As the six or so freshmen arrived on campus at the University of Dayton shortly before basketball practice began in the fall of 1953, there was a country boy among the group who wasn’t from a hoops hotbed.
Keokee, Virginia?
Of course, the rest of the guys had never heard of Jim Palmer’s old stomping grounds.
“We gave him a little ribbing,” said Carmen Riazzi, a newcomer himself from Pennsylvania. “I remember somebody saying where you’re from, we can’t even find it on the map.”
Before it was all said and done, however, Palmer and his pals mapped out a course of unparalleled success for the Dayton Flyers.
Palmer twice played in the finals of the National Invitational Tournament, was a relentless rebounder and carved out a career so accomplished it eventually earned him a spot in the University of Dayton Athletic Hall of Fame.
He also remains the only man to attend a public high school in far Southwest Virginia and eventually play a regular-season game in the National Basketball Association, appearing in 196 contests over the course of three seasons with the Cincinnati Royals and New York Knicks.
Keep in mind that he attended Keokee High School.
However, he never played a single game of hoops for the Keokee Mountaineers.
“I had a uniform in high school, but I didn’t play,” Palmer told Marc Katz of the Dayton Daily News in 1988. “I was small and there were only 13 kids in our senior class.”
Palmer left Lee County as a teenager and headed to Dayton, Ohio, to find some work. He landed a job at Delco, helping make shock absorbers and in the evenings participated on the plant’s basketball team.
Palmer was spotted by Dayton coach Tom Blackburn during an industrial league game and was offered the final scholarship the Flyers had available for the 1953-54 season.
“[Blackburn] had successfully recruited a few other players from industrial teams in the Dayton area a couple of years before Jim came to UD,” said former Dayton star Bill Uhl Sr.
A growth spurt didn’t hurt Palmer either.
He stood 6-foot-2 the year before he entered Dayton the legend goes.
Palmer loomed at 6-foot-8 and weighed 224 pounds by the time he left.
The novice became noticeable.
“He was raw and started off slow, but boy, did he develop really rapidly,” Riazzi said. “He had some tough people to compete against and he won his way into a starting position. He worked hard and earned every bit of it.”
He soon had the nicknames “Keokee Kangaroo” and “Vaulting Virginian” by flying high for the Flyers.
“I remember Jim as a spirited teammate,” Uhl Sr. said. “Never a selfish player with very good jumping and rebounding ability.”
He was a winner too and helped Dayton compile a 69-17 record during his three varsity seasons.
The team was featured in the March 19, 1956 edition of Sports Illustrated under the headline “High And Handsome” as the Flyers featured five players standing 6-foot-6 or taller. A photo used in the story was an action shot of Uhl (7-foot), Palmer (6-8) and Jim Paxson Sr. (6-6).
Palmer’s junior season included a win over Adolph Rupp’s Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington, a 21-point performance in a loss to Louisville in the finals of the NIT and averages of 11 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. The Flyers finished third in the final Associated Press poll, the same spot the school’s 2019-20 squad finished in the same poll.
In his final collegiate season, Palmer averaged 10.2 points and 12.5 rebounds per game and was selected to play in the East-West All-Star Game in Madison Square Garden, a showcase for the nation’s top 20 seniors.
That resume impressed the St. Louis Hawks, who took Palmer in the second round (12th overall) of the 1957 NBA Draft, but he spurned the league to play for the Peoria Cats, who competed in both the National Industrial Basketball League and Amateur Athletic Union League that winter.
He was an All-Star for the team and was part of a squad that toured the Soviet Union playing exhibition games in the spring. That group of standouts also played some contests during the World’s Fair in Belgium.
Palmer did make his way to the NBA for the 1958-59 season as the Hawks traded his draft rights (along with Wayne Embry, Darrell Floyd, Gerry Calvert and Ken Sidle) to the Cincinnati Royals for Clyde Lovellette.
Palmer officially made his NBA debut on Oct. 22, 1958 in Cincinnati’s 99-79 loss to the Minneapolis Lakers, scoring eight points.
The same two teams played again three nights later in Cincinnati (not far from his college home) and Palmer impressed his coach with the way he defended a star by the name of Elgin Baylor.
“Elgin got 15 points, but Palmer kept him off the boards,” Royals coach Bobby Wanzer told the Cincinnati Enquirer. “Jim was also hitting the offensive boards well. He has the makings of a real good pro player. First, however, he’s going to have to learn a few more offensive moves we’ve been working on.”
On Dec. 29, 1958, Palmer showcased those moves as he pumped in a career-high 27 points against the St. Louis Hawks, the team which had drafted him a year earlier. Only two future Hall of Famers – Cincinnati’s Jack Twyman (32 points) and Bob Pettit of St. Louis (35 points) – scored more than Palmer in that contest.
“He could really run the court,” said Johnny McCarthy, a teammate of Palmer’s with the Royals. “He was very agile for a forward. … He was a lot better pro player than people gave him credit for.”
The Royals eventually sold Palmer’s contract to the New York Knicks on Dec. 4, 1959. He had played so many games before at Madison Square Garden during his college days, he likely felt comfortable from the start in familiar surroundings.
“He was pretty fast for his size,” said Tom Marshall, who was the player/coach of the Royals for a stretch during Palmer’s time with the club. “He helped us a lot.”
On Feb. 25, 1960, Palmer matched his career-high with 27 points to go along with 12 rebounds and five assists against the Philadelphia Warriors. The only problem for the Knicks was that Wilt Chamberlain went for 39 points and 22 rebounds as Philly posted a 131-121 victory.
Palmer’s final NBA statistics in three seasons: 8.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, a field-goal percentage of 41.3.
He bounced around the fledgling American Basketball League for a bit with the San Francisco Saints, Pittsburgh Rens and Los Angeles Jets before retiring from the pro game in 1962.
Palmer later became a success in the business world.
He died on Sept. 16, 2013 at the age of 80, nine years after earning enshrinement in Dayton’s Athletic Hall of Fame.
Jim Palmer’s rise to prominence was improbable.
A kid from Keokee with no basketball pedigree to speak of became a college star, a top-15 pick in the NBA Draft and played the game all over the world.
Madison Square Garden.
Behind the Iron Curtain.
Boston Garden against Bill Russell, Bob Cousy, Tom Heinsohn, et al.
Battling Wilt Chamberlain on the boards in Philadelphia.
Yeah, Palmer was all over the map.
“I have nothing but praise for him,” Riazzi said. “He had ability, talent and he was a great teammate.”
Now, for a look at high school baseball moments which occurred this week in history:
March 29, 1979
Tony Burnette struck out nine in pitching a five-hitter as John Battle got a 6-1 win over Gate City. Boo Chafin and Whitey Perrigan homered for the Trojans. … Mark Simcox hit two home runs as Tennessee High took an 8-5 triumph over J.J. Kelly. Joel Wyatt homered twice for Kelly. … Jim Greer’s four hits and Mike Setser’s four RBIs highlighted Clintwood’s 19-3 hammering of Haysi.
March 29, 1983
A grand slam from Mike Watson highlighted Tennessee High’s 6-5 win over Unicoi County. … Tim Briscoe tossed a two-hit shutout as Abingdon recorded a 2-0 victory over Richlands. Todd Yates and Mitch Halsey drove in the runs for the Falcons off the Blue Tornado’s Jeff Johnson, who pitched a three-hitter of his own. … Kelly Kincaid homered and Barry Powers struck out 15 in Castlewood’s 6-4 triumph over Honaker.
March 30, 1992
Tim Stanford and Bobby Keen combined to twirl a one-hit shutout as Richlands collected a 6-0 win over Carroll County. Mark Oliver hit a two-run single and Brannon Breeding homered for the Blue Tornado. … Mark Sheets spun a two-hitter in Chilhowie’s 12-1 beatdown of Holston. Eric Sheets, Jeff Robinson, Greg Joines and Alex Boyd each had two hits for the Warriors. … Billy Blackwell struck out 16 in pitching a four-hitter to highlight Patrick Henry’s 3-2 win over Northwood. Blackwell also homered.
March 29, 2002
Bryan Rasnake, Nehemiah Draper and Dustin Grizzle each had three RBIs as John Battle notched a 14-4 win over Chilhowie. … Coeburn crushed J.I. Burton, 13-1, as Richard Boone and Josh Bond each had three hits. … Todd Cross tossed a two-hit shutout in Virginia High’s 10-0 blanking of Tazewell. C.J. Lee and Jeremy Wright each had two hits for the Bearcats.
