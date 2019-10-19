His name remains at the top of the list.
Not Paul Hornung’s, Rodney Culver’s or Allen Pinkett’s.
Autry Denson, Ricky Watters and Rocky Bleier can’t claim that spot.
Neither can “The Bus” Jerome Bettis or “The Gipper” George Gipp.
Instead, the single-game rushing record at the University of Notre Dame still belongs to a speedster from Southwest Virginia.
Powell Valley High School graduate Julius Jones rushed for 262 yards on 24 carries in a 20-14 win over the Pittsburgh Panthers on Oct. 11, 2003 in establishing a standard of excellence that still stands.
“I just knocked on wood right there,” Jones said with a laugh during a telephone interview on Wednesday night from his home in Florida. “Records are meant to be broken and every time I watch a Notre Dame game, and I watch every last one of them, I always think it could be the day it’s going to get broken. It’s been 16 years and that’s a pretty good run. I watched a kid [Tony Jones Jr.] last week ripping some runs and he finished with about 180. A couple of guys have almost got me, but I am still holding on.”
Owning any kind of record for a program that first took the field in 1887 is a major deal and few could have predicted the primetime performance Julius Jones delivered in front of a national television audience on ESPN.
Having missed the 2002 season due to academic issues, Jones had made a minimal impact upon his return to Notre Dame. He had managed just 152 total rushing yards in the season’s first four games against Washington State, Michigan, Michigan State and Purdue.
“I wasn’t even starting,” Jones said. “I was getting a little time here and there, but I was wondering if I was going to make it. I wanted to get to the [National Football] League and wasn’t doing much or putting up any numbers. [Notre Dame head coach Tyrone] Willingham decided to throw me in there to give me some carries and I knew that was my moment and I had to take advantage of the opportunity.
“I pretended I was back in Big Stone Gap and playing for Powell Valley. I was running for my life, literally. I wanted a life in the NFL and I was just on a mission that game like no other. I never really felt that way before a football game and I guess it showed.”
Jones scored on runs of 25 and 49 yards and by the time it was all said and done the previous record – the 255 yards Vagas Ferguson piled up against Georgia Tech in 1978 – had been surpassed.
“There was one time I was carrying the ball and I was just running so angry,” Jones said. “It was a power play to the right and I cut left. I think I broke about three tackles and guys were trying to strip the ball. I was squeezing so hard that the ball felt flat in my arm. I was like, ‘I’m going to squeeze all the air out of this football.’ I just wanted it so bad that game.”
Brady Quinn was a freshman quarterback for Notre Dame.
Larry Fitzgerald was a wide receiver for Pitt.
Yet, the biggest star at Heinz Field that night was Julius Jones.
“I remember Julius being a beast that game,” said Lionel Bolen, a defensive back for the Fighting Irish. “Upon his return for the 2003 season, Julius came back physically better than I’ve ever seen him. With a young quarterback starting for us, we heavily relied on the run game between Julius and Ryan Grant. I think they both carried the ball 20-plus times. It was exciting to see him carry the ball and show the world how talented he was as an NFL-caliber running back. The single thing that impressed me the most about Julius was his humble demeanor. No moment was ever too big for him to handle.”
Jones rushed for 221 yards against Navy and put up 218 yards on Stanford later that season and was eventually selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round of the NFL Draft. He played seven seasons in the league for three teams.
“He had so much speed,” said Phil Robbins, his coach at Powell Valley. “Nothing he would do ever surprised me. I never coached a kid that was nearly as fast as Julius Jones.”
There’s another neat tidbit from that record-setting performance in 2003.
Among those in the stadium was Raymond Kirkley, a Pitt running back who took a redshirt season in 2003.
He had starred for the Madison County High School Mountaineers, who had lost to Powell Valley in the 1998 VHSL Group A, Division 2 state finals. He saw Jones rush for 314 yards and three touchdowns in that state title game and probably had flashbacks as Jones ran roughshod over his college team.
“We were playing Madison County in that [1998] game and ran a little toss sweep and [Junior] Greene, their safety and a good athlete – I believe he was the state high jump champion – came flying up to tackle Julius,” Robbins said. “He got within three yards of Julius and he had to plant his foot and turn and start chasing him in the other direction. I’ll never forget that.”
Julius Jones sprinted into the end zone that day for the Powell Valley Vikings and five years later ran straight into the Notre Dame record book.
Now, for a look at high school football moments which occurred this week in history:
Oct. 20, 1950
Red Yontz scored four touchdowns in Saltville’s 40-14 stomping of Garden. … Tommy Bryant, Herschel Buchanan, Arvil McConnell and Ray Hall scored touchdowns in Coeburn’s 25-20 win over St. Paul. … Harold Franklin threw two touchdowns passes as Slater stopped Langston, 13-0.
Oct. 17, 1964
Jack Compton scored two touchdowns as Richlands recorded a 13-12 victory over Virginia High. … Harry Anderson’s fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Cline Yates was the difference in Haysi’s 13-7 win over Rye Cove. … Mike Hodgson and Grant Barrett scored touchdowns, while Charles Sanders kicked a field goal in Saltville’s 17-0 trumping of Abingdon.
Oct. 22, 1971
George Heath scored three touchdowns as Tennessee High trounced Morristown East, 52-0. The Vikings held Morristown East to 49 yards of total offense. … Behind three touchdowns from Charlie Wells, Sullivan East outlasted Sullivan Central for a 38-34 triumph. … Robert Massie and Terry Dean’s touchdowns helped Tazewell take a 12-10 win over Abingdon.
Oct. 16, 1981
Ricky Blankenship (130 rushing yards) was the star in Grundy’s 36-22 victory over John Battle. … Kent McCormick scored a touchdown and Tennessee High’s defense put the clamps on Sullivan East in a 20-0 triumph. … Steve Vance threw touchdown passes to Jay Thompson, Randy Sturgill and Robert Jeter in a 35-0 rocking of Rural Retreat.
