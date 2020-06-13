Daniel Rutter always wanted the ball, especially when the stakes were high.
“Daniel was the type of player who thrived in the big games,” said Jimmy King, his coach at John Battle High School. “He was never bothered by the big-game atmosphere and you could count on him performing well. He was very competitive and the only thing he cared about was winning.”
This past Wednesday marked the 20th anniversary of a Rutter masterpiece that occurred with the spotlight shining the brightest.
June 10, 2000 was the date and Kiwanis Field in Salem was the location when Rutter pitched a complete-game two-hitter and also drove in a run as the Trojans took a 4-2 win over the Strasburg Rams in the VHSL Group A state finals.
It was a clutch performance by a guy who personified that term.
“We could always count on Daniel to come through,” said teammate Jason Worley. “It was like he had a switch he would turn and no one could hit him.”
Rutter struck out six, walked three and carried a no-hitter through five innings in the 2000 finals. Yet, it was far from easy for the junior right-hander.
“It was a grind,” Rutter said. “It was really hot that day and I knew they were going to come out swinging the bat. I needed to throw strikes and try to stay ahead in the count. I knew they would hit the ball and I just needed to rely on my defense behind me … Our defense was great that day and that’s what won it for us.”
Rutter’s resiliency was another reason.
He had started the day before in the state semifinals, but was pounded by Glenvar for seven runs in just two innings. Battle rallied from deficits of 7-1 and 9-4 for a 12-10 triumph over the Highlanders with Rutter’s two-run single in the sixth inning putting the Trojans ahead to stay.
With the VHSL pitching limits not near as strict then as they are now, Rutter was back on the bump the next day.
“Daniel was so mentally tough to bounce back and respond the way that he did,” said Brett Rodefer, John Battle’s catcher. “Being 100 percent honest, he didn’t have bad stuff against Glenvar the day before, they were just hitting anything that got close to the plate.”
The catcher knew the ace pitcher wouldn’t have a problem in the finals.
“From the minute we got to Kiwanis, Daniel was dialed in,” Rodefer said. “Nobody else was getting the ball that day and the first fastball he threw me during the bullpen, I knew he was gonna be just fine. He had movement and he had a little extra sauce on it. He was determined to say the least.”
Fatigue. What fatigue?
“When I was 16 or 17, my arm never really got sore or tired,” Rutter said.
Strasburg had beaten Battle in the state semifinals the year before (Daniel’s older brother, Phil, suffered the loss on the mound) and sported a 23-1 record. The Rams held a 2-1 lead entering the sixth inning.
That lead evaporated as Battle pushed across three runs in their half of the sixth, a bases-loaded squeeze bunt by Worley putting the Trojans ahead to stay.
“That definitely caught us off guard,” said Strasburg pitcher Andrew Dellinger.
Dellinger pitched a six-hitter himself that day, but the Rams couldn’t solve Rutter as Charlie Drummond and Brian Gnegy had Strasburg’s only hits.
Drummond played a season of pro baseball in the independent Frontier League, while Dellinger later starred for the basketball team at Presbyterian College in South Carolina.
“[Rutter] was mainly doing a good job of mixing pitches and getting ahead in the count early from what I can recall,” Dellinger said. “I felt like it was a pretty solid matchup overall and we both had similar pitching styles. He, nor I, had a blazing fastball, but we both did a good job of keeping hitters off balance. In the end, we had a few too many defensive mistakes and not enough hits.”
Rutter issued a leadoff walk to begin the seventh inning, but then coaxed a groundout and a flyout. With two outs, he asked for time and stood behind the mound, bent over with his hands on his knees for a bit.
“For the last out I wanted to gather myself,” Rutter said. “I think I was taking in the moment more than anything else, something I’m embarrassed to admit.”
Rutter reset after the respite and got Adam Wilson to hit a line drive that was snagged by second baseman Alex Sneed for the final out and the workhorse pitcher was soon at the bottom of a celebratory dogpile near the third-base line.
“We were not surprised by Daniel’s performance against Strasburg,” King said. “He would pitch the same way in an intrasquad scrimmage.”
Battle would repeat as state champions the following season, using a seven-run seventh inning to rally for a 9-8 win over J.J. Kelly in the title game. Rutter later pitched at Surry Community College in North Carolina and now-defunct Virginia Intermont College.
These days he works at Wells Fargo Bank on Euclid Avenue in Bristol, two decades after he was money for the Trojans.
“What Rutter did that day was amazing,” Worley said. “Gutsy, all heart and I’ll never forget it.”
Now, for a look at high school baseball moments which occurred this week in history:
June 10, 1993
Shawn Fouch hit a two-run homer and was the winning pitcher in relief as Virginia High earned an 8-7 victory over Amherst in the quarterfinals of the VHSL Group AA state tournament. … Anthony Poindexter had two hits and two RBIs as Jefferson Forest used a six-run seventh inning to rally for a 10-7 win over Richlands in the VHSL Group AA state quarterfinals. Mark Oliver, Jackie Rife and Brannon Breeding each had two hits for Richlands, while Bobby Keene homered.
June 8, 2001
Nathan Brown, Adam Mercer, Jess Ray and J.J. Cole had Lebanon’s hits off Poquoson’s Brian Dewitt in an 11-1 loss in the VHSL Group AA state semifinals. … Chad Longworth struck out 11 in pitching a complete-game seven-hitter as J.J. Kelly rolled to a 9-2 win over Randolph-Henry in the semifinals of the VHSL Group A state tournament.
June 10, 2005
Randolph-Henry pounded out 14 hits in recording an 8-3 win over Powell Valley in the VHSL Group A state semifinals. Luke Spurlock had two hits in the loss. … Gate City committed six errors in dropping an 8-6 decision to Chatham in the VHSL Group A state semifinals. Nate Clark was strong in defeat, finishing 4-for-4.
June 8, 2007
Strasburg pounded out 20 hits in collecting a 14-4 win over J.J. Kelly in the VHSL Group A state semifinals. Brad Fauber was 3-for-3 for Strasburg, while Cody Bentley had three hits and Matt Dotson hit a two-run single for Kelly.
