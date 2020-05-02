You’ve probably watched at least some of “The Last Dance” by now, ESPN’s 10-part documentary series about Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls.
If not, it’s recommended you give director Jason Hehir’s masterpiece of storytelling a try as the fifth and sixth installments air Sunday night.
Jordan is considered by most as basketball’s greatest of all time (G.O.A.T as the kids like to say these days) and several folks with local ties who had their own twirls with M.J. would likely agree.
Most of the folks below have checked out the documentary and waxed nostalgic as they recalled the times they were in the rare air of Air Jordan’s orbit.
After taking a hiatus from the National Basketball Association following the 1992-93 season, Jordan shockingly decided to pursue a professional baseball career.
He joined the Birmingham Barons, the Class AA affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, in the summer of 1994, but it turns out he wasn’t the only two-sport standout on the roster of the Southern League team.
Atlee Hammaker had played basketball and baseball for the East Tennessee State University Buccaneers and became a first-round pick of the Kansas City Royals in the 1979 Major League Baseball Ama-teur Draft.
He had already pitched in an All-Star Game (1983) and a World Series (1989) by the time he became a teammate of Jordan’s in what was the penultimate season of Hammaker’s baseball playing days.
“It was an exciting time,” Hammaker said in a recent telephone interview. “The guys on the ballclub really embraced it. For some of the young guys it was kind of hard as they were now playing with a guy most of them had looked up to. It was difficult for some of them, but after a few days he became just another teammate. He obviously had a lot of fanfare, but as far as day-to-day, he just put in his work and there wasn’t any resentment.”
Did Jordan really have that cutthroat win-at-all-costs mentality?
“No question,” Hammaker said. “He was competitive in everything he did whether it was Yahtzee, ping-pong or anything. He wanted to excel and hated failure. One thing I came away with is that he didn’t care how the baseball thing looked to other people; he just wanted to do it and make the most of it. He worked hard every single day at it.”
Hammaker, who made 13 relief appearances for the Barons that season as he worked his way back from an injury, also got to hoop it up once with Jordan.
“We had just gotten back from a road trip and he wanted to play,” Hammaker said. “Our manager, Terry Francona, didn’t have a problem with it. We went to this court at an apartment complex there in Birmingham and some neighborhood kids were there. We told them to get whoever they wanted to play and they rounded up some guys and we went 5-on-5.
“One of the local guys dunked the ball and told Jordan, ‘This ain’t no McDonald’s commercial.’ Mi-chael said to the guy ‘What did you just say?’ It got real then,” Hammaker said. “I asked him if he wanted me to set a pick and he said ‘Just get out of the way.’ He went to town. With his shoes untied and on a concrete court, I’m not exaggerating, he took off about a foot or foot and a half inside the foul line and dunked it. It was fun to see that, no doubt.”
Michael Jordan compiled a .202 batting average with three home runs, 51 RBIs and 30 stolen bases in 127 games during his lone season as a professional baseball player.
His final home run came off former Sullivan South High School and Maryville College standout Glen Cullop on Aug. 20, 1994 in Birmingham’s 12-4 victory over the Chattanooga Lookouts.
Jordan went yard to begin the bottom of the seventh inning and the blast was one of just two home runs Cullop surrendered in 59 1/3 innings that season with the Lookouts.
“I am pretty sure it was a 3-1 fastball,” Cullop said. “I was just trying to get a strike over and didn’t want to walk him. He got the bat on it good and the next thing you know, it’s going over the fence. At the end of the inning, I was trotting off the field to the dugout and our manager [Pat Kelly] met me at the top of the steps and said, ‘That’s a good way to make SportsCenter.’ ”
Jordan pointed skyward after touching home plate, paying homage to his father James, who had been murdered in 1993.
“Every time,” Jordan told USA Today. “Every time I hit one, it’s for him.”
That at-bat wasn’t Cullop’s first encounter with Jordan.
“I had faced him a couple of times throughout the year, nothing spectacular,” Cullop said. “That night was a little different. … I always tell people that I didn’t give up the first one, but I did give up the last one.”
Competing against Jordan was indeed special for Cullop, who was a baseball and basketball standout in both high school and college. Standing at 6-foot-7, he was one of the few guys in the Southern League to have a height advantage on the 6-foot-6 Jordan.
“He was my idol growing up,” Cullop said. “I was a basketball player too and I had posters of him all over my walls in high school and even college. It was surreal to play against him that whole year. I got to chat with him a few times in the dugout and the locker room and he autographed a few baseballs for me. He went out of his way to make guys feel comfortable.”
Games in which Jordan played certainly gave off a big-league vibe, which was to be expected when you take the world’s most famous athlete and place him in a minor league baseball stadium.
“In Chattanooga we probably drew 2,000 or 2,500 fans on an average night,” Cullop said. “Whenever Birmingham came to town, they’d have to get temporary bleachers and we’d get about 12,000 or 14,000 fans. ESPN came a couple of times. It was just things your normally didn’t see.”
While some folks mocked M.J.’s baseball experiment, Cullop came to respect it.
“He’d gone like 10, 12, 14 years without picking up a baseball,” Cullop said. “He showed up against a bunch of us guys who had played almost all of our lives. He stepped right in there and it took him a while to get in the groove. With his work ethic, he got better and better.”
Perhaps the last homer for Jordan will show up on “The Last Dance” as Cullop, who spent four sea-sons in the Cincinnati Reds minor league system, tunes in.
“My daughter [Lily] is a senior at Science Hill High School and she played basketball and I was anxious for her to see some of the highlights, the same ones I grew up watching,” Cullop said. “Even some of my buddies from back in college; we’ve been texting back and forth during it. It’s a great documentary series and good stuff. I thought I’d seen every clip of Michael Jordan, until this came out.”
Tennessee High graduate Marc Campbell witnessed his share of Michael Jordan highlights on the hardwood.
While suiting up for the Clemson University Tigers, Campbell’s squad played against the Jordan-led North Carolina Tar Heels on eight occasions over the course of three seasons and lost all eight of those games.
Jordan averaged 19.5 points per game against the Tigers.
Campbell averaged 7.4 points against M.J.’s Heels and his last collegiate game happened to be a 78-66 loss to UNC in the 1984 Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.
A freshman teammate of Campbell’s in his senior season at Clemson was Horace Grant, who won three NBA titles while starting alongside Jordan with the Chicago Bulls.
Those were the days when the ACC experimented with a shot clock and 3-point line before those things became the norm.
“M.J. was certainly an excellent college player, but no one thought he would become arguably the best pro basketball player ever,” Campbell said in a 2016 interview with the Bristol Herald Courier. “[UNC] Coach [Dean] Smith’s philosophy stressed team over individuals. However, there were times, like at the end of the shot clock, when M.J. would have to make a play and his talent was evident. I remember one time we were playing zone defense and Mike had to take a shot at the top of the key before the shot clock expired. I knew he had to shoot, with no time to drive, so I crowded him a little. He elevated for his shot and I was staring at the bottom of his shorts – that was before the long shorts – and he made the shot.”
Campbell was briefly a teammate of Jordan’s too.
“At the end of my senior season, after we had used our eligibility we earned money by playing barn-storming games with ACC seniors around the state of North Carolina,” Campbell said. “Mike declared in June for the NBA draft and the promoter called me asking if I could make a few more games. They didn’t need the big names to fill the small town gyms if they had M.J. So I played two barnstorming games with him and saw how much more spectacular he could perform.”
Campbell, who now lives in South Carolina, has a one-of-a-kind keepsake from his days at Clemson. It’s the picture of him guarding Jordan that accompanies this story.
“I do have that photo,” Campbell said. “It was on the front sports page of USA Today.”
Campbell wasn’t the only ex-THS star to compete against Jordan.
Derrick Hord was a junior at the University of Kentucky when his Wildcats played against UNC the day after Christmas in 1981 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Hord had 13 points and five rebounds, but Jordan – just a freshman in the infancy of his collegiate ca-reer – had 19 points and five rebounds as the Tar Heels took an 82-69 triumph.
Greg Spurling spent time in training camp with the Chicago Bulls in both the 1989-90 and 1990-91 seasons and the 6-foot-10 center who once starred at Carson-Newman University has fond memories of the experience.
“The first day rolls around,” Spurling said. “Scottie Pippen comes in there, then John Paxson, Will Perdue, Bill Cartwright, Craig Hodges. I keep looking for the man to come. Finally, somebody walks in with just a barrage of people around him. I thought, ‘That has to be him.’ There for a moment I was just like in awe.
“When you’re a basketball player and getting ready to play with the best player on the planet you kind of have to slap yourself like I did and say, ‘Greg, you have to wake up. This is going to get real in a hurry.’ It did. He was just like they say and expected the best out of you. If Michael got on you in practice, you didn’t have to worry about Phil Jackson getting on you – you’d had it. He made you better.”
Spurling got to see firsthand one of the many perks of being Michael Jordan.
“He had his own parking spot and in 14 days of practice, I didn’t see him drive the same vehicle twice,” Spurling said. “He’d roll in with a new car with the North Carolina tags on ‘em and us new guys would all be waiting in the parking lot to see what he’d be pulling up in.”
Charley Rosen, Spurling’s coach in the Continental Basketball Association and a close friend of Bulls maestro Phil Jackson, vouched for the big man and got him a shot with the Bulls. Spurling began his collegiate career at Furman University, where one of his coaches was Jim Cleamons, an assistant with the Bulls at the time.
“I’m not a fan of Scott Williams right now,” Spurling said. “He came off injured reserve [before the 1990-91 season] and I was gone. I missed that first championship by six months. I got close to it.”
Spurling was the longtime athletic trainer at now-defunct Virginia Intermont College and still lives in Southwest Virginia. He is often asked about his brief stints with the Bulls and doesn’t mind telling those tales.
“It never gets old,” Spurling said.
A torn ACL cut short the rookie season of ex-East Tennessee State University point guard Keith “Mis-ter” Jennings in 1992-93 when he was with the Golden State Warriors and prevented him from matching up with Jordan in a NBA game.
However, he does remember when Golden State played the Chicago Bulls twice that season.
“I saw M.J. live and in person for the first time and the scouting report from Coach [Don] Nelson be-fore the game was classic,” Jennings said. “He said about M.J., ‘All I can tell you is if you’re late with help defense, you’ll see yourself on SportsCenter later.’ “
Prior to ditching baseball and returning to the Chicago Bulls late in the 1994-95 season, Jordan worked out with some Warriors players in preparing for his comeback.
“I got to practice with him and his game was still at a high level,” Jennings said. “He autographed a hat for my son.”
David Vaughn was a two-time MVP of the Arby’s Classic while at Whites Creek High School in Ten-nessee, dominating during the 1989 and 1990 editions of the holiday event held each December at Bris-tol’s Viking Hall.
For three games during that famed 1997-98 season, he was also a teammate of five-time NBA MVP Michael Jordan with the Chicago Bulls. Vaughn was acquired from the Golden State Warriors in a trade in February of that season.
“It was a true blessing,” Vaughn said. “When I first got traded, I couldn’t believe it. I was in shock be-ing around those guys. I was playing for the Warriors prior to that and that was a team just trying to stay afloat and make a name for themselves. One of the first games with the Bulls we played the Washington Wizards in Washington. When the day of the game came, there were people all over the lobby of the hotel, people lining up out toward the buses trying to get pictures and autographs and all that kind of stuff. I had that experience playing with [Shaquille O’Neal] in Orlando, but it was certainly memorable.”
Vaughn also saw the work ethic what set M.J. apart from the rest.
“When I first joined the team I was staying at a hotel and Scott Burrell was my ride to practice,” Vaughn said. “We’d get to the facility and Michael Jordan would be the only one in there, shooting free throws and jumpers. … When I got my loaner vehicle, I wanted to see if I could beat Jordan to the practice facility or the arena. I’d leave like two hours early and it never happened. Nobody in there ever beat him to practice.”
Ty Randolph, who played point guard at Virginia Intermont College and had a stint as the head boys basketball coach at Sullivan North High School, worked in player development with center Kwame Brown during the post player’s 2010-11 season with the Charlotte Bobcats.
Jordan was part-owner and head of basketball operation for several seasons and bought a controlling interest in the Charlotte franchise in 2010.
“His relationship with Kwame was rocky because of their time in Washington with the Wizards, but I saw him really work to want to make things between him and Kwame work. A class act he is,” Randolph said. “His passion to compete on the court was still there. There was a time when M.J. and Stephen Jackson worked out half-court and all I can tell you is he might’ve been a little older, but his skills had no rust. He’s still got it.”
Damascus, Virginia, resident Garland Depew – who recently retired from the Washington County school system – got his first teaching job at E.A. Laney High School in Wilmington, North Carolina, back in the mid-1980s.
That was Jordan’s alma mater and M.J. had just taken flight with the Bulls.
“One thing that happened during my time there was after the Air Jordan shoes came out, Jordan sent a pair to every kid on the Laney High School team,” Depew said. “I saw an original pair on eBay for $100,000 the other day.”
Rod Thorn was general manager of the Chicago Bulls in 1984 when the team selected Jordan with the third pick in the NBA Draft. Thorn is a Princeton, West Virginia, native.
Will Perdue won three NBA titles as a teammate of Jordan’s with the Bulls and conducted a two-hour workout with members of the Tennessee High boys basketball team back in July 2015 at Vance Middle School.
“I thought I had a great work ethic until I started to play with Chicago and Michael Jordan and I real-ized I had to take my work ethic to the next level,” Perdue told the Bristol Herald Courier’s Nate Hub-bard.
Now, for a look at high school baseball moments which occurred this week in history:
May 3, 1957
Tennessee High managed just four hits off Dobyns-Bennett’s Johnny Whited in a 4-1 setback to the Indians. … Alex Powers pitched a two-hitter in Coeburn’s 2-1 win over Wise. … Norman Johnson and Kelly Frye had two hits apiece in Liberty Hall’s 13-3 smackdown of Sugar Grove.
May 5, 1961
John Absher’s three hits and Billy Kemble’s four RBIs led the way for Tennessee High in an 18-1 trouncing of Gate City. … Johnny Rosenbaum struck out 10 in pitching a one-hit shutout as Virginia High blanked Marion, 4-0. … Bluff City hammered out an 8-5 win over Holston Valley as Dwight Richards had three hits.
May 3, 1977
Charlie Beverly pitched a no-hitter and Robin Dotson slugged two home runs in J.J. Kelly’s 18-0 anni-hilation of Appalachia. … Twin Springs flattened Flatwoods, 19-4, as Ricky Dockery (four hits) led the hit parade. … Tony Bowen, Tony Tipton, Martin Sloan, Mike Hutchinson and Lee McDavid had two hits apiece in Rye Cove’s 17-6 thumping of Thomas Walker.
May 2, 1989
Science Hill topped Tennessee High, 12-2, as Gary “Shorty” Adams was the winning pitcher and also drove in six runs. … Brian Lewis crafted a four-hit shutout in Virginia High’s 12-0 vanquishing of Abing-don. … Robbie Jessee’s three hits sparked Castlewood to an 8-2 win over Rural Retreat.
