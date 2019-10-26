Sandy Rogers of Richlands was running roughshod over the Big Creek Owls from West Virginia during a 1982 high school football game when an opponent made a unique observation.
“Sandy gets tackled and a lot of times if I was close I would help him up,” recalled teammate Terry Barrett. “The play didn’t gain much and I was within a few feet of him and could see him on the ground with a Big Creek player’s arms wrapped around Sandy’s legs. I hear that guy tell Sandy, ‘Man, you’ve got the nicest legs I’ve tackled all year.’ That was funny and Sandy still laughs about that one.”
Those legs certainly churned out the yards – first for the Richlands Blue Tornado and later for the Emory & Henry College Wasps – as one of the most memorable players Southwest Virginia produced in the talent-rich 1980s.
“Sandy could run over you or run around you,” Barrett said. “It depended on what kind of mood he was in.”
He ran for 1,004 yards as a junior when Richlands went just 1-9.
He gained 1,285 yards and scored 72 points the following season as the Blues improved to 5-5 under first-year head coach Bruce Evans.
Teams knew where the ball was going and still couldn’t stop it. You’ve heard that expression many times and it certainly was accurate when it came to Rogers.
“He was a physically and mentally tough player,” said Jack Ginn, who played with Rogers at both Richlands and E&H. “He was the man to stop in every game. At the same time, he was incredibly unselfish and a great teammate. He was a pretty generous person at heart and just happened to also be a pretty special athlete.”
How special?
“He could dunk a volleyball and high jump 6-4 and didn’t know how to high jump. He went over face first instead of the conventional way a high jumper jumps,” Barrett said. “He would walk in the weight room in shorts and sandals and deadlift 405 pounds four or five times without even warming up. Just pure strong.”
Rogers needed just 13 carries to rack up 229 yards in a 1982 win over John Battle. An 80-yard touchdown run was on the highlight reel that night.
“He just needed you to crack open the line,” said Mark Ball, another Rogers teammate from Richlands. “And he would punch through it. If he couldn’t dodge you, he would run over you.”
His excellence continued at the college level as he racked up 4,005 yards on the ground during his four seasons at E&H.
“His first year at Emory, me and a buddy went down to watch him play and we had walked over on the Randolph-Macon side looking at girls,” Barrett said. “It was early in the second quarter and they had contained Sandy for the most part. We had just walked by six or seven guys from Macon and overheard them saying, ‘Man, I thought that Rogers kid was supposed to be good,’ and just then Sandy got loose down the sideline for a 70-yard TD. I said, ‘There he goes boys’ and we got out of there before they got after us.”
On three occasions he was a first-team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference performer and was the league’s player of the year in 1986.
“While at E&H he would always run with a reckless abandon and was willing to sacrifice his body,” said Jimmy King, a Tazewell graduate who played against Rogers in high school and with him at Emory & Henry. “You could always count on Sandy every Saturday. I have seen him play hurt on numerous occasions and his toughness and ability to play through pain was impressive.”
Quarterback Gary Collier was a stud himself for the Wasps, while Steve Dean and Taylor Lyne were among the guys blocking for Rogers. There was a game in 1986 when he needed just nine carries to amass 236 yards in a triumph over Tennessee Wesleyan.
When it down, give it to the guy wearing No. 22.
“There was a run he had against Samford I remember the best,” Lyne said. “We were at about the 40-yard line, it was third down and we needed a short conversion. Everything kind of piled up in the middle, he rolled off the left side and took off and ran about 60 yards for the touchdown.”
That was typical Sandy Rogers.
Now, for a look at high school football moments which occurred this week in history:
Oct. 22, 1948
Manuel Garrison’s 23-yard touchdown run in the second quarter was the difference in Tennessee High’s 7-0 triumph over Erwin. … Joe Rush was among the standouts for the Big Stone Gap Buccaneers in a 20-7 win over Wise. … L.E. Quillen’s two touchdowns helped Norton notch a 27-6 victory over Pennington Gap.
Oct. 25, 1968
Wayne Stophel rushed for 124 yards in Virginia High’s 26-20 trumping of Tazewell. … John Bartee returned the second-half kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown as Honaker collected a 13-7 win over Castlewood. … Barlow Newman’s 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter enabled Jonesville to post a 6-0 victory over Powell Valley.
Oct. 23, 1970
David Halstead’s touchdown run with 55 seconds left gave John Battle a 25-22 win over Grundy. Halstead rushed for two scores and also threw two TD passes to Mike Collins. … Behind 140 passing yards from Gary Lester, Patrick Henry recorded a 28-14 victory over Marion. … Gil Kyle’s 224 rushing yards highlighted Tennessee High’s 44-14 manhandling of Morristown East.
Oct. 25, 1991
Greg Baker’s 31-yard field goal with 5:01 remaining was all the scoring in Powell Valley’s 3-0 win over Gate City. … Chris Craft (15 carries, 214 yards, three touchdowns) carried Lee High in a 33-12 beatdown of Abingdon. … Behind 225 rushing yards from Chris Hagerman, Garden posted a 20-14 victory over Pocahontas.
