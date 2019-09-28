Brad Robbins completed 24 passes for the Powell Valley Vikings on the night of Oct. 1, 2004 at Clintwood’s Ralph Cummins Stadium and each laser-like throw seemed to be better than the last.
“I remember early in the game we were getting pretty good pressure on Brad and he was running around, going to his right and he threw the ball across the field about 40 yards for a completion against pretty good coverage,” said Rick Mullins, Clintwood’s coach at the time. “I looked at one of our coaches on the sideline and we both just shook our head.”
Many folks who were there that evening had the same reaction.
By the time it was all said and done, Robbins had gone 24-of-36 for 556 yards through the air with five touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for a score and kicked a 23-yard field goal as Powell Valley posted a 44-28 Lonesome Pine District victory over the Greenwave.
Only Jim Hogan of Newport News – who accumulated 636 yards in a 1966 win over Denbigh – has passed for more yards in a VHSL game according to the organization’s online record book.
Tuesday marks the 15th anniversary of the performance by Brad Robbins and it’s just as impressive now as it was then.
“Just one of those nights where everything was in slow motion,” Robbins said. “I felt really comfortable. … In the first quarter we hit Delmas Lawson on a corner route. He was late in the progression and I saw him at the last minute and just let it rip. We had a lot of good [yards after catch] that night and just got in a rhythm. It was a really fun night because it was a good team win.”
Such a quality win that in the aftermath, many didn’t really grasp what they had just witnessed.
“Thinking about it now, it’s a little bit like when you drive somewhere in a car and you’re not really paying attention and really not thinking about it, you are just kind of in the zone and then you arrive at the destination,” said Cagle Juhan, a wide receiver for the Vikings at the time. “We had no idea after the game, I didn’t at least, that it was anything major. We get back to the fieldhouse and look at the stat sheet and we’re like, ‘Holy crap, we threw for more than 500 yards.’ I thought we had a good game at the time and walking off the field I knew we had had passed it a lot, but I wasn’t thinking 556 yards.”
Delmas Lawson (four catches, 157 yards, two touchdowns), Cody Zirkle (four catches, 92 yards, two TDs), Andy White (seven catches, 148 yards) and Patrick McKinney (four catches, 95 yards, one touchdown) were the top targets for Robbins.
Juhan, a speedster who had a superb season, actually didn’t do much.
“It was my worst game of the year,” Juhan said. “I only had one catch. But it wasn’t anything they did or we did. Everybody was open that game.”
Clintwood trailed just 37-28 in the fourth quarter when Robbins hooked up with Zirkle on the scoring strike that sealed the deal. The Greenwave were gassed at that point.
“Most of our guys played both ways and by the fourth quarter we were exhausted,” Mullins said. “I remember late in the game several of our defensive backs were having issues with cramps and we had some backup guys having to play in positions that they had never been in before. Our defensive line was struggling to get a pass rush late in the game and Brad was able to sit back there until someone came open and he would deliver it.”
The Vikings ran the spread offense flawlessly.
With legendary head coach Phil Robbins (Brad’s father) drawing up the plays, a splendid southpaw slinging it all over the field and a stable of stud receivers, the results were astounding.
“Powell Valley just had an offense that nobody else was use to – or could run – because you have to have a special type of QB to run it,” said Jon-Michael Fleming, who was a defensive back for Clintwood. “Most of the teams in our region at that time ran a run-based offense, but Powell Valley could come at you with five-wide. Not many teams had the personnel to cover that.
“Usually teams have a few good playmakers that can really make a difference in the game, but PV that year it seemed had options at every position. When it seemed like we had them covered another one would squeak out and be open and sure enough he would find him. …. It seemed like we would have them contained on a third down and then Brad would hit one deep to a receiver.”
This wasn’t some overmatched underdog Robbins was racking up yards against either.
Clintwood finished that season with a 7-3 record and limited Powell Valley to five rushing yards on 15 carries that night. The Vikings wore Clintwood down through the air, instead.
“They were not a dink and dunk team that threw short passes,” Mullins said. “They sent people deep almost every play, so you had to run with them every play. The score ended up 44-28 at the end, but they needed those yards as it was back-and-forth for a good bit of the game. It was not a situation where they were trying to set a record or show us up, that was just their offense trying to win a football game.”
Powell Valley won a lot that season, going 12-2 and finishing as VHSL Group A, Division 2 state runner-up.
Brad Robbins finished the season with 3,008 passing yards.
He later became an all-conference football and baseball player at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and followed his father into the coaching profession.
He’s served as an assistant at the University of Virginia, Virginia Military Institute and Charleston Southern and is now the offensive coordinator at NCAA Division II North Greenville University in South Carolina.
He’ll never forget that night in Dickenson County when he was amassing more yards than any signal caller in Southwest Virginia ever has.
“Looking back, just having my dad call that game and getting to play for him is what means the most,” Robbins said. “We had a good senior class and we all poured everything we had into that program.”
It resulted in a passing clinic for the ages 15 years ago.
“He’s the best QB I’ve ever played against at any level without a doubt,” said Duran Moore, who was one of Clintwood’s top players in 2004. “It was one of the wildest games I’ve ever been a part of. We got it to [nine points] in the fourth, but there was no stopping Brad.”
Now, for a look at high school football moments which occurred this week in history:
Sept. 26, 1958
Buddy Mason threw touchdown passes to Clark Williams and Joe Garrett, while also rushing for two scores in Tennessee High’s 31-7 stomping of Science Hill. … Sammy Coleman and Bruce Valley each scored three touchdowns to highlight Gate City’s 72-6 beatdown of Jonesville. … Bill Ratliff, Ray Bush, Joe Farris and Calvin Dixon contributed touchdowns to Castlewood’s 25-0 drubbing of Damascus.
Sept. 27, 1963
Willard Lester caught a touchdown pass from Ronnie Davis with 56 seconds left to clinch Grundy’s 19-13 victory over Jefferson of Roanoke. Rusty Hash added two touchdowns for the Golden Wave. … Lebanon received TDs from Tommy Yates, Harold Sargent and Tom Fuller in a 21-13 win over Garden. … Bucky Claybaugh’s two touchdowns highlighted Gate City’s 20-2 pounding of Pennington.
Sept. 29, 1978
Craig Quidley’s 42-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter clinched Sullivan Central’s 10-7 triumph over Tennessee High. … Tim Carter (153 rushing yards, three touchdowns) led the way for Virginia High in a 28-8 victory over John Battle. … Mike Sturgill’s field goal and Joe Dixon’s touchdown run helped Chilhowie post a 10-6 win over Patrick Henry.
Sept. 30, 1983
Behind 162 rushing yards and three touchdowns from Phil Owens, Gate City rolled to a 34-14 win over John Battle. … Joey Vicars rushed for a touchdown and kicked a field goal in Sullivan Central’s 16-0 victory over Knoxville Bearden. … Tom Burkett’s second-quarter touchdown pass to Danny Hall was all the scoring Marion needed in a 7-0 win over Grundy.
