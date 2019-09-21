There are many words that could be used to describe Bo Buchanan, who played his final football season for the Northwood High School Panthers 20 years ago.
Bo Buchanan was tough.
“I remember him coming to weightlifting after working all day on the farm after being cut with a chainsaw, drilled a drill-bit through his hand or been cut using a knife,” said former Northwood quarterback Marcus Dunham. “He never flinched and you would never know he was hurt. He was an old-school football player. … I have seen him play hurt, so bad that most kids now would be out three weeks.”
Bo Buchanan was tireless.
“I think Bo was the only person to drive to two-a-day practices his freshman year,” Dunham said. “He would get off the farm, drive up in an old farm truck, practice, go back and work on the farm then come back for the evening practice the same way.”
Bo Buchanan was determined.
“Our third game [in 1999] was at St. Paul,” said former teammate Will Clark. “We entered the game 1-1 and yet to know how special of a team we would end up having. The whole team started the game in a funk; just lethargic after a long bus ride. Bo was running along the sidelines and was pushed very far out of bounds and then tackled well out of bounds by half their defense.
“He ended up hitting a chain-link fence that surrounded the field. By the time the motion stopped he was halfway on the other side of the fence and it took forever to pull him out of it. Scratched and bleeding he demanded us to focus and get our heads in the game while the rest of the offense was complaining in the huddle about no flag for a late hit. A couple of plays later he made a leaping catch for a crucial first down on an 83-boot waggle. The rest of the night were just automatic, both offense and defense. We won 20-0.”
Buchanan led the Hogoheegee District in rushing in 1998 with 1,543 yards He repeated as rushing champ with 1,938 yards the following season as the Panthers went 8-3 and reached the VHSL Region C, Division 1 playoffs.
Bo Buchanan was relentless and in one four-game stretch that fall carried the ball 31, 36, 38 and 32 times.
That resulted in yardage of 205, 181, 219 and 224.
“He could dominate the game both on offense and defense,” said former Chilhowie coach Mike Sturgill, whose team dropped a 26-7 decision to the Panthers in 1999. “He was extremely physical and had outstanding instincts as a playmaker. … He was like Dick Butkus on defense, because he was everywhere. And on offense, he could dominate the game. You would hit him at the line of scrimmage and five yards later you may have him down.”
Bo Buchanan was a second-generation star as his father, Tom, had been a gridiron standout at Rich Valley High School and East Tennessee State University.
“Big Tom” gained national notoriety for appearing on the CBS reality show “Survivor.”
“Bo’s daddy was on Survivor and Bo made a guest appearance on the show,” said Matt Rhymer, who was a teammate of Buchanan’s at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky. “Well the show was pre-recorded of course and Bo was already back on campus. We all decided to go to Hooters in Knoxville to watch that episode.
“We never called ahead or anything we just walked in behind Bo in his blue jean shorts, cutoff t-shirt and ballcap. He puts his arm around the hostess and says, ‘Me and the boys need a section roped off so we can watch Survivor.’ And lets them know that he and his daddy are on the show. At first these ladies were a bit concerned we were staging a prank, but if anyone knows Bo he has his ways of being pretty influential and getting his way. Next thing I know we have a section at Hooters roped off and Bo is signing autographs. For a moment, us ol’ boys felt famous.”
Bo Buchanan was hilarious.
“I could fill up a book on stories from Bo during our playing days,” Dunham said. “He was one of the funniest guys I have ever been around. He was real witty and was always good for a laugh. I remember cracking up the referees and opposing players during the coin toss.”
Bo Buchanan was an All-American, earning that distinction while playing linebacker for the University of the Cumberlands. He led the team in tackles in 2001, 2002 and 2003.
“Bo was too slow, too small, but nobody could block him and he made about every tackle from sideline to sideline,” Rhymer said.
Bo Buchanan was a prototypical hard-nosed football player, a Southwest Virginia superstar who was country strong, always fought for the extra yard and made sure defenders felt his bone-rattling tackles.
“He would rather run over someone than around him and didn’t shy away from contact,” Dunham said. “He wanted to win at everything he did.”
Bo Buchanan, who still lives in Smyth County, was many things on the gridiron.
“What he was though is the consummate teammate,” Clark said. “He never lost his cool with a teammate, never disrespected a coach and encouraged ever one of us to improve. At the fall sports assembly, head coach [Billy Wyatt] threw a curveball and named all the seniors MVP when it clearly should have gone to Bo alone. I have a copy of the picture of all of us with our MVP trophies and right in the middle is Bo wearing the biggest smile I have ever seen on him.”
Now, for a look at high school football moments which occurred this week in history:
Sept. 23, 1955
Wallace Carr’s 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown was all Tennessee High needed in a 6-0 triumph over LaFollette. … Larry Sturgill and Ronnie Wells scored in Wise’s 14-7 win over Appalachia. … Richlands recorded a 14-6 win over Marion as Paul White and Doug Hess scored touchdowns.
Sept. 24, 1965
A Fred Willis field goal in the final moments gave Appalachia a 10-7 win over Clintwood. … Danny Reynolds, Ronnie Reynolds, Randy Mullins, Johnny Shortt and Danny Boggs scored touchdowns in Pound’s 33-13 pounding of Ervinton. … A second-quarter touchdown by Jerry Bays highlighted Wise’s 7-0 victory over Pennington.
Sept. 22, 1979
Mike O’Brien’s two touchdowns helped Virginia High post a 14-6 victory over Patrick Henry. … Pennington and Rye Cove battled to a scoreless draw. Pennington had 175 yards of total offense, while Rye Cove had 144. … Abo White (192 rushing yards) was the star in Castlewood’s 28-8 win over Saltville.
Sept. 23, 1988
Andy Arnold scored two touchdowns in Tennessee High’s 19-0 stomping of Sullivan North. … A touchdown run by Darren McBride and field goal by Jamie Walls helped Holston earn an 11-9 win over Auburn. … Jason Blackwell threw two touchdowns to William Collins as Twin Springs stopped St. Paul, 20-6.
