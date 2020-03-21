Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, there is currently no baseball to be played and no school to attend for thousands of college kids across the United States.
Due to financial problems and other issues, there was baseball to be played but no school to attend 26 years ago for members of the Bristol University Bulldogs.
The now-defunct school on the Tennessee side of town won the National Small College World Series on May 13, 1994 in Tyler, Texas, a day after the institution of higher learning the baseball team represented closed its doors for good.
A 6-3 win the previous evening over Martin Methodist capped a 36-20 campaign and gave BU its second straight World Series championship, but even that didn’t come with a Disney-like ending or a dogpile on the mound.
The final day of the tournament was canceled due to heavy rainfall and Bristol University was declared national champs by virtue of its 3-0 record in the event.
“This is the first time I’ve realized it’s over,” head coach Gill Payne told the Bristol Herald Courier after winning the title. “At least we had that little light left with the baseball team.”
Arriving back in town after their triumph, there was no congratulatory signs, championship banners or gaggle of supports there to greet the team.
Instead a placard with the words ‘For Sale’ adorned the building on Volunteer Parkway where the school was located and there was a different kind of spring cleaning going on.
“They had that sign out and chairs and desks out there they were getting rid of,” Payne said on Tuesday. “You could kind of see the signs it was in trouble earlier. Over the course of the spring they had been late with paychecks and stuff like that. It would be two or three weeks after you were supposed to get your check that you would get one. But you still don’t expect to be gone playing baseball and your school close.”
Bill Peterson, a senior infielder from Grand Rapids, Michigan, recalls the moment he realized it was over and it came on that return trip.
“I asked Coach Payne to be a graduate assistant and at that point, he explained to me what was going on,” Peterson said. “For the most part I believe, we were all in the dark. … I was there to get a degree and play baseball. The [other issues] were kind of oblivious to me.”
There was an impressive cast of characters during that final season at the small school.
Payne was a Sullivan Central High School graduate who had played at Bristol University and won more than 80 games as the head coach of the program during its final three seasons.
“I was pretty young for a college head coach, about 30-years-old when I got started,” Payne said. “My first win was against Wingate in a doubleheader. We won the first game for my first win. They won the second game and it was their coach’s 600th win.”
Payne’s top assistant in ‘94 was Pat Lightle, who had previously been the associate head coach at Coastal Carolina.
A guy who had just graduated from UNC Asheville by the name of Mike Shildt had a stint as a volunteer assistant coach. Yes, the same Mike Shildt who pilots the St. Louis Cardinals and was the 2019 National League manager of the year.
“He doesn’t put [Bristol University] on his resume,” Payne said with a laugh.
As for the players who took the field in 1994?
“We weren’t a power-hitting team,” said Ricky McAlister, the starting catcher. “We were a scrappy team that had a will to go out and play hard. I’d say we weren’t scared to play anybody.”
Nobody embodied that more than McAlister, a 5-foot-8, 140-pound sparkplug from Georgetown, South Carolina who earned tournament MVP honors in the National Small College World Series after going 5-for-9 with four RBIs in the three games.
He had primarily been an infielder and pitcher in high school.
“Man, he could throw it,” Payne said. “He was consistently in the upper-80s [miles per hour] and we made him our closer that year.”
Second baseman Keith Schrieber was the son of Ken Schrieber, a coaching legend in Indiana.
Mike Pope (.343 batting average), Chad Huff, Jake Gardner, Mike Mutter (.362), Jeff Bolling, Tracy Buckland (.369) and Jason Rife (.371) were among the stars. Buckland pitched a two-hit shutout as Bristol opened the World Series with a 3-0 victory over Graceland College of Indiana.
“That 1994 team was really good,” said Gary Bryant, a member of the squad. “What made it great was our brotherhood. Our team was very, very close. … We pulled together as a team to win at all costs.”
Never was that more evident than during one particular tussle.
“I remember one time we were playing a team in Alabama and we got into a brawl,” said Bill Lindbloom, a pitcher from Millsap, Texas. “Benches cleared and it was pure mayhem. Coaches were involved as well. Long story short, we had one player that broke his arm. The game was canceled and we packed up and headed to Florida.
“When we got to our hotel, [Payne] called the coach of the other university. After their talk he called a team meeting. I remember him coming in with a big grin on his face. He told us how proud he was of all of us for sticking together as a team and defending our teammates. Then he said with a giggle, we had one injury on our team and their coach said he had seven guys go to the hospital. He used this unfortunate situation to motivate us as a team. … We lost one game during that road trip and after that speech. It was something that brought us all closer together.”
It was small-college baseball at its finest.
With a shoestring budget, the team was always fundraising and had to come up with a few thousand dollars on its own just to make it to the World Series in Texas.
“I remember we had a carwash on the Parkway to raise some money,” Payne said. “Larry Miller played for us and we sent him down to the highway in an old Bulldog mascot costume from back in the 1980s that we had found. We would sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts to raise some money and do a bunch of other things.”
There was no team bus as players piled in their own cars and drove to games. That resulted in some adventures as well.
“We went up to play Radford University,” Payne said. “Ricky McAlister was driving like an Explorer and we lost him. We get to Radford and we can’t find him. We’re getting ready to walk to the field and he pulls up with blood all over the front of his vehicle. He had hit a daggone deer on the way to the ballgame.
“We’re like 10 minutes from the start of the game. [Radford coach Scott Gines] asks if we need to warm up and we just said we’re ready. We hit like five straight doubles to start the game and Scott Gines came out of the dugout yelling about our bats. He said ‘I’ve never seen a team get right out of their cars, walk on the field and start hitting doubles. There has to be a problem with those bats.’ It was wild.”
The players not only survived, they thrived.
“We all split the gas,” Lightle said. “And these guys understood what it was all about. No complaints. I loved those guys. Nowadays players want everything given to them. I look back and really respect those guys.
The players and coaches scattered everywhere once the season ended as there would be no three-peat in 1995.
“Not being able to defend our title was tough,” McAlister said. “The other schools were probably happy we were not coming back.”
Payne ran an indoor hitting facility in Bristol known as Baseball University for a few years, before returning to the coaching profession. He had successful stints at Brevard College, Tennessee High and Elizabethton High School and is now leading the baseball team at Easley High School in South Carolina.
He said his son, Jarrod, shakes his head in disbelief when he recounts stories from his days at Bristol University.
Lightle is the head coach at Messiah College in Pennsylvania, Peterson tutors baseball and softball sluggers in his home state of Michigan and Bryant played in the NCAA Division II national tournament for the University of New Haven in Connecticut after leaving Bristol.
McAlister briefly continued his career at Limestone College in South Carolina.
“It didn’t last long,” McAlister said. “It just wasn’t what I was looking for and didn’t have the camaraderie we had at BU. Nothing could replace those guys.”
Bristol Commercial College/Bristol College/Bristol University certainly had a colorful athletic history that most young kids in these parts don’t know about. But for those who were there, they remember the mixed feelings of losing their school, but going out as winners.
“It was heartbreaking,” McAlister said. “But at that time all we could think about was finishing the job we’d started and that was winning the championship.”
The following is a look at high school baseball moments which occurred this week in history:
March 25, 1980
Dirk Gentry had two hits in Tennessee High’s 4-1 win over Erwin. … Mark Hannah pitched a three-hitter in the first game and Chip Thayer did the same in the nightcap as Abingdon swept a doubleheader from Grundy by scores of 5-0 and 4-1. .. Johnny Miller, Willie Peters and Robin Bowers each had two hits in Sullivan East’s 7-4 triumph over Elizabethton.
March 21, 1986
Brian Hicks went 3-for-3 to highlight Abingdon’s 7-2 victory over Chilhowie. Chip Martin and Joey Russell each had two hits for Chilhowie. … Chris Norris (three hits, three RBIs) starred in Tennessee High’s 10-4 thumping of Dobyns-Bennett.
March 23, 1990
Jimmy Haywood pitched a one-hit shutout and also smacked a home run as Lebanon crushed Clintwood, 11-0. … J.I. Burton’s Jason Phelps pitched a five-hitter as the Raiders recorded a 13-5 win over Appalachia. … Stacy Carter had three hits in Sullivan South’s 11-2 stomping of Sullivan Central.
March 22, 2000
Travis Fannon, Jason Adams and Derrick Smith combined to pitch a five-inning no-hitter in Powell Valley’s 17-0 pummeling of Rye Cove. … Timmy Bailey struck out 10 in spinning a three-hit shutout as Lebanon blanked Castlewood, 5-0. … Collin Blevins and Trey Williams combined to pitch a five-inning no-hitter in Tennessee High’s 10-0 triumph over Sullivan Central. Eric Gibson (five RBIs), Josh Holt (two-run homer) and Matt Feathers (three hits) led the Vikings at the plate.
