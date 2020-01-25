For the folks in Southwest Virginia, say GW and one thinks of George Wythe High School.
From the fall of 1996 until the spring of 2000, Goff and Williams also came to mind when somebody uttered those two letters.
Lance Goff and Matt Williams formed a dynamic duo for the George Wythe Maroons on the football field and basketball court two decades ago, collecting plenty of individual accolades and helping their school stock up on title trophies.
It was only fitting that the 1999-2000 Hogoheegee District boys basketball player of the year award was shared by the two seniors who also happened to be best friends.
“Lance was like a brother to me and we pushed one another in everything we did,” Williams said. “I never had a brother, so Lance was the closest I had to one. I knew whatever life or sports threw at me I could count on Lance to have my back. We always tried to outperform one another in practice and in games, but there was never any jealousy between us.”
They grew up in the same neighborhood in Wythe County, became pals at a young age and began playing sports together in the fourth grade.
When G&W arrived at George Wythe they made an instant impact, even if there were some humble beginnings.
“When we were freshmen we played varsity football and our team that year wasn’t very good,” Williams said. “I think we were 2-and-8. Lance and I had lockers beside one another and I would ask him before every game, ‘Do you think we have a chance at beating these guys?’ He would always answer the same. He would say yes and give reasons why we would. He would have me thinking we had a chance, even when we didn’t.
“That little bit of confidence he had is what I needed to hear. We were wide-eyed skinny freshmen about to go out and most likely get blown out. We would have that conversation before every game, even though we usually had the same result. We always look back and laugh at that.”
By the time they were seniors, opponents certainly weren’t laughing as GW went 9-3 and finished as Region C, Division 2 runner-up to Floyd County.
Goff finished with more than 500 career tackles and was the Hogoheegee District defensive player of the year as a senior in 1999. However, he did much more than just punish ball-carriers from his spot at linebacker.
“You won’t find many guys that in one game play quarterback, linebacker, kicker and punter as well as he did,” Williams said. “Not only was he one of the best kickers in the area, he was an all-state linebacker and all-district quarterback. To be able to play all those positions at a high level is just an example of how good an athlete he was.”
Nine of Goff’s 11 touchdown passes during the 1999 season went to Williams.
“I don’t think people really understand how good Matt was as a wide receiver,” Goff said. “We ran a wishbone offense, didn’t throw the ball very much and Matt was double-teamed throughout the game and still put up great numbers. In today’s progression of how offenses are running with RPOs [Run-Pass Option] and the spread, his numbers would be off the charts. Matt had great hands, was very athletic and his ability to separate from defenders was impressive. I knew we had to get him the ball as much as possible, because he was a playmaker.”
The 6-foot-3 Williams and 6-foot-1 Goff could make any play on the basketball court, scoring more than 1,000 career points apiece and leading the Maroons to four Hogoheegee District tournament championships.
“They were just so court savvy, even at a young age,” said former Holston hoops coach Todd Coleman. “I told my assistant coaches that our district was in for some hard times when both of them made first-team all-district as sophomores.”
The Y2K computer scare wasn’t what made coaches in the Hogoheegee District lose sleep as a new millennium approached, it was trying to concoct a strategy to slow down Goff and Williams.
“What made them really good is that everyone else was better because of their skills,” said former John Battle boss Doug Mitchell, whose Trojans faced the Goff and Williams-led-Maroons 13 times over the course of four seasons. “If you tried to help too much on either one of them, they always found the open teammate for an easy score. George Wythe’s role players became better because of the playmaking abilities of Goff and Williams. They were relentless. GW wanted to go up and down the floor and no one was better at that than those two.”
They also performed their best when the spotlight shined the brightest.
“The thing that impressed me about those guys was their competitiveness and the confidence they played with,” said Blake Mellinger, who played basketball and football at Patrick Henry during that time. “They never seemed to get rattled regardless of the situation. They expected to win and in most cases did.”
In a game against John Battle during the 1998-99 season, Goff scored 13 of his 39 points in the final 59.9 seconds and hit the game-winner as GW rallied for a 74-71 triumph over the Trojans.
“When it’s time for a duel, don’t forget to bring a Lance,” Robert Anderson wrote in the Bristol Herald Courier when recapping the classic.
“Lance was never scared of the big moment, but embraced it,” Williams said. “He was never afraid to take the last shot and no moment was too big. He was a complete all-around basketball player and he was a coach on the floor. He knew how to get everyone involved.”
Williams was clutch too and his putback in the final moments clinched a 41-39 win over Radford in the finals of the 2000 Region C tournament.
“We weren’t very big and Matt played inside and out,” Goff said. “He could take over a game very quickly.”
Williams averaged a team-high 17.8 points per game and shot better than 50 percent from the field during his senior season. Meanwhile, Goff led the Maroons in rebounds, assists and steals.
However, it wasn’t about the numbers for those two guys, it was all about winning.
“Matt, in my mind, was the more athletic and explosive scorer, while Lance was more cerebral and always found himself in the right place at the right time,” said former George Wythe post player Thad Umberger. “I think the thing that impressed me the most, looking back at it, was their incredible drive and desire. … They were ultra-competitive and always had the desire to be the greatest that they both could be and they always fueled each other. I remember Coach [Al] Copenhaver talking about having that refuse to lose attitude, which I think we unofficially adopted as a program, but Matt and Lance had that extra little gear that really made us tough to deal with as a collective.”
If a score was being kept, they’d do anything to prevail.
“We would go on vacation to the beach every summer,” Williams said. “One summer while we were down there we started playing tennis for fun and it ended up lasting for hours because we were too competitive and kept saying ‘One more’ when one of us lost.”
The final act for Goff and Williams took place in the 2000 VHSL Group A state quarterfinals as GW suffered an 83-69 loss to the hot-shooting Haysi Tigers at Marion’s Hurricane House. Haysi – led by standouts Justin Deel, Blake Owens and Robby Colley – hit 11 3-pointers in that game.
“After the game we were upset, but at the same time looking at it like, ‘What you going to do?’ ” Williams said. “The 3s they hit we had hands in their face and everything. Not much we could do that night.”
Williams played football for two seasons at Concord University in West Virginia, while Goff’s versatility helped him stick for five seasons with the football program at Virginia Tech.
“I went in as a kicker and punter and come out as a quarterback and holder,” Goff said. “Sports can be strange sometimes.”
He was the third-string quarterback behind Marcus Vick and Bryan Randall at one point (and later Randall and Sean Glennon) and during the 2003 season completed his only collegiate pass attempt in a win over James Madison. It was a 31-yarder to tight end Jeff King, who later played for the NFL’s Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals.
“My time at Virginia Tech built great character and taught me hard work and sacrifice,” Goff said. “The thing I will take away the most are the relationships I built. I had great teammates who were better people than football players.”
His ultimate teammate was his childhood chum, who he will always be linked with.
Goff lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, now, while Williams is still in the region.
They didn’t bring a state title to Wytheville, they did provide plenty of excitement.
“In looking back there wasn’t a ‘What if?’ moment,” Goff said. “I appreciated the career I had and was very fortunate to have good people around me. We had fun and Matt and I still speak weekly.”
They certainly have plenty of memories to share, as do those who competed with them and against them.
All you have to say is Goff and Williams.
“Rarely do you find two such talented athletes and basketball players on the same team at the Single-A level anywhere,” Mitchell said. “George Wythe had two special players in Goff and Williams. They made GW really, really good and each other better.”
Now, for a look at high school basketball moments which occurred this week in history:
Jan. 26, 1951
Science Hill topped Tennessee High, 52-49, in a game that featured 84 free throws and saw the starting five from each team foul out. Science Hill was 30-for-48 from the charity stripe, while THS was 23-for-36. … Sonny Freeborn scored 21 points as Richlands trumped Tazewell, 54-37. … An 18-point performance from George Hendrix helped Bluff City experience a 51-36 victory over Virginia High.
Jan. 27, 1961
Behind 25 points from Joe Farris, Castlewood collected a 56-41 win over Chilhowie. … The duo of Floyd Branscomb (16 points) and Johnny Bundy (15 points) helped Abingdon post a 67-42 win over Patrick Henry. … Jerry Jessee’s 19 points highlighted Honaker’s 62-55 triumph over Garden.
Jan. 23, 1981
Bean Stringfellow scored 28 points as Virginia High edged Lebanon, 71-70. … Chris Troutman scored 30 points in Elizabethton’s 57-56 triumph over Tennessee High. Jeff Ray led THS with 18 points. … Roby Witcher (24 points) and Greg Lindamood (18 points) were the catalysts in Sullivan East’s 69-55 victory over Volunteer.
Jan. 25, 1997
Jeremy Beverly scored 16 points as J.J. Kelly earned a 65-43 win over Wise County Christian. Playing its third game in five days, J.J. Kelly didn’t panic and relied on a widespread use of the 3-pointer as Beverly accounted for four of the seven makes for the Indians from beyond the arc. … Josh Shoemaker (20 points) and Chad Beasley (12 points) helped Gate City post a 43-37 victory over Pulaski County. … Makenzie McNulty’s 11-point, eight-rebound, six-block effort highlighted Virginia High’s 56-36 triumph over Tennessee High. Damon Peters added 13 points and five steals for the Bearcats.
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.