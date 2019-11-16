WISE, Va. - A change in venue made little difference for the J.I. Burton Raiders on Friday night, as they advanced to the VHSL Region 1D semifinals with a 44-0 victory over Castlewood at Carl Smith Stadium at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
“We were kind of clicking on all cylinders tonight. Defense played lights out — I think they had about 50 yards of total offense at the half, and that’s good,” Burton head coach Jacob Caudill said. “We still got a couple of things we need to be working on, but overall I’m proud of these guys and hats off to these boys. They come in every single day and they worked their butts off.”
Burton senior Mikey Culbertson made plays on both sides of the ball against Castlewood all night long, as he served as the catalyst behind the team’s scoring outburst.After their last possession had ended on a turnover on downs deep in the Blue Devils red zone, the Raiders would not be denied a second time as Culbertson broke tackles and bounced off defenders before barrelling his way into the end zone for the first score of the night early in the second quarter. Culbertson got the call again minutes later following a fumble recovery by junior Camden Kennedy, as he forced his way into the end zone for his second touchdown of the night.
“The coaches do a great job putting me in the right places on [defense], and the linemen does a great job freeing me up on offense,” Culbertson said. “Everybody just did their job tonight and that’s what you’ve got to do. Just everybody make sure it gets done.”
The pair of touchdowns was all the Raiders needed to run away with the game both figuratively and literally. Sophomore Esau Teasley rushed for a 34-yard touchdown to give Burton a 22-0 lead entering halftime, and on the very first play of the second half sophomore Jaymen Buchanan weaved his way through the Castlewood defense for a 65-yard touchdown run. Senior Najee Steele got in on the scoring with a 13-yard score midway through the third quarter, before Teasley put an exclamation mark on the blowout with a 61-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
“We looked upstairs at what they were doing on defense and kind of adjusted with our blocking schemes,” Caudill said. “Hats off to our offensive linemen for changing it up, and when we changed it they never missed a beat.”
Culbertson tied for the team-high with two touchdowns while rushing for 50 yards on 11 attempts. He also recorded the team’s only interception of the night to set the stage for Teasley’s 61-yard score. Teasley recorded a game-high 181 yards rushing on nine attempts with two touchdowns while also leading the team with 18 yards on three receptions.Finishing second on the team was Buchanan with 106 yards and a touchdown on four rushes, and he also completed 6-of-10 passes for 29 yards with two interceptions.
“Tonight’s game, J.I. Burton put it on us pretty good. Credit to them. They’ve got a lot of upperclassmen and we’ve got a lot of younger kids. We’re still learning how to play football,” Castlewood head coach Chris Lark said. “Wish nothing but Coach Caudill and his group the best. It just wasn’t our night. We didn’t have a lot of things go our way.”
Senior Candler Dudley led the Blue Devils offense in the loss with 63 rushing yards on 14 attempts while also recording 20 yards receiving on the team’s only completion of the night. Sophomore Landen Taylor completed 1-of-4 passes for Castlewood while also rushing for 19 yards on six attempts. While their season came to a close on a down note, Lark said that he feels this season is just the beginning for his team.
“We’ve got everybody coming back next year. We’re only losing four guys, so expectations will be high for us next year,” Lark said. “Our kids, we won’t be trying to learn things next year. Next year we’ll have higher expectations for our kids, and we’re excited about the future.”
With the win, the Raiders will now advance to the next round of the Region 1D tournament where they will face off against the Chilhowie Warriors. This will be the second matchup between the two teams this season, as the Warriors came away with a 45-24 victory in September. But Culbertson said that he expects the next time the teams square off the outcome will be in his team’s favor.
“We played them earlier in the year and they got us, but I mean I think we’re a different team than we was back then,” Culbertson said. “We want to compete with everybody we play against and just go at them.”
Castlewood 0 0 0 0—0
J.I. Burton 0 22 14 8—44
Scoring Summary
JIB—Culbertson 10 run (Culbertson run)
JIB—Culbertson 9 run (2 pt fail)
JIB—Teasley 34 run (Buchanan pass)
JIB—Buchanan 65 run (2 pt fail)
JIB—Steele 13 run (Culbertson run)
JIB—Teasley 61 run (Culbertson run)
Team Stats
First Downs: C 8, JIB 18; Rushes-Yards: C 40-116, JIB 33-392; Passing Yards: C 20, JIB 29; Comp-Att-Int: C 1-7-1, JIB 6-10-2; Fumbles-Lost: C 4-3, JIB 1-1; Penalties-Yards: C 3-30, JIB 5-45; Punts-Average: C 5-27.6, JIB 0-0.0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.