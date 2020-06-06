Sullivan East High School’s baseball team was at practice one day in 1995, getting ready for an important Big 10 Conference clash when a player asked head coach Dave Rutherford who would be on the mound for the key game.
“I’ll probably just flip a coin,” Rutherford said with a grin.
Heads or tails, Rutherford came out ahead either way 25 years ago thanks to two right-handed hurlers who starred as co-aces for the Patriots.
Jeremy Blevins was 6-2 with a 1.95 ERA and struck out 80 batters while logging 50 1/3 innings in ‘95. He also compiled a .375 batting average and took home Big 10 Conference player of the year honors. That came a year after he crafted a 5-4 record with a 1.80 ERA.
Jamie Powers went 6-0 with a 1.09 ERA and struck out a conference-best 87 batters in 44 2/3 innings. He had gone 4-0 with a 2.33 ERA the spring before.
“You just knew that every time they took the mound you were gonna win,” said Thomas Dillard, East’s catcher at the time. “Because both guys were bulldogs and were not gonna get beat.”
Blevins was selected in the third round (60th overall) of the 1995 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft by the California Angels and spent eight seasons in professional baseball.
Powers was taken in the 42nd round (1,170th overall) by the Kansas City Royals, but opted to attend Middle Tennessee State University instead and had a solid career for the Blue Raiders.
“Both of us moving on to the next level – as you get older you realize that’s pretty special,” Powers said. “Jeremy and I were really close in high school. We played on South Holston’s Senior League team together that won the state tournament when we were 15. We spent a lot of time together. We used to fish a lot, leaving right after practice was over and heading straight to the river. We definitely fed off each other. I knew he had my back and I had his.”
There was that time in late-March when Blevins pitched a perfect game against Elizabethton, striking out 19 of the 21 batters he faced in a 2-0 triumph.
“Jeremy’s perfect game against Elizabethton is the most dominant performance I’ve ever seen,” said Michael Forrester, who played second base for the Patriots. “There were 19 strikeouts, a bunt back to the mound and a flyout. We only scored two runs, but it never felt like they were in the game. Thomas Dillard, our catcher, told me after the game that [Blevins] threw a couple of sliders in the first inning and then all fastballs the rest of the way.”
Dillard remembers that performance well.
“He was untouchable even when they tried to bunt,” he said.
Nathan Copeland was one of the sluggers from Elizabethton who attempted to lay down a bunt.
“[Blevins] was unstoppable and none of our guys could touch him,” Copeland said. “My most vivid memory was trying to get a bunt down against him and fouling it into the dugout. His velocity was 93 miles-per-hour-plus, so when I turned to bunt and connect it fouled straight toward our dugout.”
Count Adam Walton of the Cyclones among those overmatched as well.
“The perfect game was like playing a video game,” Walton said. “After the first couple of innings, I could tell something special was happening. Kudos to him for a special day. It wasn’t a fluke. That guy was a great pitcher.”
The fastball was indeed legit.
“Jeremy just threw so hard he didn’t really have to mix it up much,” Forrester said. “He had a pretty good slider, but a lot of games he wouldn’t use it because they could never catch up with his fastball. I think hitting live against Jeremy in the batting cages is one of the most unsettling experiences I’ve ever had.”
There was also the night Blevins outdueled Sullivan South’s Dan Wright in 1-0 victory at home.
Blevins allowed three hits and struck out 10.
Wright yielded two hits and registered eight strikeouts.
The only run came in the first inning as Forrester scored on a sacrifice fly by Travis Fields.
“The other thing that really stands out to me was the number of radar guns in the stands at every game and just the overall atmosphere Jeremy and Jamie generated,” Forrester said. “So many people wanted to watch them that we always had huge crowds at the games. … That game against South was standing room only. The bleachers were filled, the upper parking lot was filled, people were standing all along the football bleachers and all the way around the fence. It was the biggest crowd I’ve ever seen for a high school baseball game and it lived up to expectations.”
Among the highlights for Powers was a 15-strikeout gem against the Science Hill Hilltoppers.
“Jamie was the first pitcher I ever faced with a real cutter,” Forrester said. “I only got to see it in practice, but I’m glad I didn’t have to face him in a game. He didn’t throw quite as hard as Jeremy, even though Jamie could hit 90, but it was never flat, always moving.”
Lance Torbett was among the Science Hill sluggers who struggled against Powers.
“The tough part with Powers was all his pitches,” Torbett said. “The fastball ran, the curveball fell of the table and the slider looked like it was going to hit you until the last second.”
To say the Big 10 Conference was strong in those days would be a vast understatement.
That Science Hill team that Powers overpowered featured Jeremy Owens, who played with Powers at MTSU and later reached the Class AAA level during a lengthy professional career. Owens is now a hitting coach in the Tampa Bay Rays minor league system.
Dan Wright, the South pitcher Blevins bested in that classic showdown, spent four seasons in the majors with the Chicago White Sox.
Copeland from Elizabethton and Dillard from East both spent time in the Appalachian League.
You had to be a good pitcher to hang in the Big 10 Conference.
“The competition in the Big 10 was great back then,” Powers said. “We had quite a few guys go to the next level. The lineups were really strong and you had to bring your A-game. Every school had a strong baseball team and there were no pushovers.”
The league’s strength was evident when Tennessee High stunned East in the first round of the District 1-AAA tournament as the Patriots failed to make the regional tourney despite a 24-6 record.
However, both Blevins and Powers had success after their high school careers were done.
Blevins went 36-36 with 27 saves and a 4.06 ERA in 208 career regular-season games in the minor leagues. The California Angels traded Blevins and Ryan Kane to the New York Yankees in a deal for Jim Leyritz prior to the 1997 season and Blevins got as high as Class AAA with the Yankees before injuries derailed his career.
Powers made 39 starts in four seasons at Middle Tennessee State and the Blue Raiders made the national tournament during his senior year.
“MTSU was a great opportunity,” Powers said. “I played with a few guys that made it [to the big leagues] and [Steve Peterson] was a great coach and it was a good atmosphere to play in.”
The most memorable collegiate performance for Powers came in 1999 when he threw five shutout innings in a 5-2 win at Auburn. The Tigers were ranked No. 3 in the country at the time with future MLB pitcher Chris Bootcheck opposing Powers and suffering the loss.
“That game was awesome,” Powers said. “I had lost to Auburn the year before and I told our guys I was going to beat them that time.”
A shoulder injury suffered after his sophomore season while pitching for a summer-league squad in Alaska cost Powers a season of college and likely prevented him from getting drafted again.
“I think that kind of put the nail in the coffin,” he said.
Powers lives in South Carolina these days. His son just started T-Ball and his daughter’s playing three sports, so that keeps him busy.
Twenty-five years ago, the prospect of facing a couple of pro prospects from Sullivan East was disconcerting for local batters.
“We were hosting Sullivan East and it had rained that day,” Walton said. “But it was early enough in the day that we felt we could possibly get the game in. Our head coach Harold Ellis had us spreading gas all over the infield, so he could light it to try to dry the field. I remember walking up to him, smelling of gas and asking, ‘Why are we trying so hard to play against Blevins or Powers?’ The mind of a teenager.”
Meanwhile, Blevins and Powers simply threw gas.
“They were both studs,” Walton said. “It’s rare that a Northeast Tennessee school has one guy with that talent level, but for a school that size to have two is unheard of.”
Now, for a look at high school baseball moments which occurred this week in history:
June 3, 1983
Kevin Jessee delivered the game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning as Virginia High edged Mills Godwin, 1-0, and claimed the VHSL Group AA state championship. Greg Turner pitched a four-hit shutout on the mound.
June 3, 1986
Eddie O’Dell, Johnny Worley and John Icenhour each had two hits as Virginia High posted an 8-2 victory over Patrick County in the VHSL Group AA state semifinals. Jimmy Nave struck out seven in five sterling innings to pick up the win on the mound. … Steve Meade’s first-inning home run set the tone in Castlewood’s 6-2 win over J.J. Kelly in the VHSL Group A state semifinals.
June 4, 1996
Todd Zirkle hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the fourth inning and pitched a complete-game six-hitter as Powell Valley powered past Grayson County, 9-4, in the VHSL Group A state quarterfinals. .. Nic Lively’s two-run single highlighted a five-run fourth inning as Virginia High earned a 7-2 win over William Campbell in the VHSL Group AA state quarterfinals. … William Byrd’s Chris Manning outdueled Grundy’s Tommy Crigger as the Terriers took a 1-0 win in the VHSL Group AA state quarterfinals.
June 1, 1999
Jimmy Gobble struck out 15 in pitching a four-hit shutout as John Battle blanked Coeburn, 6-0, in the VHSL Group A state quarterfinals. … Eric Steele smacked two doubles and was the winning pitcher as Lebanon cruised to a 9-2 victory over Brookville in the VHSL Group AA state quarterfinals. … Glenvar recorded a 6-3 win over J.J. Kelly in the VHSL Group A state quarterfinals. Anthony Graham, Josh Spenilla and Robbie Stinson each had two hits in the loss.
