He was a 17-year-old kid fresh out of Lindale High School in Texas in the summer of 1988, among the dozen or so pitchers suiting up for the Appalachian League’s Elizabethton Twins.
As he tried to hold his own against hitters from such teams as the Bristol Tigers, Wytheville Cubs and Kingsport Mets over the course of three months and 13 starts, the sixth-round pick who referred to himself as “Silky P” let his teammates know about another passion of his.
“He constantly talked about football,” said Wade Wacker, an infielder for Elizabethton that season. “He talked about it so much in fact, many players thought he would go back and try that if baseball did not work.”
Baseball ended up working for Patrick Lavon Mahomes Sr. as he appeared in 308 games for six teams in a MLB career spanning 11 seasons.
Football turned out to be the profession Patrick Lavon Mahomes II pursued and as you are well aware, he will be starting at quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs today in Super Bowl LIV.
Patrick Mahomes II was a record-setting QB at Texas Tech.
Patrick Mahomes II was the NFL’s most valuable player last season.
Patrick Mahomes II is a highlight maker for this year’s AFC champions.
He’s also the son of an ex-Appy Leaguer.
“One Sunday morning a couple of years ago I was sitting watching ESPN and they were talking about this Patrick Mahomes kid from Texas Tech throwing for five or six touchdowns and 600-some yards,” said Michael Mathiot, a slugger for the ‘88 Elizabethton Twins. “I called another one of our roommates [from the minor leagues] and asked him if that was Pat’s kid and he told me it was. I Googled it and I was amazed.”
Patrick Mahomes II will be at the center of the sports world this evening and his proud pops might reflect on his own humble beginnings as a pro athlete spent in Northeast Tennessee more than 30 years ago.
“I remember the first time I met Pat, he looked 14 and had a huge smile and big personality,” said Jeff Milene, a catcher for Elizabethton in 1988. “As a teenager he was full of confidence and wasn’t afraid to tell all of us how good he was. The stats might be off, but I remember his first start, he got one out or so and gave up eight runs. So, all the talk calmed for a while. He did go on to have a very nice season in rookie ball.”
Pat Sr. managed a 6-3 record and 3.69 ERA as part of a starting rotation that also included future big-leaguers Rich Garces and Alan Newman.
“He showcased good ability with a level of maturity that is not normally seen in players of his young age,” said Ray Smith, who was Elizabethton’s manager then and still holds that position now. “We stuck him at the front end of our rotation as soon as was possible.”
There was a night in July when Pat Mahomes held the Rico Brogna-led Bristol Tigers to one run over six dominant innings.
In his next two starts he beat the Princeton Pirates and Bluefield Orioles on the road.
His finest moment came in August in a start against the Martinsville Phillies at Joe O’Brien Field as he struck out 11 in a complete-game four-hitter.
Even if this newspaper once misspelled his name as “Mohames” in a linescore, he was among the best pitchers in the Appy League that summer for a team that finished 33-37. The Elizabethton franchise would not finish a season with a sub-.500 record again until 2019.
“Whatever success we did have that year can be directly attributed to the consistent development of Pat Mahomes,” Smith said. “He wanted the ball and showed up every day to try and get better.”
Mahomes had gotten NCAA Division I scholarship offers in three different sports coming out of high school and it didn’t take his ‘Betsy teammates long to figure out why.
“Absolutely one of the best athletes I have ever seen in person,” Milene said.
He could hoop it up and Dean Tatarian – another player for the 1988 Elizabethton Twins – recalled Pat Mahomes and Willie Banks having a memorable slam dunk contest one year in spring training.
“I’m thinking that we actually went to the City recreation center once or twice after games to shoot around,” Smith said. “He was legit.”
Mahomes the elder could fling the pigskin too.
“He would throw a football during his workouts,” Mathiot said.
In fact, Pat Mahomes showed off his athletic skills on a daily basis in Elizabethton.
“He could run, was fluid and oftentimes could shag flyballs in batting practice better than the regular outfielders,” Wacker said. “And yes, he would let you know about it.”
Either way, Patrick Mahomes II got his skills honest.
“No big surprise,” Smith said. “Good genes.”
They will certainly mention the KC QB’s relationship with his father in the many hours of pregame programming leading up to tonight’s game and the old man will be in Miami to watch the show unfold.
Across the country in towns and cities big and small, former members of the Elizabethton Twins will be paying close attention.
“Absolutely,” Mathiot said. “I have watched more football in the past three years than I ever had.”
Smith might wax nostalgic on Super Bowl Sunday.
“I would enjoy catching up with Pat Sr. one day,” the skipper said. “I’d love to give him a tour of the Twins facility and talk about times past. It sure doesn’t seem like that much time has passed since he had played here.”
Count Milene as a fan of the younger Mahomes.
“For sure,” he said. “My family of seven all will be wearing Patrick Mahomes jerseys.”
While Pat Mahomes last pitched in the majors in 2003, he bounced around the minors until 2009.
He played with Virginia High graduate Kevin Barker – who he once struck out in the big leagues – with the Class AAA Syracuse Chiefs in 2007.
He shared a clubhouse briefly in 2008 with Jeremy Owens (Science Hill) when both were with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs of the independent Atlantic League.
“Pat played with a lot of different guys, so I’m sure there are a lot of people out there rooting hard for the kid and the Chiefs,” Milene said. “Pat was friends with all of his teammates and was so easy to like as a person.”
It might also make a few of them wonder which Mahomes man is the best athlete.
“I will say this – I would like to see who could throw a football farther,” Wacker said. “I definitely know dad would win a foot race, but I think his son might have him in the throwing department.”
Now, for a look at high school basketball moments which occurred this week in history:
Jan. 31, 1958
Ken Sizemore scored 22 points in Grundy’s 69-47 mashing of Marion. … Kenny Ervin’s 22-point performance led the way as Gate City defeated Dungannon, 57-40. … Tennessee High overpowered Alcoa, 54-50, behind Tommy Long’s 24 points and Wayne Gray’s 21 rebounds.
Feb. 4, 1969
Terry Cain tossed in 43 points as Castlewood topped Twin Springs, 96-84. … The trio of Mike Lester (16 points), Ernie Cullop (10 points) and Moe Smith (nine points, 10 rebounds) helped Patrick Henry post a 48-41 win over Chilhowie. … John Battle hammered Holston, 88-54, as David Marshall led the Trojans with 24 points.
Feb. 1, 1974
David Swiney scored 22 points as Tennessee High edged Elizabethton, 53-52. … Doug Rife’s 26-point performance highlighted Clintwood’s 66-60 win over Appalachia. … The duo of John Crewey (21 points) and Johnny Wilson (18 points) starred in Marion’s 64-51 victory over Chilhowie.
Jan. 31, 1984
Brian Lowe (19 points) and Brent Carrier (18 points) led the way in Sullivan East’s 70-55 stomping of Sullivan North. … Coeburn clipped J.I. Burton, 66-54, as Pete Lawson (25 points) and Tony Greear (17 points) did work. … Willie Russell’s 16 points and Chris Hale’s 10 points were among the highlights as Chilhowie stopped the Saltville Shakers, 69-34. Mark Frye led Saltville with 10 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.