Jump,” “Blue Chips” “Slam Dunk Ernest” and “Heaven is a Playground.”
He’s been a baseball player in “Blue Skies Again” and “Soul of the Game” (TV movie), a boxer in “Play it to the Bone” and been cast as a football star in “Three to Tango” “Hell High” and on an episode of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”
Cozart also took a turn playing hockey in the “Chicken Soup for the Soul” television series.
“Once I realized I could approach the preparation of acting in the same manner as preparing for the game of basketball,” Cozart said. “My career took off.”
***
Thomas Jones was a star running back at Powell Valley High School, the University of Virginia and with five teams over 12 NFL seasons.
He’s now in the acting game as well and among his roles was portraying a mixed martial arts fighter in 2019’s “A Violent Man.” Jones has landed both television and movie credits thus far.
“It’s a lot different than football where you knew where you were going to be playing every season,” Jones told this newspaper last year. “It can be very unpredictable and very unexpected. One minute you’re in a gym working out, the next day you’re writing a script or going for an audition.”
***
Heath Miller played football at Honaker High School, the University of Virginia and with the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers. He had uncredited role as a member of the Gotham Rogues in 2012’s “The Dark Knight Rises.”
***
“Crazy Heart”, “Out of the Furnace” “Black Mass” and “Hostiles” are not sports movies, but they were written and directed by a former Southwest Virginia athlete.
Scott Cooper played basketball and tennis at Abingdon High School and graduated from the Washington County school in 1988.
***
Is television more your thing?
Remember the episode of the early-1990s sitcom “Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper” when the title character scored a preseason tryout with the Golden State Warriors? Former East Tennessee State University star Keith “Mister” Jennings was there as a point guard for Golden State at the time.
“I had a light cameo appearance in that,” Jennings told the Bristol Herald Courier in 2015. “I remember [actor] Mark Curry really thinking he could play with us. He found out that it was real, real quick.”
Alan Trammell and Lou Whitaker began their storied professional baseball careers with the Appalachian League’s Bristol Tigers. They began their acting careers on a 1983 episode of “Magnum P.I.”
Ex-Rich Valley High School and East Tennessee State University football player Tom Buchanan was a contestant for two seasons on the reality show “Survivor” and former Unicoi County High School baseball player Gavin Whitson also competed on the long-running series.
“The Pecos League” was a 2014 reality show on Fox Sports 1 chronicling the first season of the fledgling independent league and Will Leonard (Sullivan Central) of the Trinidad Triggers appeared on a couple of episodes.
Ross Wilson was the star quarterback for the Hoover High School Buccaneers on the MTV reality series “Two-A-Days” and later had a stint as an infielder with the Appalachian League’s Bristol White Sox.
There are plenty of other documentaries and reality shows out there with local connections, so checking those out and some of the options listed above might keep you occupied for a little while.
Now, for a look at high school baseball moments which occurred this week in history:
April 8, 1958
Jim Saul and Gary Robinette each had two hits and two RBIs in Virginia High’s 10-5 victory over Grundy. … Damascus defeated Meadowview, 9-7, as Ken French’s three hits led the way. … J.B. Cross spun a two-hit shutout in Bluff City’s 10-0 hammering of Holston Valley.
April 10, 1964
Eddie Hill struck out 15 in pitching a no-hitter as Tennessee High took a 1-0 win over Greeneville. Hugh Buckles scored the lone run for the Vikings in the fourth inning. … Johnny Cullop’s three-run double in the fourth inning highlighted Abingdon’s 9-2 triumph over Liberty Hall. … Alex Morris struck out the first 15 batters he faced in Keokee’s 9-0 pounding of Pennington Gap. Morris finished with 19 strikeouts, two walks and a hit batter in crafting a no-hitter.
April 8, 1977
Pat Lilly’s two-run homer highlighted Sullivan East’s 6-4 victory over Sullivan Central. … David Pennington, Darrell Gilbert and Bruce Bentley had two hits apiece as John Battle overpowered Abingdon, 11-2. … Kenny Evans, Jimmy Honaker and Walter Graham pounded out doubles as Tazewell took a 12-6 victory over Virginia High. Brad Strong was the winning pitcher in relief for the Bulldogs.
April 10, 1981
Doug Bates pitched a two-hit shutout with 15 strikeouts as J.J. Kelly collected a 3-0 win over Coeburn. … Honaker’s Jerry Street spun a one-hit shutout as the Tigers topped Holston, 4-0. The lone hit for Holston was Kevin Johnson’s two-out single in the seventh inning. … John Kincer’s fourth-inning RBI double was the big clout as Rural Retreat recorded a 5-4 triumph over Saltville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.