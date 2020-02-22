Appalachia won the Virginia High School League Group A girls basketball state championship in 2000 and did so with a tough and determined roster consisting of eight players.
“The elite eight,” said Megan Dean Goforth, who was a guard on that team. “That is what we were in more ways than one. Most basketball teams have at least 10 players just to have a bench, but we worked with eight and some of us never came out of the game.”
Roshana Jackson.
Shameeka Shepard.
Erica Varner Honeycutt.
Megan Dean Goforth.
Ashley Varner.
Leah Leedy.
Erika Counts.
Mandy Turner.
Those eight players coached by Pat Jervis took care of business 20 years ago as Appalachia compiled a 26-6 record and claimed the only girls hoops state title in program history.
“With only eight girls and coming from a small community and school, yes we were all pretty close,” Erica Varner Honeycutt said. “We knew we had to work together closely as a team to be able to accomplish what we did.”
They also had to beat their archrivals in the state finals, taking a 49-41 win over Lonesome Pine District foe J.J. Kelly in the title game at the Salem Civic Center.
It was the sixth meeting of 2000 between the clubs with the Bulldogs and Indians winning three times apiece.
J.J. Kelly finished 27-3 with all three of the losses coming to Appalachia.
“Our relationship with the players from J.J. Kelly is interesting to think back on though because we were actually friends with many of the players from J.J. Kelly off the court, but as competitive people know, once we stepped on the court there was only sportsmanship,” Goforth said. “We all played with everything in us every single game until the final buzzer sounded. The intensity of those games was beyond anything I have been a part of.”
Another advantage for Appalachia was having Roshana Jackson.
The 6-foot dynamo went for 15 points, 10 rebounds, six blocks and two steals in that title game.
That was one day after she had a 34-point, 10-rebound, seven-steal, five-block, three-assist stat line in a semifinal win over West Point.
“She was by far the best female athlete I have ever seen, but to us she was just Ro,” Goforth said. “We all knew how amazingly talented she was and that she was bound for more at the collegiate level, but what always impressed me the most about her was her ability to use her talents to improve the talents of others and show her teammates how to be great.”
When the Bulldogs needed a basket, there was no secret who was getting the ball.
“Roshana was an awesome basketball player whose height helped out tremendously down low with pulling rebounds and putting up the baskets down on the post,” Erica Varner Honeycutt said. “All I had to do as the point guard was get the ball down the court and work it in to Roshana and she would finish up.”
How did one prepare for facing the Jackson Eight?
“Our game plans revolved around her,” said Kelly Franklin Hood, who was a standout for a Rye Cove team that dropped a 67-56 decision to Appalachia in the semifinals of the Region D tourney. “One of the boys, who was about 6-foot-4, had to be Ro for us in practice before those games. She was unbelievably athletic and larger than life for us small-school ballers.”
Jackson later became an All-American at Hiwassee College and played two seasons for the Virginia Tech Hokies.
“Roshana Jackson was a freakish athlete that was almost impossible to contain,” said Robin Dotson, who coached J.J. Kelly then and is now the boss at Wise County Central. “They also had some other players that complemented each other very well. They were just tough kids.”
Goforth showed her toughness in the title game, overcoming a sprained ankle to record 11 points and seven rebounds.
“Nothing could have kept me from playing in any game,” Goforth said. “Much less the state championship.”
Erica Varner Honeycutt added a dozen points of her own as Appalachia prevailed.
“The state championship game was an experience all itself,” Goforth said. “Each team had to plow its way through many Northern Virginia teams to get to the championship game and that year the best two teams just so happened to be about 20 miles apart, yet hundreds of miles from home.”
The man calling the shots also made all the right adjustments.
“Coach Jervis was tough on us at times, but it was all worth it,” Erica Varner Honeycutt said. “He knew what us girls were capable of bringing to the court and pushed us to our potential.”
J.J. Kelly would win the Group A state championship two years later with one of the best teams in Southwest Virginia history.
However, that cold December day (The VHSL played Group A and Group AA basketball in the fall back then) it was Appalachia’s time in the spotlight.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of that season and one thing comes to mind when the star of that team is asked to reminisce.
“Our bond,” Jackson said. “It made playing the game with each other so easy.”
Now, for a look at high school girls basketball moments that occurred this week in history:
Feb. 20, 1990
Julie Overbay and Kelly Poole each scored 10 points as Sullivan Central overpowered Unaka, 50-43. … Lori Calfee (17 points) led the way for Sullivan East in a 54-52 victory over Science Hill … Behind 27 points from Heather Ford, Sullivan South recorded a 61-522 win over Sullivan North.
Feb. 20, 1995
Becky Sells had 22 points to highlight Sullivan East’s 74-34 trouncing of Tennessee High in the first round of the TSSAA District 1-AAA tournament. … Despite 16 points from Katie Joseph, Sullivan Central dropped a 66-48 decision to Dobyns-Bennett in the District 1-AAA tourney.
Feb. 23, 2005
Ingle Easter scored 18 points to key Carroll County’s 52-48 victory over Virginia High in the semifinals of the VHSL Region IV tournament. … Kristen Salyer’s 21-point, nine-rebound performance helped give Gate City a 75-56 triumph over Thomas Walker in the semifinals of the VHSL Region D tourney. … Hannah Robinson scored 13 points and hit two clutch free throws in J.J. Kelly’s 48-42 triumph over Twin Valley in the semifinals of the VHSL Region D tourney.
