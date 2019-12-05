Sullivan East boys basketball coach John Dyer has announced that he will retire at the end of this school year.
Dyer has been a head coach for 36 years, including the last 32 at Sullivan East. He was at Johnson County the previous four seasons.
Dyer has also served as athletic director for the Patriots since 2002.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.