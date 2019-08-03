Jimmy Gobble was in a groove on this day 16 years ago.
The former John Battle High School star threw six scoreless innings for the Kansas City Royals in their 2-0 triumph over the Tampa Bay Devil Rays on Aug. 3, 2003 in front of 15,870 fans on a sweltering sunny Sunday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium.
Gobble yielded six hits, walked one and struck out three in an impressive outing.
“When you see a young guy pitch like he did, with the heart that he had, it gives you goosebumps,” teammate Jose Lima told the Associated Press. “That kid’s got some guts.”
A quick perusal of baseball-reference.com shows that Gobble is one of seven locals in the pros since 1900 to be the winning pitcher in their MLB debuts. Here is a quick glance at the rest:
Justin Grimm, Texas Rangers (6/16/2012)
There was nothing grim about Justin Grimm’s first game in a Texas Rangers uniform.
The Virginia High graduate allowed three runs on six hits over six innings, while walking none and striking out seven as the Rangers recorded an 8-3 victory over the Houston Astros.
He struck out five straight at one point.
“Awesome job,” Texas relief pitcher Mike Adams told the Bristol Herald Courier following the game. “The composure he showed – sometimes you don’t get that out of a young kid. To come out here and pitch and throw strikes and attack the hitters; that’s all you can ask of your starter and that’s exactly what he did.”
Jim Archer, Kansas City A's (4/30/1961)
The Wythe County, Virginia, native’s first game for the Kansas City A’s was impressive to say the least.
His final line in a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels in the second game of a doubleheader: 8 1/3 I.P., five Hits, two Runs (zero earned), two walks, four Strikeouts.
Joe McClain, Washington Senators (4/16/1961)
In his mid-April debut, the 27-year-old right-hander took the mound at Griffith Stadium against the Cleveland Indians. In a sign of things to come, the Science Hill High School graduate retired all three batters he faced in the first inning.
McClain worked nine strong innings, yielding two runs on seven hits and striking out two in the complete-game effort. His first win helped the expansion team claim its first victory.
To make things even better, he collected his first big-league hit by ripping a RBI double to center field off Cleveland starter Gary Bell in the third inning.
Fred Archer, Philadelphia Athletics (9/5/1936)
A Johnson City, Tennessee, native, Fred Archer won two career big-league games.
The first one came in his first outing with the Philadelphia Athletics and required 10 innings.
Archer allowed three runs on eight hits, walked four and struck out one in outdueling Joe Cascarella of the Washington Senators in a 4-3 victory.
Monte Weaver, Washington Senators (9/20/1931)
The former Emory & Henry College pitcher won his first game by twirling eight innings for the Washington Senators in a 6-4 win over the Chicago White Sox in game two of a doubleheader.
Weaver allowed four runs (three earned) on nine hits, while walking four and striking out three. The game was shortened to 7 ½ innings.
Jim Mooney, New York Giants (8/14/1931)
East Tennessee State University’s favorite son outdueled Pittsburgh’s Glenn Spencer as the New York Giants notched a 2-1 win over the Pirates at the Polo Grounds.
Mooney struck out seven, while allowing one run on nine hits. Three of those hits came from future Hall of Famer Pie Traynor