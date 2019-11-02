The Lebanon Pioneers had just picked up a first down – one of the few plays they produced on a chilly night at Bluefield’s Mitchell Stadium that resulted in positive yardage – and the guys playing defense for the Graham G-Men weren’t happy about it.
“I heard a few expletives coming from, I think Chris Patton or Ricky Brown,” recalled Shane Farmer, a running back for Lebanon. “They were saying, ‘What are we doing?’ and ‘This stops right here, right now.’ ”
Were the Pioneers on their way to a game-winning touchdown?
Had Lebanon reached the red zone?
Were the Pioneers in range to attempt a dramatic field goal?
Nope.
They had only crossed midfield in a game in which they were getting beaten handily.
That’s an example of how good the defense was for the 1989 Graham G-Men and the high standards they had for themselves.
“Stifling,” said Marcus Latimer, a fullback/linebacker/defensive tackle on that team. “I remember the stat we worried about was how many total yards the other team had. Our goal was to keep them in the negatives.”
It’s been 30 years since Graham put a defense on the field that might be Southwest Virginia’s best in the modern playoff era, which dates back to 1970.
Head coach Glynn Carlock’s squad opened the season with an impressive eight consecutive shutouts.
By the time it was all said and done, the G-Men held nine foes scoreless and opponents had managed just 65 points (six of which came on a fumble return by Salem) in 14 games.
“That defense was strong and our technique was just superior,” said Erik Robinson, a senior defensive end and center for the G-Men. “We weren’t that big or fast, but we could swarm to the ball and we would tackle through the ball. We were like ants on a piece of candy.”
The season began with a 25-0 victory over the Bluefield Beavers from just across the state line in West Virginia. Triumphs by scores of 34-0, 17-0, 41-0, 20-0, 26-0, 19-0 and 41-0 followed.
Grundy totaled one first down and negative-five yards of total offense against Graham.
“After the first three or four games it became a thing that we hung our hats on, which caused us to work that much harder to be perfect,” said Brian Denham, who was a sophomore defensive tackle that season. “Our defense wasn’t just a unit on a football team, we were a family. We were good because we didn’t want to let any of our other family members down. We had each other’s back, no matter what.”
USA Today featured Graham’s shutout streak within its pages, while ESPN’s Scholastic Sports America profiled them on national television.
“It was rather overwhelming to be honest,” Robinson said. “It was such a big deal that our heads were so big we had to walk sideways through doors. I remember Bluefield High School putting ‘Congrats on ESPN G-Men’ on the board outside their school. That was really nice of them.”
What wasn’t nice for the G-Men was a 23-6 loss to the Salem Spartans in their ninth game.
The perfect record and shutout streak disappeared on the same night in the Roanoke Valley.
“We were all really frustrated with ourselves and embarrassed,” Robinson said. “I mean it was one of the biggest crowds ever at that stadium in Salem. ESPN had been there, Friday Football Extra out of Roanoke would be at what felt like every other practice and we thought we were unbeatable. We really took all that frustration out on each other violently at the next practice.”
That hard-hitting practice must have been something to behold.
“I won’t spill all the details,” Denham said. “But we weren’t very good to be around that next week. I felt kinda bad for Radford, because they were the next team that we let all of our frustrations out on.”
It turned out to be a blessing in disguise.
“In my opinion, we needed that loss against Salem,” said Lance Barbour, a senior middle linebacker. “We had the big head and needed to be brought back down to earth.”
Graham had faced obstacles before.
The 1988 Graham G-Men had gone 3-7.
A team with 15 seniors on the roster knew how to handle its business.
“While Coach Carlock was tough as nails, we were just as hard on ourselves,” said Ryan King, a senior wide receiver/cornerback. “That season, Coach Carlock stepped back as a disciplinarian and allowed us to lead and set the example. While he may have disagreed with some of our methods, he gave us the freedom as long as the results backed things up.”
This team did indeed have a quiet confidence.
“I remember how relaxed we were throughout the playoffs,” Robinson said. “Losing was never an option. We just assumed we would keep playing. Games were on Saturdays, so we would be hanging out with coach in the gym watching cartoons on the big screen. Coach would be in his big rolling leather chair and we would be on the wrestling mats. It honestly never crossed our minds that we would lose any of those games.”
They didn’t, dispatching the Giles Spartans and their single-wing offense in the first round and beating Radford for the second time in three weeks in the regional title game. The G-Men squashed Rustburg, 30-8, in the state semifinals.
Leading the way for the offense was quarterback Mike Patton and running back Tony Palmer.
“When people talk about that team they always talk about the defense and rightfully so,” Farmer said. “But I know one thing – Tony Palmer was as good as any running back I ever faced in high school football. He was a complete back with speed and quickness to run past you, as well as strength and power to run over you.”
Injuries sidelined both of Graham’s top running backs – Palmer and John Grubb – for the state championship game against Southampton. The G-Men weren’t worried.
“I said we played relaxed,” Latimer said. “Before warm-ups in the [state championship] game, Chris Stacy came out of the locker room and slid on the mud. We couldn’t warm up for laughing. That team was family to the core.”
Fittingly, Graham won the VHSL Group AA, Division 3 state title via shutout, capping a 13-1 season with a 16-0 blanking of Southampton. Seeing time at quarterback for the Indians was Percy Ellsworth, who later played safety in the NFL for the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns from 1996-2001.
Chris Patton, Graham’s 5-foot-9, 189-pound all-state linebacker, recovered two fumbles in a contest played in a quagmire.
“They were a much bigger team than us,” King said. “Their offensive backfield had a 275-pound fullback, a 225-pound power back and a 175-tailback along with the young QB who ended up playing DB in the NFL. However, I remember our guys hitting them hard from the first snap and putting them on their back foot. The first series set the tone and the rest of the game and they could never get anything going against us.”
Graham will honor the members of the 1989 state title team prior to Thursday night’s game against Marion at Mitchell Stadium. Palmer is now the head coach of the G-Men, who won the VHSL Class 2 state championship in 2018 under his watch.
Perhaps guys such as Richard Goodpasture (Salem), Greg Smith (Salem), Lewis Ramsey (Radford), Shawn Eaves (Giles) and Mike Phelps (Rustburg) should also be acknowledged as they are members of a small fraternity of players who happened to score touchdowns against Graham that year, which was the most difficult thing to do. Or as Lebanon players can attest, just getting past midfield was an achievement against that squad.
“Those Graham teams back then just seemed to be so much more physically stronger than other teams in the region,” Farmer said. “Especially that year. Most teams just couldn’t match up.”
Now, for a look at high school football moments which occurred this week in history:
Nov. 5, 1954
Ed Legard’s touchdown pass to Ronnie Ball with less than a minute left gave William King of Abingdon a 7-0 win over Church Hill. … Sonny Matney and Robert Cook scored two touchdowns apiece in Grundy’s 41-13 crushing of Coeburn. … Don Giles, Buddy Anderson, Chester Palmer, Philmore Tucker and Lincoln Kiser were among the touchdown scorers in Big Stone Gap’s 41-7 stomping of St. Paul.
Nov. 3, 1961
Jerry Houser took it to the house four times as Tennessee High vanquished Virginia High, 34-0. … Leslie Burke scored two touchdowns in Abingdon’s 12-0 victory over Chilhowie. … Powell Valley posted a 20-6 triumph over Appalachia as David Callahan, Wendell Tate and James Bolling reached the end zone.
Nov. 3, 1972
David Bibee threw three touchdown passes to highlight Tennessee High’s 44-20 trouncing of Virginia High. Larry Silcox caught two of those scoring strikes, while Ed Hirsch also hauled in a TD pass. … Richlands clinched the Southwest District title with a 10-0 win over Patrick Henry as Brent Reynolds scored a touchdown and Rick Arms kicked a field goal. … Appalachia received two TDs apiece from Mike Price and Robert Hampton in overwhelming Ervinton, 34-6.
Nov. 5, 1999
Joe Lindamood scored two touchdowns in Sullivan Central’s 13-7 victory over Greeneville in the first round of the TSSAA Class 4A playoffs. … George Wythe cruised to a 28-0 win over Coeburn as Grizzly Parks (285 rushing yards) was the tone-setter. … Justin Hamilton hauled in a 25-yard touchdown pass from Daniel Linkous with 5:13 left, clinching Clintwood’s 28-21 triumph over Pound.
