A couple of high school girls basketball games played in December turned out to be pretty telling.
The trio of Heather Lipps (14 points), Jayda Smith (13 points, 10 rebounds) and Emili Brooks (11 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks) led Union to a 52-41 triumph over Patrick Henry on Dec. 7 in the finals of the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Classic.
“I told our team after the game that we just beat a really good team that will make a deep tournament run in [Class 1],” said Union coach Kory Bostic. “Patrick Henry is very talented and well-coached.”
Three weeks later, Gate City received 15 points from Sarah Thompson in taking a 49-45 win over the Honaker Tigers in the Emory & Henry College Showcase.
“Our game with Honaker was a good game for us,” said Gate City coach Kelly Smith Houseright. “It was close throughout and both teams battled. They are a very well-coached team. We were playing without a starter, so that fact that we were able to come away with a win was huge for us.”
Those four teams happen to be the final girls hoops squads from far Southwest Virginia still playing.
The following is a brief look at each of Tuesday’s VHSL state semifinal games involving local teams:
BOYS
Class 1
Grundy (24-3) vs. Auburn (21-7), 7 p.m., Riverview Elementary/Middle School: Grundy is in the state semifinals for the first time since 1946, while Auburn last reached this point in 1968.
Class 2
Gate City (23-5) vs. Radford (23-3), 6 p.m., Radford University’s Dedmon Center: Gate City is one of just five schools to have both its boys and girls hoops teams in the state semifinals. Lakeland (Class 3), Millbrook (Class 4), Patrick Henry-Roanoke (Class 5) and Western Branch (Class 6) are the others.
GIRLS
Class 1
Patrick Henry (25-2) vs. Honaker (22-6), 7 p.m., Emory & Henry College’s King Center: PH is looking for its first berth in the state finals since 2011, while Honaker last made it to the title game in 2014.
Class 2
Union (22-7) vs. Gate City (18-11), 6 p.m., UVa-Wise’s Prior Convocation Center: This will be the fifth meeting between the Bears and Blue Devils this season. They have split the previous four matchups.
