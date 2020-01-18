They weren’t a flashy bunch.
There was no gravity-defying dunker, record-setting scorer or once-in-a-generation hoops prodigy on the roster.
Instead, the 1984-85 edition of the Holston Cavaliers was a senior-laden, battle-tested, methodical and determined boys basketball squad that crafted a 21-6 record, won the Region C championship and made a trip to the state semifinals.
“We had a lot of cookie-cutter type games where we slowly pulled away as games progressed,” recalled Robbie Campbell, who was a first-team All-Hogoheegee District pick that season. “Solid defense, limit turnovers, pick up a few easy baskets and finally, hit your fourth-quarter free throws. That was a common recipe which led to victory more often than not.”
This winter marks the 35th anniversary of that no-frills team that advanced farther in the postseason than any team in program history – before or since.
“That group of young men were simply tough kids,” said Gary McCool, Holston’s coach at the time. “We had teams with more basketball skills during my time at Holston, but this group simply hated to lose. That statement is important. Every team wants to win, but these guys never wanted to lose – in football, in basketball, in wind sprints, you name it.”
Most of the guys had starred on the gridiron in the fall of 1984 as Holston went 11-1 and finished as Region C runner-up.
“As is the norm for smaller schools, you wait for a good group to come through and try to make the most of it,” said Stan Dunham, who coached at Hogoheegee District rival Rich Valley. “Holston went through several years of quality athletes. They knew how to win and were well-coached. A solid starting five with some good subs off the bench, great shooters all around and you couldn’t concentrate on just one player to stop them.”
The headliner was 6-foot-4 senior Reid Barr, who averaged 16.9 points per game that season and finished his career with 1,225 points.
“We knew for Holston to win, the ball had to first go through Reid Barr,” Campbell said. “He was such a dependable workhorse on both ends of the court.”
Barr excelled in any athletic endeavor and later played college football at Austin Peay.
“Barr was a man among boys in the paint,” Dunham said. “He was agile with great hands. You had to work hard to box him out.”
Yet, balance was the key for a squad featuring 13 seniors on the roster. Barr, Campbell, Mike Wampler, Randy Heath, Jeff Patrick, Keith Cornett, James Blevins, Rodney Sweet and Scott Kiser were among those who stepped up and delivered over the course of the season.
“Collectively, we were unselfish,” Campbell said. “We had played together for so long.”
The Cavs actually lost three times that season to rival Castlewood – coached by Randy Poole and led in scoring by Nelson Hayes – including in the finals of the Hogoheegee District tournament.
Yet, Holston got on a roll when it mattered most and that was the Region C tourney.
Wampler’s 21-point, five-assist performance was the highlight of a 73-60 first-round win over Floyd County.
In the semifinals, Campbell scored 17 points (all from the free throw line) as the Cavaliers rolled to an 81-51 win over Rocky Gap. There was much more to the story, however.
All hell broke loose in the third quarter as Rocky Gap was whistled for seven technical fouls – four on head coach Rick Cormany and three on star player Bob Saunders.
“These refs are scared to call an aggressive man-to-man defense. They don’t know how,” Cormany told the Bristol Herald Courier’s Johnny Wilson following the game. “We were 21-3 before tonight because we got in people’s jocks, and these guys don’t know how to call that type of defense.
“I’ve seen the Hogoheegee [District] and their 2-3 zones. Refs have to find something to call in those games, so they call little touch fouls. I don’t consider a touch foul a foul.
“Sure, I lost my head and the kids lost theirs. But we’ll play Holston any time and any place. You saw the difference in talent. I can’t give Holston any credit for winning because they couldn’t stay with us in a well-refereed game.”
That contest remains unforgettable for those who were there.
“In all of the games that I ever played, that one was the wildest,” Campbell said. “We were playing a pretty even game when the technical fouls started. The game was being called a little tighter than Rocky Gap was used to playing and we took advantage of their aggression. We were able to win going away. In no way is that an accurate representation of that Rocky Gap team. They were actually the favorite going in.”
As for Cormany, he is now the boss of the Radford Bobcats and recently won his 700th career game.
“Rick may have had the better team in a seven-game series, but Holston was better that night,” McCool said. “He, of course, has gone on to become a legend in Virginia basketball.”
Two days later, Holston played G.W. Carver in the regional finals on the campus of Emory & Henry College. A headline in that day’s Bristol Herald Courier declared, “Holston a heavy underdog in Region C.”
The Cavaliers were facing a Carver team that had dispatched three-time defending state champion Drewry Mason in the semifinals.
Holston also was trying to end its string of postseason heartbreak.
The Cavaliers were in the regional tournament for the sixth straight year, but had never won the big trophy. In 1980, the Cavaliers had been bounced from postseason play by a Fort Defiance squad led by a guy named Dell Curry.
This time, the Cavaliers reversed the curse.
A 14-2 run midway through the second half was the difference as Holston posted an impressive 64-50 win. Barr scored 22 points and the Cavaliers shot 55.2 percent from the field.
The victory meant the Cavs became the first team from the Hogoheegee District – which had been formed in the fall of 1970 – to qualify for the VHSL Group A state tournament
“We were intimidated early, but our guys rallied and played one of the best games they had ever played,” McCool said. “I don’t think I have ever been in a more charged up venue.”
McCool’s calming influence and cerebral approach also helped.
“Coach McCool was an absolute genius when it came to game management,” Campbell said.
The season would end on March 15 with a 69-61 loss to the Cumberland Dukes in the state semifinals at James Madison University’s Godwin Hall.
Holston shot 52 percent from the floor (27-for-51) and took a 61-60 lead with 2:49 remaining on a bucket from Barr. However, Cumberland shot 60 percent from the field and got a go-ahead three-point play from James Blanton to take the lead for good.
“That was one fine basketball team,” McCool said. “On the night of the semifinals at 7:15, Cumberland wasn’t anywhere to be seen. The tip-off was to be at 7:30. At 7:25 the team shows up and the coach [Garry Cosby] was very apologetic for being late. He said, ‘I am so sorry, we were having the pregame meal at Pizza Hut, the boys wanted more pizza and we lost track of time. Let us shoot a couple of layups and we will be ready to play.’ I looked at Coach [Rick] Little and Coach [Tim] Sholes and said, ‘We are in a world of trouble.’ Cumberland had 10 guys between 6-2 and 6-4 and all were fast, long and athletic.
“Our guys battled all night. We would methodically run our offense a minute at a time and score. Cumberland would take about five seconds and return the favor. In the end, we missed one shot and they had a couple of three-point possessions and we lost. I’m not sure we could have played any better. I couldn’t complain. We had had our share of breaks and bounces in the previous two games and my team finished the season playing as good as they could play.”
Cumberland won the state championship the following day with a 69-63 victory over West Point, which had defeated the Jonesville Bulldogs of Region D in the semifinals.
Holston left Harrisonburg with no regrets and as history-makers for the school in Washington County.
“As a coach, all you can ask of a player is to commit to the program and to play as hard as he can,” McCool said. “I had 15 boys who did that. Those guys were a band of brothers and their successes in football and basketball reflected that. They played for each other. They weren’t all perfect people, but they supported one another and that is something that I have always admired about them.”
Now, for a look at high school basketball moments which occurred this week in history:
Jan. 21, 1955
Grundy got 17 points from Ralph Matney in a 63-45 victory over Lebanon. … Billy Smith pumped in 36 points as Holston Valley earned a 64-58 win over Lynn View. … Lester Delp dumped in 24 points as Tennessee High triumphed over Erwin, 78-71.
Jan. 19, 1966
Doug Branson scored 31 points in Saltville’s 119-47 stomping of Holston. … Phil Stanley (32 points) and Gary Bishop (31 points) shined in Rye Cove’s 93-59 beatdown of Blackwater. … Wayne Browder scored 19 points in Blountville’s 55-51 win over Ronnie Wallace-led Holston Valley. Wallace finished with 32 points in the loss.
Jan. 18, 1977
The trio of Darryal Wilson (16 points, 15 rebounds), Jason Pelham (14 points) and Steve Sneed (13 rebounds) led the way in Virginia High’s 64-59 victory over Patrick Henry. … J.J. Kelly eked out a 62-60 overtime win over Pound as Robin Dotson hit the game-winning jumper at the buzzer. … Behind 29 points from Rodney Maxey, Rural Retreat recorded a 60-58 triumph over Saltville.
Jan. 19, 1988
Calvin Talford went for 59 points as Castlewood cruised to a 99-56 victory over Chilhowie. Talford was 26-for-33 from the field and 6-for-7 at the free throw line. … Gate City earned a 75-67 win over Virginia High. Kevin Morris of Gate City and Virginia High’s Lorenzo Johnson each scored 35 points. … A 26-point, 12-rebound performance from Mike Combs helped Pound pound Coeburn, 61-44.
