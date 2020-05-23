Janine Sprague had 215 hits over the course of four successful seasons at East Tennessee State University and one of her biggest knocks occurred in Bristol against a college softball legend.
With two outs in the fourth inning of the 2006 State Line Classic at Whitetop Creek Park, Sprague smashed a solo home run off Virginia Tech ace Angela Tincher.
It came on a 3-1 offering and cleared the fence in left-center field.
It was the only hit Tincher allowed in four superb innings of work that night as the Hokies hammered out an 8-2 win over ETSU, but for an instant the spotlight was all Sprague’s.
“That home run was definitely a highlight in my career,” Sprague said. “I felt on top of the world in that moment. I studied her patterns batter after batter and when it was my turn I felt confident that I would best her and I did. Great moment and those games against Virginia Tech were my favorite ones.”
It was among the many memorable happenings which have occurred during the State Line Classic, which began in 1997 and has become a yearly softball tradition on the Tennessee side of town.
Well, almost.
Rain washed out the event in 2005 and 2015, while the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic led to the cancellation of the 2020 edition, which had been scheduled for April 15.
The format has changed several times.
The State Line Classic was originally a showdown between the squads at Tennessee and Virginia Tech, was a tournament one spring, later became a mix of high school and college softball contests and is now strictly a showcase for prep teams.
Thirteen different college programs and 21 high schools have competed in the event since its inception and two sites have played host to the event.
The inaugural State Line Classic was held on April 30, 1997 at Holston View Elementary School and a crowd of 1,020 turned out to see Tennessee emphatically sweep a doubleheader from Virginia Tech by scores of 17-0 and 12-2.
The Hokie-Smokey Classic had been held the night before at Kingsport’s Hunter Wright Stadium as UT eked out a 2-1 win over Tech’s baseball team.
There was no drama in Bristol the next night as Sarah Ayres pitched a four-hit shutout and Tracey Reidhead pounded out four hits in the opener.
Both programs had been formed the year before, but the Volunteers got out of the starting blocks faster and also swept the Hokies in a doubleheader in 1998 at Holston View.
The State Line Classic moved to the brand new Bristol Multi-Purpose Sports Complex (now known as Whitetop Creek Park) in 2000 and that season implemented a two-day, four-team tournament in March.
Notre Dame went 4-0 to claim the title as Michelle Moschel of the Fighting Irish earned the MVP honors.
Former Richlands High School star Crystal Armes played for Virginia Tech in some of those early State Line Classic contests.
“It was always special to play so close to home and have so many friends and family come watch the games,” Armes said. “I spent a significant amount of time playing in and around Bristol growing up, so it always felt like home to me.”
The first home run ever hit at Whitetop Creek Park came off the bat of Virginia Tech’s Bronwyn Blair in a win over Kentucky during the 2000 event. A plaque at the facility marks the occasion.
Blair had four hits the next year as the tournament format was scrapped and Tech triumphed over Tennessee by a 4-2 count.
“Bronwyn was an amazing player,” Armes said. “Both offensively and defensively.”
Virginia Tech’s Ashlee Dobbe spun a no-hitter against the Volunteers in 2002, while ETSU’s Marissa Hardy no-hit Virginia Intermont six years later.
Monica Abbott of the Volunteers pitched a gem in 2004, throwing a two-hit shutout as Tennessee prevailed 1-0 over the Hokies in nine innings. Abbott struck out 13, did not issue a walk and retired the final 23 batters she faced.
Abbott went 189-34 at UT, rewrote the school record book and won an Olympic silver medal.
Tincher was a two-time All-American at Tech, pitched a no-hitter against Team USA in 2008 and also played professionally.
Bad weather cost Bristolians a chance to see the two pitchers tangle in 2005 and it makes one wonder might have transpired on the field and how many folks might have been in attendance to see Abbott duel with Tincher.
The schedule for the 2007 State Line Classic was altered as it occurred just one day after a gunman killed 32 people on Virginia Tech’s campus. Tech and Radford withdrew from the event in the aftermath of that tragedy and only three softball games were played in Bristol in what was somber afternoon.
Some high schoolers have provided some highlights as well in the State Line Classic through the years and the most impressive performance was delivered by Abingdon’s Madison McClanahan in 2014.
She homered in the second, fourth and sixth innings as AHS earned an 8-6 win over Sullivan East.
“By far one of the most memorable softball games I have ever played,” McClanahan said. “I remember during warm-ups that day I felt like I was seeing the ball really well, and I knew, as good as Sullivan East was, that the game was really going to be a fight.
“After I hit the first home run on my first at-bat to centerfield, I just remember being excited and so thankful I was able to help my team and especially to help our pitcher Kelsee Rolen, who always worked so hard in the circle. When I hit it over the left-field fence my second at-bat, I remember thinking ‘This is crazy.’ If the game had ended at that point, I still would have felt like I was walking on clouds. After hitting the third home run over the right-field fence, I remember running around the bases and feeling like I was in a dream. The whole game felt completely unbelievable to me, and returning to the dugout, I could not believe it had happened.”
Whitney Davis is one of just a handful of players who competed in the event both as a high school and college player.
She hit a RBI double in Tazewell’s 3-2 triumph over Sullivan Central in 2006.
“My team and I did stay around after the Sullivan Central game to watch Virginia Tech play Tennessee,” Davis said.” I remember they fed all the teams that played and I went to grab my meal as Tech was getting off the bus and ate their pre-game meal. I watched them hit a full-field pre-game batting practice off live pitching, along with so many other players who were hopeful of getting a chance to speak to the coaches and watch what the team was doing to emulate later on in our own practices.”
Two years later, Davis started in right field in Virginia Tech’s 8-0 victory over ETSU in Bristol.
That happened to be the last time the Hokies competed in the event.
“Coach [Scot] Thomas arranged for us to do laps in a pace car [at Bristol Motor Speedway] before the game and surprised us with the news as our bus literally drove into the race track,” Davis said. “A lot of friends and family were able to come watch that game since it was so close to home and Rhonda and Rick Blevins brought the entire Richlands High School team to watch me play. That was such a special memory for me and a testament of the type of people that they are to bring your rival high school to support you and watch you play.”
Now, for a look at high school softball moments which occurred this week in history:
May 22, 1997
Amy Smith smacked two doubles as Virginia High vanquished Gate City, 9-6, in the finals of the Highlands District tournament. … Amber Mullis and Clarissa Kern combined to pitch a five-hitter as Appalachia downed Coeburn, 5-2, in the finals of the Lonesome Pine District tournament.
May 24, 2000
Kendall Rainey drove in four runs as Patrick Henry notched a 14-2 win over Northwood in the semifinals of the Hogoheegee District tournament. … Laura Sizemore, J.L. Chandler and Lindsay Mabe each had two hits in Appalachia’s 20-5 annihilation of J.J. Kelly in the semifinals of the Lonesome Pine District tourney. … Alana Thomas pitched a six-hit shutout and also homered as Virginia High cruised to an 11-0 victory over Lebanon in the semifinals of the Highlands District tournament.
May 23, 2005
Andrea Stewart pitched a shutout in St. Paul’s 3-0 triumph over Twin Springs in the semifinals of the Cumberland District tournament. … Duwana Poore struck out eight in crafting a five-inning no-hitter as Patrick Henry romped past Rural Retreat, 15-0, in the first round of the Hogoheegee District tournament. … Whitney Compton pitched a shutout and Melanie Sutherland hit a RBI double as Haysi stopped Honaker, 4-0, in a one-game Black Diamond District playoff.
May 22, 2008
Tasha Trent blasted a walk-off homer in the eighth inning as Powell Valley edged J.I. Burton, 5-4, in the finals of the Lonesome Pine District tournament. … Alex Wyatt fired a two-hit shutout in Coeburn’s 10-0 victory over Rye Cove in the semifinals of the Cumberland District tourney. … Fallon Thomas drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning to highlight Virginia High’s 8-5 victory over Lebanon in the finals of the Clinch Mountain District tournament.
