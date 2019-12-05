Sullivan East boys basketball coach John Dyer has announced that he will retire at the end of this school year.

Dyer has been a head coach for 36 years, including the last 32 at Sullivan East. He was at Johnson County the previous four seasons.

Dyer has also served as athletic director for the Patriots since 2002.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments