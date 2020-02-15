The Bristol Herald Courier gave the Tazewell High School Bulldogs the title of “a team without a star” over the course of the 1939-40 boys basketball season.
The other title Tazewell claimed that year was the VHSL Group II – commonly referred to at the time as Class B – championship under the direction of head coach Conley Snidow, who was in the early stages of a remarkable career that would eventually see him earn nationwide acclaim for his inventiveness.
It was the first year on the job for Snidow as football coach, hoops boss and athletic director at Tazewell and after guiding the Bulldogs to a 6-1-1 record on the gridiron in the fall of 1939, found even more success on the hardwood a few months later.
Tazewell topped Christiansburg, Martinsville and archrival Graham to win the Western District tournament. Yet, none of the members of the squad earned a spot on the all-tourney team.
“It was easy to pick five other players who shone more brightly than any of the Tazewell boys,” an opposing coach told Gene “Pappy” Thompson of the Herald Courier. “But when you put Conley Snidow’s men out there as a unit – well, that’s another story.”
Harry Smith, Junior Murray, Carl Young, Billy Grimes and Junior Hall were the stars, while George Grimes, Bill Kiser, Sonny Peery and John Turzi were the top reserves.
“Closely-knit team play has been the secret of the Bulldogs’ success,” this newspaper wrote during the postseason run.
That unselfish approach was on display as Tazewell overcame a 24-16 halftime deficit to take a 44-34 victory over visiting Harrisonburg in the Western Region championship. Hall (12 points) and Young (10 points) led the way as the Bulldogs prevailed against a school that had won state titles in 1936 and 1937.
Suffolk made the long trip to Tazewell for the state finals the following week and there was such a big turnout for the showdown that some fans were turned away from the jam-packed gym on that Friday evening.
The Bulldogs once again fell behind, trailing 28-24 at one point.
However, Hall and Young again set the pace again – scoring 15 points apiece – as Tazewell triumphed by a 46-38 margin to claim the top prize.
March 15, 1940 would turn out to be a banner day for far Southwest Virginia.
Earlier that afternoon in Charlottesville, Christopher Gist of Pound – a powerhouse in every sense of the word – cruised to a 66-22 victory over Rocky Mount in the Group III (also referred to as Class C) state finals with Virgil Mullins, Hubert Williams and Alfred Fleming leading the way.
Snidow stayed at Tazewell through the spring of 1948. He guided the Bulldogs to regional football championships in 1947 and 1948, as his teams finished 9-3 and 9-1-1, respectively, during those two years.
A native of Princeton, West Virginia, Snidow had been a star athlete at Roanoke College and coached running backs at his alma mater’s football team before arriving at Tazewell High School.
He departed the high school ranks to take over the football program at Emory & Henry College, where his winning ways continued.
The Wasps compiled a 40-13-1 record from 1948-1952 under his watch.
Chick Davis (who had played quarterback at Tazewell when Snidow was calling the shots there), Bob Miller (who eventually became the head football coach at Tazewell himself), Buddy Earp, Erwin “Bunny” Saltz, Jim Neblett and Bob Howard were among the Emory & Henry standouts during the Snidow era.
“Snidow came along post-World War II when the program needed a major boost and boy, did he deliver,” said Nathan Graybeal, a former sports information director at E&H and the ultimate historian of the school’s athletic programs. “Five bowl games in five seasons and four consecutive top-10 national rankings. … Of the many great coaches in E&H’s history that took the Wasps to national prominence –Pedie Jackson, Casto Ramsey, Jimmy Hughes, Lou Wacker, etcetera – each had something great to offer, but perhaps Conley Snidow was the most innovative of this group.”
His offenses were explosive and he was the mastermind. He became well known for one particular spread formation, which divides the offensive line and wide receivers into three groups of three.
As sports writer Doug Ferguson described it in a 1996 story for the Associated Press: “Snidow had the tackles line up wide next to the ends on both sides of the ball, with a back behind each set. That left only the center, two guards, the quarterback and a halfback in the middle of the field.”
In a 32-0 win over Hanover in the 1949 Burley Bowl, the Wasps used the formation to perfection in rolling to a win over a team that had allowed only 33 points all season.
Amid the throng of 12,000 fans in attendance that day at Johnson City’s Memorial Stadium was a 6-year-old lad by the name of Steve Spurrier.
Spurrier never forgot what he saw that afternoon (and a few other times he saw Snidow’s Wasps win) as he broke out the formation often during his days as the head ball coach at Florida and South Carolina decades later.
Spurrier referred to it as the Emory & Henry formation in honor of the man he had seen run it to perfection.
“We sort of keep it available a lot,” Spurrier said in ‘96. “There’s no rhyme or reason when it goes in. We practice it every week, just about. The tackles like to be out there wide so their girlfriends can see them. Everyone feels real good about it.”
What did Snidow think about Spurrier’s use of the Emory Formation?
“I think we must be a lot alike,” Snidow told the AP. “We had a lot of fun with it, and he seems to be having a lot of fun with it.”
Accompanying that fun was loads of success and Snidow wasn’t just a one-trick pony, but a master of many formations and multiple sports.
Snidow also coached basketball at Emory & Henry (like he had at Tazewell), compiling a 78-47 record with a conference championship to his credit.
He moved to Wofford College in 1953 and went 77-58-4 record with seven conference titles during 14 seasons leading the football team at the school in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
Fisher DeBerry, who had a successful run as the head coach and Air Force, and Jerry Richardson, who owned the Carolina Panthers for a while, were among the stars to play for Snidow at Wofford.
The coach retired after a stint as the athletic director at Wofford and died in 2007 at the age of 91.
Snidow is enshrined in the athletic hall of fames of three schools: Roanoke, E&H and Wofford.
By the way, how did the Emory & Henry College formation come about?
Research and Design. Trial and error.
“A lot of times, plays just evolve from studying football,” he said in that 1996 story by Ferguson. “We coaches tend to copy each other.″
However, Conley Snidow was one of a kind and his head-coaching journey began by leading a basketball team from Southwest Virginia without a star to a state championship.
Now, for a look at high school basketball moments which occurred this week in history:
Feb. 12, 1954
The trio of Lester Delp (24 points), Bobby Helton (18 points) and Hugh Broome (15 points) helped Tennessee High overpower Erwin, 73-57. … Frank Mumpower scored 17 points and sank the game-winning free throws in Appalachia’s 60-59 victory over East Stone Gap. … Behind 35 points from Harry Law, Douglass dominated Christiansburg for a 76-43 win.
Feb. 13, 1962
Clark Myers scored five of his 29 points in overtime as Flatwoods downed Dryden, 60-54. … Wayne Roberts sank the go-ahead basket with 46 seconds remaining in the second overtime as St. Paul edged Cleveland, 59-57. … Wayne Compton’s 20 points led the way for Honaker in a 58-40 win over John Battle.
Feb. 16, 1979
Tennessee High’s Derrick Hord went for 32 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks in his final home game as the Vikings vanquished Virginia High, 80-52. … Bobby Farnsworth fired in 29 points and Steve Knight hauled down 20 rebounds in Abingdon’s 79-62 beatdown of Graham. … Neal Kilgore (35 points) and Stan Banner (24 points) starred in St. Paul’s 72-63 triumph over Haysi.
Feb. 14, 1995
Jamie Powers scored 36 points as Sullivan East powered past Tennessee High for a 65-62 overtime victory. … Brian Falin’s 13-point, 10-rebound performance led the way for Appalachia in a 64-50 win over Clintwood. … Council clinched the Black Diamond District regular-season title with a 72-57 hammering of Honaker as Mike Ratliff led the Cobras with 33 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks.
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
March 15, 1940
VHSL Group II
Boys Basketball State Finals
At Tazewell
Tazewell 46, Suffolk 38
SUFFOLK (38) – Hoskins 18, Thanos 10, Faust 3, Yeats 6, Early 0, Humbert 1.
TAZEWELL (46) – B. Grimes 6, Hall 15, Young 15, Smith 7, Murray 1, G. Grimes 2.
Halftime score – Suffolk, 26-24.
