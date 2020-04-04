Big-League Bristol

Ninety-eight years ago today, Bristol’s Tenneva Field was the site of an exhibition game between the New York Yankees and Brooklyn Robins. It would be the first of four straight days in which MLB teams would take the field in the Twin City:

April 5, 1922

Brooklyn Robins 10, New York Yankees 7

Brooklyn 004 060 000—10 16 1

N.Y. Yankees 200 120 200—7 13 3

Leon Cadore, Art Decatur (8) and Zack Taylor, Otto Miller (8). Waite Hoyt, Jim Jolley (6) and Al DeVormer. W – Cadore. L – Hoyt. S – Decatur. HR – Frank Baker (NYY), 7th, one on.

April 6, 1922

New York Giants 13, Chicago White Sox 3

Chicago White Sox 000 200 100—3 9 0

N.Y. Giants 070 003 21x—13 16 0

Charlie Robertson, Lefty Russell (7) and Yam Yaryan. Red Causey, Red Shea (8) and Earl Smith, Alex Gaston (8). W – Causey. L – Robertson. HR – none.

April 7, 1922

New York Giants (ss) 2, Bristol State Liners 1

N.Y. Giants (ss) 000 000 002—2 3 0

Bristol 000 100 000—1 8 5

Proctor and Samide. Farley, Mehaffey (4), Weldon (7) and Kopshaw, Teevans (7). W – Proctor. L – Weldon. HR – none.

April 8, 1922

Philadelphia Athletics 6, Bristol State Liners 2

Philadelphia 300 010 002—6 10 1

Bristol 100 000 100—2 10 2

Harry O’Neill and Johnny Berger. Rholeder, Coleman (4), Hartford (7) and Teevans. W – O’Neill. L – Rholeder. HR – none.