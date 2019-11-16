CHILHOWIE, Va. - Even though Chilhowie must now take the highway, the Warriors demonstrated Friday night that the figurative road to the Region 1D football championship still runs through Smyth County.
The two-time defending Region 1D champion Warriors flexed their muscles to open the 2019 playoffs, cruising to a 47-0 win over visiting Thomas Walker.
Chilhowie, seeded third, must now travel to face second-seeded John I. Burton in Region 1D semifinal play Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
“We’ve played them every year for about seven years and we played them in the playoffs a couple years ago, so we’re familiar with them,” said longtime Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson, whose program is now 7-0 all time in Region D play. “We know each other well and we look forward to the challenge.”
The challenge will be greater than it was against outmanned sixth seed Thomas Walker, which was really no match for the Warriors (9-2).
“That program played in the [Class 1] state title game the last two years and these kids this year got to practice behind and learn from some really good players [that have now graduated],” said third-year Thomas Walker coach Nick Johnson. “Plus, they played 15 games in each of the last two seasons, so that’s an extra season - 10 games - these kids have gotten to experience.
“We knew they were good, but fundamentally they were really awesome. That defense of theirs is fast and it really flies to the ball.”
The Warriors, who led 13-0 after one quarter and 27-0 at halftime, dominated statistically, producing 432 total offensive yards to Thomas Walker’s 76 yards.
Malachi Thomas, scored three touchdowns to pace Chilhowie, including 20- and 22-yard scoring tosses from quarterback Logan Adams. A senior slot receiver, Thomas caught four passes for 79 yards while running five times for 39 yards.
Meanwhile, Adams hit on 8 of 13 passes for 180 yards and three TDs, in addition to running for an 11-yard score. The senior’s third touchdown pass covered 7 yards and went to Lucas Doss, who had four catches for 71 yards.
Sophomore running back Jonathan Gilley did not score but did gain 138 yards on nine run attempts to lead all ball carriers.
Still, Robinson feels his club needs to play better.
“We took care of business, yes, but I thought we were a little sloppy in the first half and had way too many penalties,” he said. “This time of year you want to be cleaner than that, so we’ve got some things to clean up.
“Still, it’s nice to be moving on.”
Thomas Walker, meanwhile, finishes its season with a 6-5 record.
“We have 25 kids on our roster and these kids fought through injuries the last four games,” Johnson said. “This group of seniors made it to the playoffs three straight years after going five years of winning just one or two games a season, so we feel like the foundation has been laid at Thomas Walker.”
Down 20-0 midway through the second quarter, the Pioneers did have one good scoring opportunity get away when an eight-minute drive ended at the Chilhowie 7 with a 4th-and-goal fumble.
Thomas Walker - 0 0 0 0 - 0
Chilhowie - 13 14 13 7 - 47
Scoring Summary
C — Thomas 1 run (Hutton kick)
C — Doss 7 pass from Adams (kick failed)
C — Adams 11 run (Hutton kick)
C — Thomas 22 pass from Adams (Hutton kick)
C — Martin 11 run (pass failed)
C — Thomas 20 pass from Adams (Hutton kick)
C — Lewis 6 run (Hutton kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: TW 10, C 24; Rushes-Yards: TW 28-39, C 30-252; Passing Yards: TW 37, C 180; Comp.-Att.-Int.: TW 7-14-0, C 8-13-0; Fumbles-Lost: TW 3-1, C 1-1; Penalties-Yards: TW 6-40, C 6-48; Punts-Average: TW 4-25.2, C 0-0.
