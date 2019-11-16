WYTHEVILLE, Va. – In the poker-playing world, an opening draw featuring a pair of fives doesn’t exactly scream a potent hand.
But at George Wythe’s proverbial card table inside Pendleton Field Friday, that combination – specifically, an aggressive dealer and a player with a nickname named Vegas – sure produced quite the winning pot.
Senior quarterback Cole Simmons dealt seven passes towards teammate Braydon Thompson, with an astonishing five of those going for scores during George Wythe’s 63-21 Region 1C first-round triumph over visiting Parry McCluer.
“I mean it really is surreal,” smiled Thompson, who moved to the area in fifth grade from Las Vegas. “I never really thought I would be here, especially not at this point of the season. It’s just a new season for me. It’s not a junior year – it’s just week one. I’m just trying to take it one game at a time.”
Thompson’s five-touchdown royal flush – buoyed by two slant routes, two fly patterns, and a curl route featuring three broken tackles – was certainly something to behold. With Simmons (7-of-11, 212 yards, 5 TDs) dishing out passes in style, Thompson had to collect his thoughts when asked about the last time he amassed so many scores.
“In third grade, we used to run this jet sweep called Vegas Special – and I scored every time,” said Thompson, who set a new school single-season mark by running his receiving total to 14 TDs. “They didn’t know what a reverse was.”
Perhaps the final two throws from Simmons to the aforementioned Thompson served as calculated raises from the Maroon poker game. During a four-minute stretch of the third quarter, Simmons stepped up in the pocket and hit Thompson in stride for consecutive 62-yard bombs.
“I never sweat it,” said Simmons, who also threw for five TDs last year against Marion. “I know that if I throw the ball up, I know it’s not going to be an interception. [Braydon’s] either going to come down with it, or he won’t let the other team have it. He’s a great receiver.”
The Maroons (8-2) seem rather content to open up with those pair of fives against the Fighting Blues, who got a team-high 90 rushing yards from Keaton Coleman.
“I’m blessed,” said George Wythe coach Brandon Harner, whose squad will travel to take on undefeated Narrows next week. “The coaching staff is blessed. The team is blessed. We’ve got two kids right there who can make plays. Anytime the ball is in Cole’s hands or in Vegas’s hands, good things are going to happen. Man, they just have a connection. They just do.”
The high-fives were also present in front of speedster Ravvon Wells. With the Maroons running a spread offense, the five offensive linemen were doing work tonight in front of Wells – who passed the 1,000-yard mark on the season behind his 42-yard scoring scamper late in the first quarter.
“Those boys just opened up those holes – and I hit them,” said Wells, who finished with 98 rushing yards on just nine carries. “They are pulling through those blocks, and you just see the results.”
In fact, the Maroons didn’t even attempt a punt. That stat alone made Wells immediately pause.
“To not punt – that’s perfect,” the senior said. “That’s what we want. Hopefully, we can carry that on to the next week – and then the next week after that.”
Parry McCluer 7 0 8 6 – 21
George Wythe 14 28 14 7 – 63
Scoring Summary
GW – Thompson 2 pass from Simmons (Kapranos kick)
GW – Wells 42 run (Kapranos kick)
PM – Ruley 11 run (Wootten kick)
GW – Wells 8 run (Kapranos kick)
GW – Thompson 48 pass from Simmons (Kapranos kick)
GW – Thompson 10 pass from Simmons (Kapranos kick)
GW – Wells 1 run (Kapranos kick)
PM – Orren 2 run (Fitzgerald run)
GW – Thompson 62 pass from Simmons (Kapranos kick)
GW – Thompson 62 pass from Simmons (Kapranos kick)
PM – Ruley 39 run (kick failed)
GW – Fowler 7 run (Kapranos kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: PM 13, GW 14; Rushes-Yards: PM 41-144, GW 24-226; Passing Yards: PM 116, GW 236; Comp-Att-Int: PM 6-15-0, GW 9-14-0; Penalties-Yards: PM 5-45, GW 7-55; Fumbles-Lost: PM 2-0, GW 1-1; Punts-Avg.: PM 2-34.5, GW 0-0.
