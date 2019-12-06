Prep Prediction

Class 2

Graham (11-2) at Appomattox (11-2)

2 p.m.

Last meeting: First meeting

Fans in far Southwest Virginia and Central Virginia have been dreaming of this matchup for weeks. Both teams have speed, hitters, depth and state championship hardware … The headliner for Graham is quarterback Devin Lester. After working at receiver with quarterback and Class 2 player of the year Cam Allen, the 5-foot-11 Lester has generated 3,193 total yards and 41 touchdowns. Powerful senior Tre Booker has rushed for 1,112 yards and 15 scores, while senior linebackers Aaron Edwards and Nick Kastner are proven stoppers. … “This team is special because of the way they feel about each other,” Graham coach Tony Palmer said. “They don’t want to disappoint a teammate, so basically they are playing for the person next to them and they have the ability to focus when it matters most.” … Appomattox has won 21 of its past 22 playoff games. Sophomore quarterback Tre Lawing (6-1, 200) has thrown for 1,091 yards and 16 touchdowns while rushing for 891 yards and 14 scores. Other players to watch are senior running back Cristian Ferguson (1,454 yards rushing, 17 TDs), junior Keyshawn Baker (518 yards rushing), 5-7 sophomore Jaheim Scruggs (233 yards rushing, 149 yards receiving) and 5-11 senior Tyler Gilliam (23 receptions, 461 yards). Ferguson (5-10, 205) doubles as the middle linebacker… Lawing has 1,982 all-purpose yards, after putting up 1,479 total yards as a freshman. Ferguson rushed for 1,437 yards last season. Scruggs is the younger brother of current Liberty University player JaVon Scruggs, who won three state titles with the Raiders and earned Class 2 defensive player of the year honors in 2017. … “Appomattox is very good,” Palmer said. “They are big and athletic and have won three of the last four state championships, so this is nothing new to them. It will take our best effort to win. We can’t do things to help them along the way, so we have to cut down on our mistakes.” … From long passes and highlight-reel runs to kick returns, Graham relied on big plays from Allen in the playoffs last season. Look for Lester to play the same role today in a scrapbook-worthy thriller.

Prediction: Graham 22, Appomattox 21