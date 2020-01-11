Joe Carico arrived in Salem, Virginia, on a sweltering summer day in 1974, escorted by Ralph Cummins – his head football coach at Clintwood – eagerly anticipating the opportunity to play in the Virginia High School Coaches Association All-Star Game.
It was the third edition of the event which showcased the top gridiron stars from across the state and the Southwest Virginia contingent featured Carico, Chilhowie’s Keith Sturgill, J.I. Burton’s Connor Litton and the Gate City duo of Doug Humphreys and David Flanary.
Cummins was an assistant on the West coaching staff and shortly after the players checked in to their dormitories on that Sunday afternoon, they were summoned to a meeting by the guy serving as their head coach.
His name was Herman Boone and he’d guided T.C. Williams to the 1971 VHSL Group AAA state championship, a season that would later become immortalized in the Disney film, “Remember the Titans.”
Boone didn’t mince words as he addressed the players he would be leading through practice in preparation for Friday night’s main event to be played at Victory Stadium in Roanoke.
“He came into that meeting and pretty much scared us to death,” Carico said.
This wasn’t going to be a summer vacation Boone proclaimed as the taskmaster laid down the law.
A hit song blaring from radios that summer was “Rock the Boat.” Nobody dared rock the boat that Herman Boone was captaining.
“The week of practice was hell,” said Lawton Hydrick, who had starred at West Springfield and later played at Georgia Tech. “I thought we would cruise through in shorts and shoulder pads. Instead, it was like two-a-days with full gear and full contact. … [Boone] really wanted to win that game.”
William Hagwood, a wide receiver from Bassett, found out the hard way.
“Being realistic, at that age I was cocky and thought I could do some things,” Hagwood said. “Coach Boone brought me back down to earth real quick. We were practicing there for a week before the game and I nonchalantly dropped a ball. He told me ‘You pick up that ball and you run a mile.’ I tell you what, I never dropped another ball the rest of those practices or during the game.”
Those practices were made tougher by the weather.
“I remember how ridiculously hot and humid it was that week,” said Chris Coyer, a standout from Fairfax. “It was so hot and humid that it was impossible to dry your gear. Football pants, jerseys, everything were still wet with sweat the next morning each day of the practices. It was pretty disgusting.”
Boone had led T.C. Williams to a 10-1-1 record during 1973 season and had crafted the racially diverse Titans into a juggernaut in the shadow of the nation’s capital.
“My junior year, which would have been the year after T.C. won the ‘71 state championship, West Springfield, who I played for, played them,” Hydrick said. “Ronnie “Sunshine” Bass ran the veer offense to perfection and they beat us 41-0. We weren’t very good, but they were great. Offensively, they had the largest splits I’ve ever played against, which gave his veer room to operate. Ron ran all over us, as did his backs. They did the dancing and singing warm-up routine as seen in the movie and it intimidated the hell out of us. It seemed as if they dressed out 200 players. Julius Campbell must’ve sacked our quarterback 10 times.”
Having lost to Patrick Henry-Roanoke in the state semifinals back in November, Boone probably wanted to gain some redemption in the Star City.
“We’re gonna win,” Boone told a reporter from the Associated Press the day before the game. “Our strength is our pride. If we have any weakness, it has yet to come out.”
Also on the eve of the contest, Boone called the West All-Stars together to deliver some good news straight out of the Ralph Cummins playbook.
“He said ‘You don’t run a racehorse to death the day before a race’ and he broke out lemonade for us,” Carico said. “I really think Coach Cummins was behind that whole thing. It was his special batch of lemonade and I had tasted that very batch on special occasions at Clintwood.”
Cummins was building a legendary resume in his own right at the time. He had been the boss at Clintwood since 1953 and the Greenwave had finished as state runner-up to Madison County in 1973.
“I do recall Coach Cummins,” Hydrick said. “He was a nice, soft-spoken man who coached the offense.”
As for the game itself, Boone’s bold prediction proved correct as the West earned an 18-15 win over the East.
A field goal by Bruce Fleegal (Washington-Lee) with 15 seconds remaining in the first half proved to be the difference in a game that saw all the scoring done in the opening two quarters.
“I think I caught a couple of short out-routes along the sideline,” Coyer said. “I can still remember one was right in front of Coach Boone and he was screaming at me to get the first down.”
Litton gained 28 rushing yards in the win.
With six minutes remaining, the East drove to the West 35-yard-line, but Sturgill delivered a hard hit on East quarterback Alvin Cauthorn (Lafayette) that jarred the ball loose and Bruce Palmer (William Byrd) recovered.
In the closing moments of the game, Carico – playing in the secondary – broke up a desperation heave from Harrisonburg QB Preston Green to help secure the victory.
There was a lot of talent on that field and on the sidelines.
Cummins would win three state titles during his time at Clintwood and retired with more than 250 career victories. He died on June 23, 2014 at the age of 88.
Boone coached at T.C. Williams until 1978 and was portrayed by Denzel Washington in that 2000 film – showing how he was able to mesh the players with different ethnicities and personalities into a well-oiled machine – in what became a Hollywood hit. Boone died on Dec. 18, 2019 at the age of 84.
“[The 1974 VHSCA All-Star Game] was the last time I saw him for many years until my son [Chris] was playing QB for Oakton at T.C. Williams on a Saturday afternoon in 2008,” Coyer said. “I asked, and was informed, that Coach Boone was at the game. At halftime, I made it a point to search him out.
“I walked up to him and re-introduced myself …. His eyes perked up in hesitant recollection, which was appropriate given the nature of our week together. We briefly exchanged pleasantries and he asked what I was doing there. I told him that my son was the Oakton quarterback. He exclaimed, ‘Really? It seems to me he’s a whole lot better than you ever were.’ He was right. My son went on to be a bowl MVP for Temple as their quarterback.”
Carico has coached football and taught in Harrisonburg the last 30 years and when it comes time for his U.S. History students to learn about the civil rights movement and era, “Remember the Titans,” is included in the lesson plan.
Carico will always remember the time that he played on a squad whose coaching staff included both Herman Boone and Ralph Cummins.
“It was one of the coolest experiences I’ve ever had,” Carico said.
Now, for a look at high school basketball moments which occurred this week in history:
Jan. 9, 1960
Despite receiving 13 points apiece from Mike Holt and Wayne Harr, Blountville dropped a 55-43 decision to Dobyns-Bennett. … Bill Harris had 26 points as Richlands rolled past Marion, 66-46. … Ed Young’s 16-point performance helped Tazewell take a 65-51 win over Grundy.
Jan. 10, 1970
John Thompson’s 30-point, 25-rebound performance enabled Graham to grab an 86-67 victory over Virginia High. … The duo of John Levicki (22 points) and Butch Tritt (19 points) starred in Lebanon’s 97-72 blasting of Garden. … Lefty Stanley scored 24 points in J.J. Kelly’s 65-54 triumph over Gate City.
Jan. 11, 1980
Johnny Poole (31 points, eight rebounds) and Mark Ring (16 points, 10 rebounds) led the way in Castlewood’s 69-60 victory over Holston. … Dave Smith drained a 25-foot jumper with two seconds left to give Lebanon a 64-63 win over Rural Retreat. … Mark Neeley scored 25 points to highlight J.I. Burton’s 60-55 triumph over Clintwood.
Jan. 12, 1990
The trio of Phillip Scyphers (19 points), Stuart Mink (18 points, nine assists) and Martie Roe (18 points) keyed John Battle’s 68-59 victory over Gate City. … Rural Retreat recorded an 82-77 win over Castlewood as Tim Crockett stuffed the stat sheet with 37 points, seven rebounds and six assists. … Behind 38 points from Brad Deskins, Garden powered past Pocahontas, 96-65.
