State Line Classic Year-by-Year

A look at games played in the State Line Classic. The first three events were played at Holston View Elementary School, while the event moved to the Bristol Multi-Purpose Complex (now known as Whitetop Creek Park) in 2000:

April 30, 1997

College

Tennessee 17, Virginia Tech 0

Tennessee 12, Virginia Tech 2

April 15, 1998

College

Tennessee 8, Virginia Tech 0

Tennessee 11, Virginia Tech 0

April 14, 1999

College

Virginia Tech 3, Tennessee 1

Virginia Intermont 8, Bluefield 5

Virginia Intermont 16, Bluefield 1

March 4-5, 2000

College

Notre Dame 4, Tennessee 0

Virginia Tech 6, Kentucky 3

Tennessee 7, Kentucky 3

Notre Dame 1, Virginia Tech 0

Notre Dame 8, Kentucky 0

Virginia Tech 1, Tennessee 0

Finals: Notre Dame 3, Virginia Tech 0

April 18, 2001

College

Virginia Tech 4, Tennessee 2

Emory & Henry 10, Milligan 7

April 17, 2002

College

Virginia Tech 6, Tennessee 0

Virginia Intermont 6, Milligan 4

High School

Tennessee High 6, Virginia High 3

April 23, 2003

College

Virginia Tech 1, Tennessee 0

Milligan 2, UVa-Wise 0

High School

Virginia High 6, Tennessee High 4

Abingdon 6, Sullivan Central 4

Sullivan East 9, John Battle 2

April 20, 2004

College

Milligan 3, Virginia Intermont 1

Emory & Henry 5, Maryville 1

ETSU 4, Virginia Tech 2

Tennessee 11, Radford 2

Radford 12, ETSU 4

Tennessee 1, Virginia Tech 0

High School

Tennessee High 5, Virginia High 4

April 12, 2005

Canceled, Rain

April 18, 2006

College

Virginia Tech 8, ETSU 2

Milligan 9, Emory & Henry 4

Virginia Intermont 7, King 0

High School

Gate City 1, Unicoi County 0

Tazewell 3, Sullivan Central 2

April 17, 2007

College

ETSU 8, Virginia Intermont 0

Emory & Henry 7, King 2

High School

Virginia High 11, Tennessee High 1

April 22, 2008

College

Virginia Tech 6, ETSU 0

Virginia Intermont 9, King 7

Milligan 1, Emory & Henry 0

King 9, Emory & Henry 7

Milligan 13, Virginia Intermont 5

High School

Virginia High 2, Tennessee High 0

April 21, 2009

College

King 1, Virginia Intermont 0

High School

Virginia High 14, Tennessee High 0

Dobyns-Bennett 6, Gate City 0

Daniel Boone 9, Richlands 5

Sullivan East 2, John Battle 1

April 21, 2010

College

King 4, Virginia Intermont 0

High School

Virginia High 12, Tennessee High 3

Sullivan East 5, Gate City 2

Dobyns-Bennett 11, Richlands 1

Elizabethton 12, John Battle 7

Patrick Henry 4, Tennessee High 3

April 20, 2011

College

King 9, Virginia Intermont 4

High School

Tennessee High 1, Virginia High 0

Sullivan East 4, Patrick Henry 3

Richlands 8, Sullivan South 0

Elizabethton 6, John Battle 0

April 11, 2012

College

King 14, Virginia Intermont 1

High School

Virginia High 16, Tennessee High 5

John Battle 7, Sullivan East 4

Abingdon 8, Sullivan South 5

Elizabethton 19, Patrick Henry 4

April 10, 2013

College

King 2, Virginia Intermont 0

High School

Tennessee High 5, Virginia High 2

John Battle 13, Sullivan South 1

Sullivan East 8, Patrick Henry 0

Abingdon 16, Elizabethton 4

April 9, 2014

College

Virginia Intermont 3, King 1

High School

Sullivan South 6, Patrick Henry 3

John Battle 4, Elizabethton 3

Tennessee High 14, Virginia High 5

Abingdon 8, Sullivan East 6

April 8, 2015

Canceled, Rain

April 6, 2016

High School

Elizabethton 7, Eastside 5

Holston 2, Sullivan East 0

Tennessee High 12, Virginia High 8

Sullivan Central 15, John Battle 12

Tennessee High 12, Eastside 5

Holston 9, Sullivan Central 5

Sullivan East 17, Virginia High 5

April 12, 2017

High School

Virginia High 18, Tennessee High 5

Sullivan East 5, Holston 1

Sullivan Central 13, John Battle 11

Richlands 5, Volunteer 1

Richlands 9, Tennessee High 1

John Battle 10, Sullivan East 4

Sullivan Central 15, Virginia High 14

Volunteer 15, Honaker 12

April 11, 2018

High School

Holston 8, Sullivan East JV 1

Volunteer 12, Honaker 2

Virginia High 14, Tennessee High 4

Union 17, Sullivan East 7

Holston 7, Volunteer 6

Tennessee High 8, Honaker 1

Virginia High 4, Sullivan East 3

Union 10, Sullivan East JV 0

April 10, 2019

High School

Tennessee High 7, Virginia High 5

Holston 3, Union 2

Honaker 12, University High 2

Honaker 12, Virginia High 0

Tennessee High 8, Union 7

Holston 12, University High 1

April 15, 2020

Canceled, COVID-19 pandemic