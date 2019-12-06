The 2018 football season for the Graham G-Men culminated on a foggy December evening at Salem Stadium as players, coaches and fans celebrated the fourth state title in school history.
Cam Allen, the hero of that squad and the Class 2 offensive and defensive player of the year, emerged as a key factor in the secondary for Purdue this season.
And according to senior running back Tre Booker, the G-Men have used the example of Allen for fuel in their current playoff run.
“We’ve gained inspiration from seeing how hard Cam has worked, and that has pushed us to go hard in every practice and game,” Booker said.
To the delight of the Graham faithful, Allen returned to Bluefield this season to watch the G-Men in action for a couple games.
Allen’s former teammates such as sophomore offensive lineman Brody Meadows (6-foot-7, 305 pounds), senior quarterback Devin Lester, 6-3 senior receiver Isaiah Justice and 220-pound senior linebacker Aaron Edwards have reeled off nine straight wins with a familiar blueprint.
“We still have a good amount of guys that started last season, so we know what we are capable of,” Booker said. “We just have to keep working hard and prove that we’ve got it in us.”
The physical Booker has proven his point as a consistent blocker and power runner the past two seasons. Entering today’s Class 2 semifinal game at Appomattox, the 5-foot-9, 200-pound Booker has rushed for 1,112 yards and 15 scores.
So what is Booker’s favorite task?
“To just do my job,” Booker said. “I try to make sure Devin has enough time in the pocket to get the ball to our receivers and to make plays with his feet. I take a lot of pride in my blocking.”
When Lester is creating magic with his versatile corps of targets, Booker can keep defensive coordinators guessing with his ability to bull between the tackles.
“I love running my linemen,” Booker said “I have trust that they will do their job and they trust me to do my job.”
Football is serious business for the Booker family. Tre’s brother, Jody Brown, played at Richlands while Tre’s brother, Dequan, saw time as a receiver at both Graham and Richlands.
Another family member, running back J.J. Davis, led Bluefield to the Class AA state championship game in West Virginia the past two seasons. Davis and Bluefield dropped a 21-14 decision to Bridgeport late Friday night.
“I know a lot of the guys at Bluefield personally,” said Booker, who hopes to play football at the college level. “With Bluefield and Graham contending for state titles again, people from both sides of the city have been rooting for each other.”
Graham opened the 2019 season with a 41-27 loss to Bluefield, as Davis accounted for 198 yards rushing and two scores. The other loss was against Union by a 37-35 margin.
In today’s long-awaited clash against Appomattox, Booker said the G-Men must rely on muscle.
“It will come down to which team is more physical, and I believe our physicality is second to none,” Booker said.
Appomattox coach Doug Smith expressed a similar view in a Friday interview.
“We need to control the ball,” Smith said. “You’ve got to be a mistake-free team if you want to hang with these guys.
“I saw [Graham] in the state championship last year and they were very good. That quarterback was doing everything. Now they’ve got more guys around him.”
Justice is one of four Graham players who have caught at least three touchdown passes this season.
“I definitely think last season has provided motivation for our guys,” said Justice, a three-year starter who has also been effective at defensive back. “We all came together in the off-season and went to work. We realized that we need to step things up if we wanted to repeat that state title.”
Win or lose today, Justice said the G-Men have earned their success by laboring overtime in the weight room, film room and practice field. Graham has posted a record of 53-13 the past five seasons under coach Tony Palmer.
“I’ve played football with this group since I was seven,” Justice said. “We’ve all just came together as a family and the love that we have for each other is unreal. My favorite part about football is just being able to suit up with my brothers.”
