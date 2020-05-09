When it comes to getting the dirt on “Dirt” everybody seems to have their share of Brian Summers stories from his days as a multi-sport star at Lebanon High School.
First though, you might be asking where that nickname came from.
“I used to call him Dirt,” said longtime Lebanon baseball coach Doc Adams. “Because if he wasn’t getting his uniform dirty, he wasn’t playing.”
Summers played everything well.
He could smack a baseball a country mile.
“The story that stands out the most in my mind was a home run he hit at Chilhowie in 1993, his senior year,” said Jeff Robinson, who was a standout for Chilhowie at the time. “It remains to this day the longest home run I have ever seen in a high school game. I was playing center field and Summers hit a laser to right-center field that got out of the park in about two seconds. I never got out of my stance and it was gone. I would say that it traveled every bit of 450 feet on a line.”
Summers could sink shots from the perimeter and take it to the hole on the basketball court.
“The most impressive thing about Brian was his versatility,” said former Lebanon hoops coach Sam Blevins. “He could do almost anything athletically and do it well. I don’t know if I can say he was the best athlete I ever coached, but I can say there was none better.”
Get the ball in his hands on a football field and he’d do whatever it took to stick the pigskin in the end zone.
Put the ball in somebody else’s hands on a football field and he’d do whatever he could do to stop them from approaching the pylons.
“Brian didn’t have much respect for his own physical safety,” said former Lebanon wide receiver Aaron Fuller. “If getting injured was the price to pay to win, then so be it.”
Never was that more apparent than on June 8, 1991 at Kiwanis Field in Salem.
Lebanon was playing J.J. Kelly for the VHSL Group A state baseball title and in the second inning Summers tagged up on a sacrifice fly by teammate Drew Kiser.
As he dashed for home plate the ball beat him there and it appeared Kelly catcher Jamie Bryant would easily apply the tag for an out.
Summers had other ideas and leaped over Bryant, a sort of one-armed, somersault/cartwheel-type flip that ended with him landing on home plate and being safe.
“I just said to myself, ‘Well, the only way is either through him or over him,’ so I chose to go over him and it was a good choice,” Summers said. “It was just a reaction I guess.”
Robert Anderson, who has covered high school sports for more than 40 years for the Bristol Herald Courier and Roanoke Times, still refers to it as “the greatest high school baseball play I’ve ever seen.”
Three innings later, Summers was playing in close at third base when a line drive off the bat of Bill Bevins struck him in the side of the head.
“I didn’t even have time to get my glove up,” Summers said. “My night was over when I got hit. I was actually spitting up blood. I begged Doc to put me back in, but my dad [Wade] said absolutely not.”
Scott Allen, Lebanon’s shortstop at the time, remembers the scene.
“It was one of the few times I ever saw him go down and we knew he was hurt,” Allen said. “When he got back in the dugout, Summers was begging Doc Adams to go back in. We tried to talk to him, but he was so mad. Not so much about being taken out of the game, but for not catching the line drive to get an out. I will never forget him looking at me and saying, ‘I need to get back in the game. I don’t want to let you all down.’ That is classic Brian Summers – the ultimate teammate.”
Lebanon eventually dropped a 7-5 decision to the Indians.
“I think if he hadn’t gotten hurt we would’ve won that ballgame,” Adams said.
It was one of just a handful of times that Summers wasn’t on the winning end in a high school contest.
The 1993 senior class at Lebanon won 12 Hogoheegee District and six Region C championships over the course of their final three years. Summers was the heart and soul of most of those squads and played in two state championship football games and that aforementioned baseball title game.
“The major difference with Summers than any other teammate was his raw natural athletic ability mixed with a tenacious, reckless pursuit to help his team fight for a victory,” said Shane Farmer, a senior when Summers was a sophomore for the Pioneers. “It wasn’t about him, it was about the Pioneers.”
Summers once hit a grand slam against Coeburn in a state quarterfinal baseball game.
“Summers was definitely a five-tool player,” Robinson said. “He could hit for average, for power, great infielder, great arm strength and he could run. He had a very high baseball IQ as well. He was never afraid to do the intangibles in order to help his team win.”
He caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Allen in a loss to Sussex Central in the 1991 VHSL Group A, Division 2 state football finals.
He ripped off a 97-yard touchdown jaunt in a Region C, Division 2 playoff win over Glenvar in Salem.
He once won the long jump, high jump and triple jump at the Hogoheegee District track and field championships.
Summers was the VHSL Group A state baseball player of the year in 1993.
“Brian Summers was one of the most underrated Hogoheegee athletes ever,” said Stan Dunham, who coached basketball at Northwood for many years. “Brian was surrounded by some talented teammates which often overshadowed his talents. … He was multi-talented and is definitely in the top-five in all-time Hogo baseball players. To sum him up in one word: Confident. He knew he was going to get that clutch hit to drive in a winning run, make that third-down tackle or make a 3-pointer to put a basketball game away.”
It’s been nearly 30 years since Summers shined at Lebanon and the memories are still fond and vivid. His parents, Wade and Joyce Summers, never missed a game.
“It was awesome,” Summers said. “I remember the crowds, my teammates, opposing players. It was all fun and the time of my life probably. We were a successful group who grew up together. Probably what stands out the most is how we had all these great athletes and we all loved each other. It was every high school athlete’s dream.”
As tough as Summers was as a competitor, he also had some fun.
His interactions with the dynamic Adams became the stuff of legend.
“To say he was always in Doc’s doghouse is a bit of an understatement,” Farmer said. “Doc’s practices were not a time to goof off, but Summers never got that memo. Doc would tell us to do something and Summers would always make a statement or comment back and have the entire team rolling with roars of laughter, which usually ended with the team running poles only to return to practice and another comment from Summers.
“Doc learned to somewhat live with that, because he saw when it was game time, even though the lighthearted banter might continue, when Summers stepped across the white line to his spot at third base or into the batter’s box the focus changed back to that unbelievable athlete that at all costs would do whatever needed to be done for his team and coach.”
Lebanon posted a 28-7 win over Powell Valley in the 1992 state football semifinals at Harry Stuart Field.
Wide receiver Aaron Fuller put on a show that day with his pass-catching abilities, while Summers showed some guts.
“It was about 15 degrees that day,” Fuller said. “The door handle to his car was frozen and broke off when he tried to get in to drive to the fieldhouse. When he shows up he’s miserable, because he has the stomach flu. He still went out and played both sides of the ball the only way he knew how – fast and aggressive.”
Summers later became a hitting machine for the baseball team at now-defunct Virginia Intermont College and never lost his tenacity. Just ask Denny Maxwell, a former Sullivan Central High School standout who was pitching for East Tennessee State University in a game against VI on April 18, 1994, at Elizabethton’s Joe O’Brien Field.
“I was on second base and after the inning was talking to one of my teammates. The ETSU pitcher thought I said something about him. I didn’t, but he thought I did,” Summers said. “I played third base and their dugout was right beside of me. When I take my position, ETSU’s whole dugout is giving it to me; cussing, threatening me. I was talking back. The pitcher told me to just wait until I came up to bat. I told him to bring it on.”
All hell broke loose in the eighth inning.
“I told our coaches what was getting ready to happen. I told them if he hit me then I had to charge him. I was a freshman and didn’t want anyone to disrespect me. He missed my head but got me right in the back,” Summers said. “I let him know I didn’t like it and I did charge the mound.”
Summers tackled Maxwell like he had so many ball-carriers during his days at Lebanon.
“It was a madhouse,” Summers said. “It wasn’t one of my best moments and I ended up with bite marks on my back. I had to go talk to the president of VI the next day.”
Summers was a huge fan of Earl Campbell of the Houston Oilers growing up and wore No. 34 on the gridiron. His high school football career actually got off to a late start.
“I broke my leg in football my eighth grade year and didn’t come back and play until my junior and senior years,” Summers said.
Another sporting great comes to mind in terms of the style Summers exhibited on the baseball field.
“I always thought of Summers as a throwback type player from another era,” said Robinson, who played baseball at King College (now King University) and competed against Summers at the collegiate level as well. “You could tell by the way he played the game how much he loved and respected it. If I had to compare him to someone, I’d say Pete Rose. … The iconic scene of Pete Rose running over Ray Fosse on a play at the plate in the 1970 All-Star Game; this comes to mind when I think about the way Summers played the game. I saw him run over our catcher in a pretty intense King-VI game my freshman year, get ejected and cause the benches to clear. That is how bad he wanted to win and that pretty much summarizes Brian Summers.”
Blevins echoed a familiar sentiment about Summers shared by those at Lebanon from 1990-93.
“One thing was for sure,” Blevins said. “You wanted him on your team.”
Summers is in the plumbing business these days and raises his two kids, Hank and Anna, with his wife Marsha.
He is also back in the game as a coach.
“[Former Castlewood hoops coach] Casey Johnson called me about five years ago and asked me to help him with the boys basketball program,” Summers said. “He told me had seen me coaching my daughter Anna’s elementary team and thought I would do well. I had coached her in softball and basketball and really enjoyed it.”
Summers serves as the head boys basketball and baseball coach at Castlewood these days and is popular among his players.
“I just love the kids, love the competition,” Summers said. “I really enjoy it. And I love my guys. I hope they all know I would battle with them all the time. I also enjoy meeting other coaches. I have formed a friendship with Coach [Chris] Clay, the baseball coach at Eastside. I love that dude, just an all-around good guy.
“The kids teach me more than I can teach them.”
If they are reading this, they learned how big of a deal their coach was back in the day.
Brian Summers starred in multiple sports, but is indeed one of a kind.
“Summers is a special breed,” Adams said. “You have to like him.”
Now, for a look at high school baseball moments which occurred this week in history:
May 8, 1959
Johnny Maiden struck out 17 in pitching a two-hitter as the Virginia High Bearcats topped Tazewell, 10-2. … Bobby Doyle spun a three-hit shutout in Marion’s 3-0 win over Gate City. … Tennessee High trumped Morristown, 6-4, in the second game of a doubleheader as Whitey Pullen homered twice.
May 10, 1963
Arthur Keith drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning as Saltville edged Virginia High, 4-3. Harold DeBord and Ronnie Frye added two hits apiece for the Shakers. … Cecil Morris hit a three-run homer and Ken Lovins pitched a one-hit shutout in John Battle’s 7-0 blanking of Cleveland in the first game of a doubleheader. … Ronnie Ferguson pitched a five-hitter as Holston Institute posted a 7-3 win over the Sullivan Pirates.
May 7, 1970
Dean Jones pitched a three-hitter in Virginia High’s 10-2 mashing of Marion. … George Pope scored on Tommy Fugate’s squeeze bunt in the bottom of the eighth inning as Abingdon edged Patrick Henry, 1-0. Stu Copenhaver suffered the tough-luck loss on the mound for PH. … Jerry McClain’s two RBIs propelled Sullivan Central to a 9-4 triumph over Tennessee High.
May 10, 1984
Tazewell edged Virginia High, 7-6, as Donnie Hankins drove in the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning. … Troy Salyer and Brian Cole had three hits apiece in John Battle’s 11-1 drubbing of Graham. … Behind four RBIs from Chris Yates, Haysi hammered out a 12-0 victory over Council.
